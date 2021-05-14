On the Fifth Day of the Aggression on Gaza, State Terrorism is Evident, and an Exodus Reminiscent of the Scenes of the Nakba

39 civilians were killed, including (14) children and (13) women, and (224) civilians were wounded, including (60) women, (63) children and two journalists

The toll of the aggression rose to (122) dead, including (31) children and (20) women, and (542) wounded, including (158) children and (121) women

The Israeli occupation forces escalated their aggression against the Gaza Strip, for the fifth consecutive day, and used enormous and terrifying firepower across the air, land and sea, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, on the basis of collective punishment and revenge, and bombed more neighborhoods and residential buildings, some of them on the heads of their residents, and targeted the buildings The infrastructure in the middle of densely populated cities and neighborhoods, and agricultural lands, in addition to targeting government installations and sites of resistance factions, to make the entire sector an insecure place.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes from the Bedouin village area, many eastern neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip, and eastern Gaza, due to the violent bombing and Israeli threats to carry out a ground operation, and the scene of the displaced recalls what happened in previous wars and the scene of the Nakba in 1948. Since midnight last night, the Israeli army has participated in about 160 aircraft and war pieces, and has used about 450 missiles and shells to raid about 150 targets within about 40 minutes. The hostile actions of the Israeli occupying air forces have left a wide and comprehensive destruction of civilian installations, including dozens of homes, civilian installations and major vital facilities such as streets, electricity and water supply networks, and these crimes amount to being organized war crimes.

In addition to the statement issued yesterday, the occupation warplanes carried out hundreds of air strikes as well as shelling from naval boats and artillery on separate targets in the Gaza Strip.

As a result, (39) civilians were killed, including (14) children, including (2) infants and (13) women. Among the dead were a man, his wife, their four children, a citizen and 3 of his daughters, one of whom is pregnant, a female citizen and her three children, and a woman and her child.

In addition, (224) civilians were wounded, including (60) women and (63) children. The bombing reached (13) homes, destroyed many other homes, (6) civilian installations, and several government headquarters and sites, and others for the Resistance.

Thus, the total number of victims since the beginning of the aggression rises to (122) dead, including (31) children and (20) women, and (542) wounded, including (158) children and (121) women.

The following are the most prominent developments:

North Governorate

The Israeli occupation air forces carried out dozens of raids intensively, during which they fired dozens of missiles, targeting (3) homes, lands, roads, government headquarters and a civilian facility. As a result, 23 civilians were killed, including 10 children and 9 women, and 132 others were wounded, including 37 children and 29 women, and two journalists. Among the dead were a man, his wife, their four children, a citizen and 3 of his daughters, one of whom is pregnant, and a female citizen and her three children. In addition, many homes were destroyed as a result of indiscriminate artillery shelling.

At approximately 1:45 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the occupation warplanes bombed, with one missile, a group of citizens near Tower No. 19 in the Nada Towers in Ezbet Beit Hanoun in the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the child Khaled Imad Khaled Al-Qanu`, 17, a resident of Beit Hanoun, was killed, and eight others were injured. One of them was described as serious, and he was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The rest were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital.

At approximately 5:30 pm, Israeli warplanes bombed the house of Musa Reda Hamad, a three-story house, on Qa` al-Bir Street in Beit Hanoun, with three missiles. As a result, three civilians were wounded, and they were transferred to Beit Hanoun Hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the occupation warplanes bombed with one missile, a rest house on the beach of Al-Sudania area, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.

