Israeli Offensive and Intense Airstrikes on Gaza Continues

PCHR

24 Palestinians, Including 5 Children and 3 Women, Killed and 136 Others, Including 33 Women and 29 Children, Wounded

Death Toll Mounts to 50, Including 14 Children and 4 Women, and Total Number of Injuries Mounts to 211, Including 51 Children and 40 Women

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) escalated its offensive on the Gaza Strip and continued the policy of collective punishment and retaliatory bombing. IOF targeted residential towers and buildings; some of them were destroyed over its residents and destroyed the infrastructure in the city centers and densely populated neighborhoods. They also targeted agricultural lands, governmental facilities and military sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups in an attempt to turn the Gaza Strip into an insecure zone. Over the past hours, the Gaza Strip population lived in real terror and fear due to dozens of intense airstrikes that targeted various places; some were in densely-populated areas across the Gaza Strip. IOF announced that 80 Israeli warplanes attacked 500 targets within 2 days. Further to PCHR’s press release issued yesterday, Israeli warplanes carried out hundreds of airstrikes while the Israeli gunboats and artillery bombarded various targets in the Gaza Strip.

As a result, 24 Palestinians, including 5 children and 3 women, were killed. Among those killed were: a man, his wife and their daughter; an elderly man and his wife, a woman and her child from Gaza City; two siblings from Deir al-Balah, and a child killed in an Israeli shooting at Palestinian farmers in eastern Khan Yunis. Also, 136 Palestinians, including 33 women and 29 children, were wounded. Additionally, 5 houses, 4 towers and several facilities and military sites were bombarded.

Thus, the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli offensive has risen to 50, including 14 children and 4 women, and the number of those wounded has risen to 211, including 51 children and 40 women.

The following are the most significant developments:

Northern Gaza:

Israeli warplanes carried out 22 airstrikes using 41 missiles against various targets in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli gunboats and artillery also participated in the bombing. As a result, Four were killed and 77 were wounded, including 16 women and 22 children. Also, 3 houses and a car were targeted, and health facilities sustained damage; one of them was completely off service.

At approximately 16:40 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at an empty land in Qalibo area, east of Beit Lahia, causing damage to nearby houses and to the ceiling of the administrative office on duty inside the Indonesian Hospital near the targeted place. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Ghaben family near Ahmed Yaseen Mosque in al-Shaymaa’ area in Beit Lahia. As a result, the house sustained damage and a passer-by namely ‘Ali Hasan Hussain Irmilat (54) was wounded and taken to the Indonesian Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an empty land in ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu. As a result, a Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) medical point located at ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu intersection sustained damage as the windows were broken.

At approximately 18:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at apartment No. (1) in building No. (25) in Sheikh Zayid housing project in central Beit Lahia. As a result, the building’s wall sustained damage but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same day, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Abu al-Khair farm in al-Qerem area in Jabalia. As a result, 5 civilians sustained wounds and nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 20:15, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at an empty land adjacent to Beit Lahia Police Station from the eastern side. As a result, 23 civilians, including 6 children and 2 women, were wounded; most of them were in their houses and others were walking on the street. The injuries were classified between moderate and minor. Furthermore, the Israeli airstrike caused severe damage to the police station and to Hala Jamil Al Shawa clinic, which is near the targeted area from the southern side. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Hala Jamil Al Shawa clinic is off service after being bombarded, noting that it is a clinic providing maternal and child health services. Also, Beit Lahia Municipality sustained severe damage in addition to its garage, workshop and vehicles. Additionally, Beit Lahia post office, northern Gaza deputies’ office, Hamada Gas and Fuel Company’s Beit Lahia Municipality Fuel Station, New Generation Education Center, Revan wedding hall, and the Classico Gym sustained damage as

well. Also, 8 houses near the targeted area sustained severe damage and dozens of other houses sustained partial damage as their windows were broken.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at an agricultural land near Ne’ma al-Ghifari Mosque on Muqat Street in Jabalia. As a result, 6 civilians, including a woman and a girl, were wounded and taken to the Indonesian Hospital. Also, nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 03:20 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an agricultural land near al-Qerm intersection, east of Jabalia. As a result, nearby houses sustained damage after their windows were broken. Also, 26 civilians, including 4 children and 9 women, were wounded due to the shattering glass.

At approximately 07:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Jehad Kamal al-‘Ajrami’s (33) house, which is comprised of a ground floor roofed with tin plates and located in al-‘Alami neighborhood in Jabalia camp. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Sa’dallah Sa’ied Mohammed Dahman’s (62) house, which is comprised of 3 floors and located in al-‘Alami neighborhood in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, and its residents became homeless. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a civilian car near Hamouda intersection, east of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, four were killed in the car and another one was wounded. Those killed were identified as: Tal’at Jameel Mahmoud Aghah (34), ‘Atif ‘Abed al-Rahman Jum’a al-Barawi (47), Nael Khaled Yunis al-Barawi (22), abd Wael Fares Jaber al-Ghoul (55).

