Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: The Epic Struggle

Our People and Their Resistance are Waging a True Heroic Epic and An Unwavering Struggle

The resistance turned the occupation’s winning equation into a losing equation, and it cost it dearly

The resistance succeeded in bringing about a real change in the balance of deterrence in favor of the resistance

The occupation’s crimes against civilians demonstrate the dilemma in which it is living and the extent of the damage inflicted on it

Entering the battlefield is a great financial and moral incentive, and we call on our people to turn Friday into a day of rage

Demand the Palestinian authority stop pursuing youth, implement the decision to disengage from the occupation, and stop security coordination

The credibility and legitimacy of any leadership now emanates from the field

The uprising and resistance of our people impose further isolation and siege on the entity, and double the volume of international support for us

The uprising and resistance of our people dealt a severe blow and closed the way to attempts to pass any plans that violate our rights and our constants.

Calling our people to steadfastness and to continue the epic of heroism and redemption.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine saluted the masses of our people in the steadfast sector who are still waging a true heroic saga, with a solid fighting unit embodied by the resistance arms in its various military formations that continue to inflict heavy losses on the Zionists, transforming the winning occupation equation into a losing equation that costs it dearly, and making real change in the balance of deterrence in favor of the resistance and its qualitative and advanced capabilities, which we have seen the results of over the past few days, turning to our people in northern Gaza who responded to the brutal Zionist bombing of intense aircraft and tank shells by turning the equation through their steadfastness and their adherence to their land and homes.

The Zionists continue their barbaric and cowardly bombardment of civilians, children, safe houses, and journalists. If anything indicates the dilemma that this criminal occupation is experiencing, and the amount of damage that has inflicted on all levels, the resistance has inflicted a complete paralysis in this fragile entity. In the economy, it imposed a ban and halt to aviation and tourism, some international airlines cancelled their flights, education and industry were disrupted, and more than 70% of the entity’s population entered shelters.

The Front praised the mass rallies that launched from all cities of the West Bank in support of the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and our people inside the occupied interior, stressing that entering the West Bank battle will undoubtedly be a great material and moral incentive that will increase the pressure on the occupation, and push our people’s struggle, uprising and resistance to the continuation and escalation of the uprising.

In this context, the Front called on the masses of the West Bank and its rebellious youth to turn this Friday into a day of overwhelming popular anger, by demonstrating in popular rallies and heading to sites for open clashes with the occupation, calling on the authority and its security services to stop chasing rebel youth and trying to prevent them from reaching the sites of contact, and responding to the decisions of the national consensus by disbanding all forms of association with the enemy and stopping security coordination. Any credibility and legitimacy of any leadership now emanates from the field and our people today are determined to form their unified national leadership to manage the clash over the homeland with this brutal enemy, and the influential leadership lessons are drawn from the unity of our people that was embodied in the field throughout the nation, and from the achievements and equations imposed by the resistance on the ground.

The Front renewed its greetings to the masses of our people who rose up in the occupied interior in 1948, and for their continued struggle against Zionist crimes, armed with their national identity and rooted in their land.

The Front concluded its statement, calling on the masses of our people to steadfastness and to continue the epic of heroism and redemption, as we are on the threshold of a new victory that pushes our people and their struggle to advanced levels of furling a massive popular uprising achieved through the steadfastness, sacrifice and blood of our people, and the valiant resistance of our people, the uprising has imposed more isolation and siege on the entity, increased international support for us, revealed the American and European positions biased towards the entity, and dealt a severe blow to the Arab reactionary regimes, and closed the way to attempts to pass any plans that go beyond fixed national rights, or to return again to the illusions of compromise and futile negotiations.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Gaza strip

14/5/2021