Gaza Strip: 26 Palestinians Killed, Including 9 Children, a Woman and Her Disabled Child, 75 Others Injured, Including 22 Children and 7 Women

PCHR

Since yesterday evening, 10 May 2021, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a major military escalation that resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians, including 9 children; one of them was killed with his father while another was with a disability and was killed along with his mother, and the injury of 75 others, including 22 children and 7 women, during wide ranging Israeli airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) declared that a wide-range military operation has begun in the Gaza Strip and has been given an official name: “Operation Guardian of the Walls” after rockets were fired, as claimed by the Palestinian armed groups in response to the Israeli violence in Jerusalem that escalated in the last 2 days when al-Aqsa Mosque was raided and hundreds of worshipers were injured. The Israeli threats warn of a growing number of casualties among civilians and further destruction in the civilian objects.

At approximately 18:05 on Monday, 10 May 2021, a missile fell in the middle of Saleh Dardonah Street, which was overcrowded, behind al-‘Omari Mosque in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, 7 were killed, including a child, and 34 others were injured, including 10 children and 2 women. Five of those injuries were serious; one of them was a child who succumbed to his wounds after few hours. Those killed were identified as Nabil No’man Mohammed Dardonah (23); ‘Issmat ‘Abdullah al-Zain (49); Rae’d ‘Abed Zaki Abu Wardah (28); Zakaria Ziad Mohammed ‘Aloush (18); Mousa Khamis Mousa Jneid (18); Bashir Mohammed Mohammed ‘Aloush (55); and Mustafa Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Obeid (17). At approximately 23:00, the medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital announced the death of Baraa’ Wisam Ahmed al-Gharabli (14), succumbing to his wounds. PCHR’s staff is still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

At approximately 18:10, an Israeli drone launched a missile at an agricultural land on al-Kashef Hill in ‘Ezbet ‘Abed Raboh area in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, Saber Ibrahim Mahmoud Soliman (38) from Jabalia and his son Mohammed (15) were killed as they were in the abovementioned land. They were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, where it turned out that many pieces of shrapnel hit all over their bodies.

Around the same time, an Israeli drone targeted with one missile Mohammed ‘Abdullah Zidan (26) when he was in the center of al-Salah neighborhood in al-Bourah area in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, he was immediately killed and taken to Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital.

Around the same time, a missile fell on a gathering of civilians next to al-Basha Farm in al-Thahrah area at the end of al-Masriyeen Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, eight were killed, including 6 children, and 18 were injured, including a woman and 10 children. Those killed were identified as Ibrahim Yousif ‘Atallah al-Masri (11); his brother Merwan (6); Ahmed Mohammed ‘Atallah al-Masri (20); his sister Rahaf (10); Yazan Sultan al-Masri (2 years old); Hussein Munir Hussein Hamad (11); Mohammed ‘Ali Mohammed Nasir (24); and Ibrahim ‘Abdullah Mohammed Hasanein (16). Moreover, 3 houses sustained partial damage from the southern side of the scene.

According to the field investigations and the scene inspection, the scene is around 800 meters away from the western side of the border fence with Israel. Al-Masri Family works in collecting straws in the outskirts of al-Basha Farm next to their houses. Children were playing at the time near their families who were collecting the straw while other members of Hamad Nasir and Hasanein families were present at the same time.

At approximately 21:30, an Israeli missile fell near al-Rahman Mosque in Zaytun neighborhood in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, Ibrahim Ahmed Khamis al-Shenbari (20), from Zaytun neighborhood, was killed and 13 others, including 4 women and 2 children, were wounded. All of them were taken to Beit Hanoun Hospital, where their injuries were classified between moderate and minor. Also, the mosque and nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 22:15, Israeli drones fired a missile at a group of Palestinians in al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis. As a result, 3 of them were injured and taken to Naser Hospital, where the injury of one of them namely Saleem Mohammed Saleem al-Farra (37), from Khan Yunis, was classified serious. Al-Farra was pronounced dead later.

At approximately 04:40 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, an Israeli warplane fired 2 missiles at a Farahat family’s residential apartment, which is located on the 7th floor (roof) in Tiba building, near al-Sosi Mosque in Al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City. As a result, the apartment was completely destroyed, in addition to another apartment located on the 6th floor, a property of Subeih family, which sustained major damage. Also, Ameera ‘Abed al-Fattah ‘Abed al-Rahman Subeih (58) and her son ‘Abed al-Rahman Yoused ‘Ali Subeih (19), a person with disabilities, were killed and 2 other civilians living in a nearby apartment were injured. Forensic Medicine Department at al-Shifa Hospital said to PCHR’s researcher that Ameera and her son died due rubble fell on them. Later, IOF claimed that they targeted a house belonging to a Commander in Izzedeen El-Qassam Battalions. The targeted house is located in a multi-story building.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Khalil Akram Khalil Habeeb’s (31) al-Jaleel Ice Cream Factory, which is built on an area of 470 square meters on Street “10”, near al-Kuwait intersection, south of Gaza City. As a result, the factory, which is comprised of a large barrack containing equipment, machines and ice cream storage cold room, was completely destroyed. Also, nearby houses sustained severe material damage.

At approximately 11:25. Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an apartment located on the 2nd floor of al-Jundi al-Majhoul Tower, in the center of Gaza City. As a result, 3 civilians were killed, and 8 others were wounded. Among those killed were: Kamal Tayseer Salman Qareqi’ (34), Sameh Faheem Hashim al-Mamlouk (34) and Mohammed Saleem Abu al-‘Atta (29).

Furthermore, since last night and until this release was issued, Israeli warplanes have launched dozens of airstrikes targeting various areas and facilities, including civilian objects, agricultural lands and military sites. As a result, the targeted areas and facilities sustained material damage.

It should be noted that PCHR’s researchers and lawyers continue to document and investigate the incidents and monitor all IHL and international human rights law violations that occur during the escalation.

PCHR condemns the Israeli military escalation and airstrikes and points out that this escalation came after the occupation continued a systemic campaign of suppression and oppression in occupied East Jerusalem, which resulted in the injury of more than 800 Palestinians; some of them were deemed in critical condition.

PCHR warns that civilians would pay the price and fall victim in this escalation and emphasizes that the continued Israeli attacks on populated residential areas and the use of weapons on the basis of collective reprisals constitute grave violations of the 1949 four Geneva Conventions, amounting to war crimes.

PCHR calls upon the international community to immediately intervene to stop Israel’s crimes and reiterates its call upon the High Contracting Parties to the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention to fulfill their obligations under Article 1; i.e., to respect and ensure respect for the Convention in all circumstances and their obligations under Article 146 to prosecute persons alleged to commit grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention. These grave breaches constitute war crimes under Article 147 of the same Convention and Protocol (I) Additional to the Geneva Conventions regarding the guarantee of Palestinian civilians’ right to protection in the oPt.