At the same time, the Israeli artillery shelled, with two shells, a group of farmers on their land in the vicinity of the American Hospital, near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, in the northern Gaza Strip. The farmer, Suhaib Abdul Rahim Awad Ghanem, 25, was killed, and the farmer, Yahya Mansour Ghaben, 24, was seriously wounded, both from the Shaima neighborhood in Beit Lahia, where he was transferred to Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the Israeli artillery shelled, with a large number of shells, the areas adjacent to the border strip north of Beit Hanoun, the north of the village of Umm al-Nasr, and the north and northwest of the city of Beit Lahiya. The shelling continued until 8:30 pm the same day. As a result, six civilians were killed, including a baby boy, a girl, and 3 women, all of them residents of Umm Al-Nasr village, where their homes were targeted without prior warning. The dead were: Nisreen Nasser Muhammad Abu Qleiq, 25, Naama Salih Salama Ayyash, 47, Hashem Muhammad Ayed al-Zughaibi, 20, Sabreen Nasir Muhammad Abu Dayya, 27, Muhammad Salama Muhammad Abu Dayya, 10 months old, and Fawziya Nasser Muhammad Abu Faris, 17 years old.

The bombing also wounded 25 civilians, including 7 children and two women, who were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia in the same governorate. Significant damage is seen in dozens of homes.

This violent bombardment, in addition to the fear of a ground invasion, caused the displacement of nearly 7,000 residents of Umm al-Nasr village from their homes and went to two UNRWA schools, one in Jabalia camp and the other in the Beit Lahiya project.

At approximately 7:30 pm, the occupation warplanes bombed the headquarters of the license building of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which consists of two floors, in the Sheikh Zayed area of ​​the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, destroying the northern part of the building. The bombing coincided with the passage of a Skoda Octavia car carrying Karim, which was carrying journalists from Anadolu Agency, alongside the driver. As a result, the car was damaged and the two journalists, Muhammad Jamal Al-Aloul, 34, were injured by shrapnel in the two legs, and Mustafa Muhammad Al-Badri Hassouna, 44, was injured by bruises, and the driver, Mahmoud Al-Khodari, 32.

During the evening hours, medical and rescue crews of the Civil Defense were able to recover the bodies of 6 citizens, a man, his wife, and their four children, who lost their traces under the rubble after the occupation aircraft targeted a residential compound, near the Sheikh Zayed Roundabout on the main road of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Which was bombed at dawn. The dead were: Raafat “Muhammad Ismail” Atta al-Tanani, 39, and his wife Rawiya Fathi Hassan al-Tanani, 36, and their sons Ismail, 7, Adham, 4, Amir, 6, and Muhammad, 3, noting that al-Tanani was renting an apartment. In the house of Rabah al-Madhoun, who was leveled on the ground.

At approximately 11:50 pm, Israeli warplanes bombed the house of Jihad Muhammad Sha’ban Al-Aloul, 51, consisting of four floors, in the middle of the market street of the Beit Lahia project in Beit Lahiya, with three missiles. This resulted in the killing of 4 civilians, a citizen, and 3 of his daughters, one of whom was pregnant. The dead were: Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad Aman, 51, and his daughters Hadeel Muhammad Ibrahim Aman, 18, Wardah Muhammad Ibrahim Aman, 22, and Walaa Muhammad Ibrahim Aman, 24, who was six months pregnant. In addition, 27 civilians were injured, including 6 women and 10 children. 3 houses, inhabited by 91 citizens, including 24 women and 41 children, were completely destroyed. Partial damage was caused to a number of other homes.

At approximately 12:00 midnight on Friday, May 14, 2021, the occupation warplanes bombed, very violently, a large number of agricultural and vacant lands and homes in separate areas in the cities of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and the village of Umm Al-Nasr. The bombing lasted for about two hours, during which the occupation warplanes fired at least 150 missiles, killing 5 civilians, including 2 women and 3 children, and wounding 68 civilians, including 21 women and 20 children.

According to PCHR’s investigations, the Israeli warplanes bombed agricultural land adjacent to the three-story house of Mahmoud Hashem Al-Attar, which is located on the road between the Al-Sultin and Al-Atatrah neighborhoods in the town of Beit Lahia, killing Lamia Hassan Muhammad Al-Attar, 27, and her three children, Islam Muhammad. Mahmoud Al-Attar, 8, Amira, 7, and “Muhammad Zain Al-Din,” 8 months old, and the house was completely destroyed. The occupation warplanes also bombed with two missiles an agricultural land in the Al-Amal neighborhood, located in the city of Beit Lahia, adjacent to the home of Ibrahim Musa Ahmed Salama, 49, consisting of two floors. This resulted in the death of his citizen wife, Fayza Ahmed Muhammad Salama (45 years), and the injury of the owner of the house and his son. Violent bombing operations also destroyed a large number of citizens’ homes, especially in Al-Baali Street, in the center of Beit Hanoun.

