US Fakes ISIS Threat in Congo to Justify AFRICOM Presence



The US continues to insist that ISIS is to blame for recent violence in the Congo, where six million people have died since 1996, despite the fact that hardly any Muslims reside in the mineral-rich country. A UN Group of Experts found “no link” between Islamic jihadists and rebel groups, said Kambale Musavuli, a Congolese analyst with the Center for Research on Congo-Kinshasa. The phony ISIS connection “is just used to justify” new military agreements with AFRICOM, the US military command in Africa., said Musavuli.