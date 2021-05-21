Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injuring 15 & Detaining 20

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the squares of Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking the worshippers who performed Friday Prayers and celebrated the victory of the Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli rubber bullets injured 15 Palestinians, according to media reports which added that Zionist occupation forces detained 20 others after they left the Holy Shrine.

اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف قوات الاحتلال للمصلين في المسجد الأقصى بالرصـ.ـاص المطاطي وقنـ.ـابل الصوت pic.twitter.com/564C318Rkc — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces in the two cities of Bethlehem and Nablus.

Early Friday, a ceasefire agreement, mediated by the Egyptian government, went into effect after 11 days of a fierce confrontation between the Zionist entity and the Palestinian resistance. The Israeli aggression left 232 martyrs and around 1900 injuries, while the Palestinian missile response inflicted heavy human and material losses upon the enemy.

Source: Al-Manar English