The violent bombardment spread a state of panic and fear among all citizens of the northern Gaza Strip, especially children and women.

At approximately 10:15 in the morning, the occupation warplanes bombed the house of Abdul Karim Shehadeh, in Jabalia Al-Nazla, in Jabalia, which is a two-story house, with two missiles, completely destroying it. No injuries were reported.

Gaza Governorate

The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out dozens of raids, on many targets in Gaza City. As a result, four civilians were killed, and 60 others were wounded, including 25 women and 16 children. It was also announced that a child died as a result of being injured in a previous bombing. The raids destroyed large areas of streets in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, targeting a house, two civilian facilities (a company and a workshop) and a university college for the Ministry of the Interior. The artillery shelling also caused a large displacement movement from the east of the Al-Sajaiya neighborhood.

At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 05/13/2021, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the headquarters of the University College of Rabat, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, in the Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood, which led to the complete destruction of the building.

At approximately 3:15 pm, the Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at the house of Sameh Fahim Al-Mamlouk, located on Al-Nazaz Street in Al-Shujaiya neighborhood. This resulted in partial damage to the 3-storey house, as well as damaging a number of neighboring houses. It is noteworthy that al-Mamlouk was killed in an Israeli raid that targeted an apartment in the Tower of the Unknown Soldier, in the middle of the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, the first days of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

At approximately 7:00 pm on Thursday, 05/13/2021, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a group of citizens while they were on Al-Dahdouh Street in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, and the bombing killed two civilians, namely: Abd Al-Rahman Istabitah Khalaf Azzam, 34, and Mustafa Hassan Ahmed al-Abed, 35.

At approximately 9:00 pm, Israeli vehicles and tanks stationed at the border strip in eastern Gaza fired a large number of shells at the Sajaiya and Zaitoun neighborhoods, and the shelling continued until 5:00 in the morning of the next day. This caused a state of terror and fear in the hearts of the residents of the eastern neighborhoods, and forcing a large number of families in the Shejaiya neighborhood to flee from the indiscriminate shelling and went to the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in the middle and west of Gaza City, and the schools: It is the Al-Daraj Joint Primary School. And D, Al Darj Elementary Joint School “B and E”, Gaza Girls Primary School for Refugees “A, B”, and Bahrain Boys Primary School “A, B” for refugees, which is in Tal Al Hawa neighborhood. Dozens of families, residents of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, fled from indiscriminate artillery shelling to the new Gaza Preparatory Boys Refugee School located on Nasr Street, north of Gaza City.

At the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed at sea, with shells and bullets, indiscriminately shelled the beach of Gaza City.

At approximately 12:00 midnight on Friday, 05/14/2021, Israeli warplanes targeted, during a series of violent and successive raids until 12:30 a.m. of the same day, the main roads and vital streets in the Shejaiya neighborhood, where Baghdad Street was bombed. And Nazzaz, and Mentar, and Al-Beltagy. The Shujaiya cemetery was also targeted by several missiles. The bombing caused massive damage and caused disruption to these vital streets.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the Mahmoud Abu Halima Sons Company for Iron Formation and Trade, which is located opposite Al-Shawa Petroleum Station, the intersection of Mansoura Street with Salah El-Din Street in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The company belongs to Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Halima, 46, and covers an area of ​​one and a half acres. The direct bombardment completely destroyed it, including the equipment and goods it contained, as well as causing severe and severe damage to the buildings and facilities adjacent to it. It is noteworthy that the Israeli intelligence called two neighbors and informed them that the area must be evacuated from the residents because the company will be destroyed.