At approximately 11:00, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a barrack near ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu intersection, causing damage to a PRCS medical point established there, to the Shari’a Court and other houses near the targeted area.

Gaza City:

Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of airstrikes against various targets in the city. As a result, 16, including 3 women and 4 children, were killed. Among those killed were a man, his wife and their daughter, a woman and her child, and a woman and her husband. Also, 55, including 17 women and 11 children, were wounded. Moreover, 2 houses, 4 residential towers and others sites, including those belonging to the Ministry of Interior and its security services, were bombarded.

At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Eyad Fathi Fayiq Shareer’s (45) house in al-Manara neighborhood on al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City. As a result, the 2-story house (250 sqms) was destroyed over its residents while its owner, his wife Layali Taha ‘Abbas Shareer (41) and their daughter Lina (16) were killed. Lina’s body was retrieved few hours after the airstrike, and her body was torn into pieces. Also, the area sustained severe damage because it is densely populated. It should be noted that Eyad Fathi Fayiq Shareer is a member of the Palestinian armed groups.

At approximately 19:35, Israeli warplanes launched 7 missiles at Hanadi Tower located near Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City. As a result, the tower was completely destroyed while the nearby buildings and towers sustained severe material damage.

At approximately 19:20, the tower’s guard received a phone call from a private number, ordering him to inform the tower’s residents to vacate = immediately, in addition to nearby towers. Hanadi Tower was comprised of 14 floors and included a lot of residential apartments, institutions and offices; some of them were governmental.

At approximately 21:00, the Israeli warplanes sporadically launched missiles at al-Jawharah Building of 11 floors at the intersection of al-Jalaa’ and al-Wehdah streets in the central Gaza City. Missile-launching at the building continued until 02:20 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, as it was targeted with 8 missiles. As a result, the building, which includes residential apartments, offices and organizations, particularly media offices and Fusion Internet Network Company in addition to clinics, sustained severe damage as well as the nearby shops and buildings.

At approximately 22:00, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of Mohammed ‘Abdel Ra’ouf Mohammed Hillis (34) from al- Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, succumbing to wounds he sustained in an Israeli airstrike on a group of citizens near al-Korbah area at the end of Baghdad Street, east of al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood. As a result, many of them were wounded, including Hillis.

At approximately 00:30 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at one of the Interior Ministries’ headquarters inside Ansar Security Compound, west of Gaza City, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 01:35, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a 4-storey residential building next to al-Yaziji Bakery in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza city. As a result, five were killed, including a mother and her child and another girl living in a nearby building. Those killed were identified as Rima Sa’ed Kamel Sa’ed “al-Telbani” (31), her 5-year-old child Zaid Mohammed ‘Odah al-Telbani, Wael ‘Abdel Karim ‘Ali ‘Issa (41); Hasan Mohammed ‘Ali al-Qahwaji (43) and Hala Hussein Ra’fat al-Rifi (13), who was killed in the building adjacent to the targeted building.

At approximately 05:55, Israeli warplanes continuously carried out dozens of airstrikes on various areas in Gaza city, most prominently targeting and destroying al-Jawazat Security Headquarter in al-Remal neighborhood in central Gaza City, causing severe damage to the nearby UNRWA schools, roads and streets. They also targeted and completely destroyed the Interior Security headquarter in Ansar Compound and al-Rawdah 7-storey building on al-Abraj Street near the PRCS Emergency and Ambulances Services headquarter; as a result, the nearby buildings sustained damage, including al-Azhar Buildings (4) and (5); al-Sa’adah Building (1) and the Youth and Sports buildings, as well as the roads leading to the area. Moreover, a security building near the Public Prosecution building next to the Islamic University was targeted and completely destroyed.

Israeli warplanes also targeted and completely destroyed the Interior Ministry’s Expatriates Registration offices in the ground floors of al-Sousi (B) 14-storey building on al-Sena’ah Street, west of Gaza City. As a result, the building sustained severe damage as well as al-Sousi (A) building and the vehicles parked under the 2 buildings. Additionally, the UNRWA Main Operations Head offices next to the 2 buildings sustained severe damage as well as the roads and streets.

