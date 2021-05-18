Colombia: FARC-EP Second Marquetalia Confirms the Assassination of Commander Jesús Santrich in an Ambush by the Colombian Army

COMMUNICATION TO COLOMBIA AND THE WORLD:

We inform Colombia and the world with pain in our hearts, the sad news of the death of Commander Jesús Santrich, member of the FARC-EP’s Second Marquetalia Directorate, in an ambush executed by Colombian army commandos on May 17. It happened in the Serranía del Perijá, a binational border zone, between El Chalet and Los Laureles, inside Venezuelan territory. Colombian commandos entered the area by direct order of President Iván Duque. The van where the commander was traveling was attacked with rifle fire and grenade explosions. Once the crime was consummated, the assassins cut off the little finger of his left hand. A few minutes later, nearby, the commandos were quickly extracted in a yellow helicopter headed for Colombia.

To his family, our deepest condolences. We accompany them in their infinite desolation and in the sadness that overwhelms their soul.

Santrich fell free; free as he wanted. Free while dreaming of the New Colombia in complete peace, with social justice, democracy and dignified life for its people, for the poor of the earth, the excluded and discriminated, and the defenseless population brutally attacked these days by the army and the police in the streets by order of the monstrous tyranny of Duque and Álvaro Uribe.

Santrich has departed to eternity carrying his light, with the geopolitical vision of Bolivar and Manuel dreaming of the victory of unity, brotherhood and solidarity of the peoples of the continent.

The news of Santrich’s death will not save the arrogant tyrant Ivan Duque from the unleashed popular anger. To the Colombian people mobilized for 20 days in permanent protest against the corrupt government, we ask, in homage to Santrich, that they do not slacken in their just struggle and to throw themselves with all their strength to defeat this damned regime that is squeezing us to the soul.

We call on them to continue fighting in the streets until we have a new government of the people and for the people, one that is more humane, that considers the dignity of the people and not just increasing the privileges of the oligarchies, a government without corrupt people and thieves of the State, as the fallen commander sought in the struggle.

We salute those who have departed, but who are still with us, like Jesús Santrich, the man who consistently fought for a peace for Colombia without betrayal and without perfidy.

Colombian people, for the victory,

CHARGE!

FARC-EP Second Marquetalia

May 18, 2021