At approximately 5:00 in the morning, Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at the Jaffa lathe workshop, located opposite the Zaitoun police station on Salah El-Din Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, owned by Sherif Muhammad Saeed Lulu, 47, with an area of ​​350 square meters. The bombing caused extensive damage to the area, which is crowded with residential homes and shops.

At approximately 5:00 in the morning, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of citizens who were in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood. The direct shelling killed two of them: Saqr Abdul Majeed Ismail Al-Hayya, 27, and Husam Bakr Muhammad Al-Hayya, 33.

At approximately 7:00 in the morning, medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of the child Mahmoud Hamed Hassan Talabah, 13 years old, from Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, as a result of his injury on 05/12/2021, as he was wounded by shrapnel in the body as a result of the bombing of Salah El-Din Street. His condition is grave.

Central Governorate

The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out numerous raids in different parts of the Central Governorate. These raids targeted homes, agricultural and open lands, and sites, which led to the total destruction of two homes, and partial damage to dozens of homes adjacent to the places of bombing. As a result, (5) civilians were killed, including a woman and her child, and a child, and (10) others were injured, one of them seriously.

At approximately 3:20 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the Israeli warplanes bombed the house of a citizen of the Ayada family in Al-Bureij camp, with two missiles, which led to the total destruction of the house and partial damage to a number of neighboring houses. As a result, two civilians were killed, one of them a child, and two others were wounded. The two dead were: the child Ahmed Rami Mahmoud Al-Hawajri, 15, and the citizen Moayad Tayseer Abdul Rahman Al-Khatib, 20, both of whom were residents of Al-Bureij camp. Transferring the victims to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

At approximately 4:30 pm, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the house of Mohammed Mahmoud Muhammad Issa, 42, in Al-Bureij camp. As a result, his wife and her daughter were killed, namely: Manar Khader Ahmad Issa (Salama), 39, and her daughter Lina Muhammad Mahmoud Issa, 13, and 3 others were wounded. Also, damage was caused to homes near the targeted house.

At approximately 19:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at at least an agricultural land behind the house of Mohammed Khaled Omar Al-Tawashi, located on Al-Mazraa Street, south of Deir Al-Balah. This led to the death of Mohammed Khaled Omar Al-Tawashi, 21, whose body was found at approximately 8:00 the next morning.

At approximately 10:40 pm, Israeli warplanes fired a missile for a car wash located at the entrance to Al-Zawaida on the main Salah El-Din Street. The bombing resulted in the total destruction of the laundry and an uninhabited house, and partial damage to a number of houses, 3 shops, and 3 repair shops for cars adjacent to the site of the bombing. The bombing also wounded 5 civilians, including a child, who were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, and the wounds of two of them were described as serious, and they were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

On Thursday evening, the artillery of the Israeli occupation forces fired several shells at open lands in the east of the central governorate. The shelling was repeated intermittently several times in the same area, until this morning, Friday 14/5/2021, and no injuries were reported.

Khan Yunis Governorate

The Israeli occupation forces carried out several raids in different parts of the governorate. Those raids targeted two houses, one of them was destroyed and damaged the other, and the headquarters of the Production Bank and destroyed it, and caused great damage to a number of neighboring houses, and many lands and sites of the resistance.

At approximately 1:05 pm on Thursday May 13, 2021, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at the house of Samer Ismail Khader Abu Daqqa, in the large town of Abasan. The bombing destroyed the house, but no injuries were reported. It is noteworthy that the first missile was from an unmanned aircraft, followed by the second missile after several minutes of warplanes.

At approximately 7:00 pm, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the headquarters of the Production Bank, which is located on the ground floor of a two-story building, the ground floor is the bank’s headquarters, and the first is a residential house for a citizen, Ismail Mustafa al-Saqa. As a result, the headquarters was completely destroyed and the residential floor was severely damaged. Note that the bombing was preceded by about half an hour, by the Israeli occupation army, calling on the owner of the building, asking him to evacuate and informing the residents of the area to evacuate. After about 15 minutes, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house, before it was bombed by the warplanes. The bombing resulted in severe damage to a neighboring 3-storey house that includes 5 apartments, as well as many damages to neighboring houses, without any injuries reported.