At approximately 10:40, medical sources declared the death of Hamzah Mahmoud Yasin ‘Ali (12) after he succumbed to wounds he sustained in an Israeli airstrike on al- Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City, where he lived. Yassin sustained shrapnel wounds all over his body and underwent a surgery at the hospital, where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit until he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a civilian white Skoda car traveling on al-Moghrabi Street in central Gaza City. As a result, 6 were killed, including the driver, a man and his wife who were inside the car, a civilian in front of his house and 2 other passers-by. Those killed were identified as the driver Mustafa Mazen Salem Kurdiyah (22); Sa’id Hashim Sa’id al-Hatu (67) and his wife Maysoun Zaki Hashem al-Hatou (55); Mansour Yousif Hasan al-Dreimly (66), who was in front of his house in the area; and Nader Mohammed al-Ghazali (47) along with his nephew ‘Abdulsalam Mahmoud Nabih al-Ghazali (28), who were also from the same area. Moreover, the children of Sa’id al-Hatou, Mohammed and Yara, were wounded.

Central Gaza Strip:

Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the central Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 brothers were killed after an agricultural land they were working in was targeted while 2 schools belonging to a charity sustained wide destruction.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at al-Sayedah Khadijah School and one of the Ahmed Harb al-Kurd School buildings, which both belong to al-Salah Islamic Charity, northwest of Deir al-Balah. As a result, the Ahmed Harb al-Kurd School building was completely destroyed. The school building was comprised of 2 floors and included 8 classrooms and 2 science and computer labs serving 550 students. Moreover, the airstrike caused partial damage to the Sayedah Khadijah School for Girls which serve 400 students and to 7 nearby houses.

At approximately 21:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched at least a missile at an agricultural land, southwest of Deir al-Balah. As a result, 2 brothers were killed with shrapnel that hit different parts of their bodies when they were in a 14-dunum rented agricultural land that included 3 poultry farms, which belong to their father ‘Abdel Karim Mohammed Barakah and where they worked. The 2 killed were identified as Monther ‘Abdel Karim Mohamed Barakah (21) and his brother Manar (18), from al-Barouk neighborhood in Deir al-Balah. At approximately 22:00, their bodies were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Khan Younis:

Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes at an agricultural land, military sites, 2 houses, a park and a rickshaw. As a result, 2 Palestinians were killed, including a child who was killed in a shooting at a group of farmers, east of Khuza’ah. The airstrikes also destroyed 2 houses and caused damage to dozens of houses, a police station and a public prosecution office while a municipality park was destroyed.

At approximately 04:50 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at 2 houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Abdel Salam al-Yazouri and Rafe’a Salah ‘Odah Salamah, who are both members of Palestinian armed groups, on al-Arnab Street in the western side of the city and completely destroyed them. Due to the shattering rubble, 3 civilians sustained minor wounds. It should be noted that the first missile was launched by a drone and after 10 minutes the warplanes launched 2 missiles at the houses and completely destroyed them. Only an hour before the airstrike, one of the area residents received a call from the IOF ordering him to tell the residents to leave their houses.

At approximately 06:05, Israeli warplanes targeted again with 4 missiles the 2 houses and nearby lands, causing wide-ranging damage to the houses in the area. One of the missiles fell on a poultry shop, which is 300 meters away to the west, and did not explode but its roof was destroyed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched 20 missiles within minutes at al-Madares Street, a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups and a municipality park; all of them are in the same area. As a result, the area sustained wide destruction, including the street, the electricity and water supply network, and the municipality park. Moreover, the Public Prosecution headquarter and the antidrug police station were partially destroyed while the windows of the nearby houses were broken and sustained cracks. Additionally, residents of the area and Khan Younis were terrified due to the intensive explosions and heavy airstrikes, which were carried out within only few minutes without any prior warning. At approximately 07:00, Mahmoud Jamil Kalousa (29) arrived a dead body at Naser Hospital in Khan Younis after retrieving his body from the targeted area.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a rickshaw in al-Fokhari area, east of Khan Younis. As a result, two were wounded, including a child who sustained moderate wounds.

At approximately 10:30, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel opened fire at farmers in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. As a result, Bashar Ahmed Ibrahim Sammour (16) was killed.

PCHR renews its warning that civilians are the side paying the price during the escalation and emphasized that IOF’s ongoing strikes on residential populated areas and the use of weapons on the basis of collective retaliation constitute grave breaches of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 that amount to war crimes.

PCHR calls upon the international community to intervene immediately to:

end instantly and unconditionally the offensive on the Gaza Strip

stop the Israeli crimes in al-Sheikh Jarrah and al-Aqsa Mosque and respect its sanctity

Hold Israel accountable for its crimes before the International Criminal Court

Stop Israel’s clear war crimes and crimes against humanity, emphasizing that each state believing in the rule of law should impose sanctions in Israel Such as those imposed on the apartheid regime in South Africa