At approximately 7:40 pm, Israeli warplanes launched a missile near the house of Omar Khaled Saleh Al-Shorbaji, in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. This resulted in the occurrence of a large hole, the destruction of a room, and severe damage and cracks in the two-storey house, which covers an area of ​​220 square meters, and is inhabited by two families consisting of 7 members, including 3 women and a girl. Note that about 20 minutes before the bombing, Khaled Al-Shorbagy received a call from the occupation forces, asking him to inform his uncle Omar’s house to evacuate the house in preparation for bombing it.

In the hours of Thursday evening and Friday morning, Israeli tanks shelled several times with artillery shells on the eastern outskirts of Khan Yunis, some of which emitted suffocating gas odors.

Rafah governorate

The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out numerous raids on various targets in the Rafah governorate, during which they fired 12 rockets, and artillery fired many missiles towards agricultural lands. As a result, (6) civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and her child, a woman and her child grandson, her son and his wife, and 22 others were wounded, including (10) children, and (6) women. The bombing targeted (4) residential homes and an internal security site.

At approximately 05:00 on Thursday 13/5/2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house of Mohammed Shabana, west of Rafah. After 10 minutes, an Israeli warplane fired one missile at it, completely destroying it, and causing partial damage to a number of neighboring houses. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 06:00 local time, Israeli warplanes bombed the headquarters of the Internal Security Agency of the Ministry of Interior, southwest of Rafah, with three missiles. After 15 minutes, four missiles were fired again, completely destroying the headquarters, without causing any casualties.

At approximately 07:40 pm, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a two-story house, of Jamal Ismail Suleiman Al-Zamili, in the Tannour neighborhood. As a result, his granddaughter and mother were killed, namely: Hoor Moamen Jamal Al-Zamili, 3, and her mother, Kholoud Fouad Farhan Al-Zamili, 27, who was six months pregnant. In addition, 7 civilians were wounded by the bombing, including 3 children and 3 women. They were all taken to Abu Yusef Al-Najjar Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 08:20 local time, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 3-storey house of Yusef Ibrahim Al-Rantisi (Azara) and his brothers, in Al-Jeneina neighborhood. The bombing resulted in the killing of their mother, grandson, son and wife, who are: Siham Yusef Muhammad al-Rantisi, 66, and her grandson Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim al-Rantisi, 2 years old, and her son Raed Ibrahim Khamis al-Rantisi, 29, and his wife Shaima Diab Muhammad al-Rantisi, 21 years old. In addition, 15 civilians were wounded by the shelling, including 7 children and 3 women. They were all transferred to Abu Yusef Al-Najjar Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 9:55 pm, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house of Adel Ali Atiya Arafat and his brothers, in Al-Salam neighborhood. After 10 minutes, an Israeli warplane fired one missile at it, which led to great damage and partial damage to a number of neighboring houses. No casualties were reported. The bombing was preceded by a call to the owner of the house, Adel Arafat, from the occupation forces, asking him to evacuate the house and the neighboring houses. The house consists of 3 floors and is 350 square meters in size. There are 7 families, consisting of 54 individuals, in it.

At approximately 9:30 pm, and over the course of 5 hours, the Israeli occupation forces stationed inside the border strip, east of Rafah, intermittently fired several artillery shells towards vacant lands. No injuries were reported.

PCHR renews its warning that civilians are paying the price as a result of the escalation, and confirms that the Israeli occupation’s continued attacks on populated populated areas and the use of weapons on the basis of collective retaliation constitute grave breaches of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, which amount to war crimes.

The Center warns of the further deterioration of the humanitarian conditions of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, whether displaced persons or whose homes have been demolished and those who have become homeless, or have spread to the land in shelter centers, amid conditions in which their humanitarian conditions deteriorate, it calls: