Peru Unity

Gustavo Espinoza M.

The presidential candidate Pedro Castillo Terrones and the leader of Juntos por el Perú, Verónika Mendoza, signed a historic agreement that consecrated the unity of the progressive forces with a view to the June 6 elections.

Further words could have been added to the title of this article. They are not necessary. One word suffices and encompasses all definitions. Unity is reality, struggle, victory, commitment, duty, it is everything.

It was on Wednesday, May 5, in the headquarters of a provincial club, when the unity of the left was finally sealed, in our capital, within the framework of the electoral process that summons us.

Perhaps in a few years the date will be considered a milestone in the history of the popular movement. And perhaps there will even be those who will allude to the circumstance, linking it to something that the protagonists of that agreement would not have considered.

Far away from the turbulent scene of Brazil Avenue, in his Highgate tomb, the founder of scientific socialism may have been smiling. After all, and probably without realizing it, Peruvians paid him their best tribute, on the 203rd anniversary of his birth.

Near the end of the afternoon, the presidential candidate of the popular movement, Pedro Castillo Terrones, and the leader of Nuevo Perú and Juntos por el Perú, Verónika Mendoza, signed the agreement that consecrated the unity of the progressive forces of our country, with a view to the June 6 elections.

The agreement was signed within the framework of an electoral date. It could be deduced that it constitutes the framework of this agreement and that it is neither a political nor a programmatic understanding. But this is not the case.

Objectively, it generated a document of specific concurrences that reflects its programmatic content. The agreement also contained the will of the main actors of the agreement: to take over the leadership of the country in order to lead it to a new path of dignity and justice.

This had never happened before in Peru. It is possible to evoke the two events that could serve as a precedent: in 1945, the formation of the National Democratic Front that nominated the later triumphant candidate, José Luis Bustamante y Rivero; and in 1980, the constitutive agreement of the United Left that projected it as a true alternative of government and power.

But in this case, the understanding was a more qualified qualitative one. The 45 agreement generated a governmental alliance that was soon cut short by the corrosive actions of the APRA. And that of 1980, although backed by organically solvent and politically defined parties, appeared as a specific understanding, which only later projected prospects of power.

In this case, the unity forged is the result of a long experience of struggle. But it is also the consequence of manifold will, demanded by the masses and sustained as an essential objective to confirm a real possibility of victory.

It is good then that it has been given the weight it has. Unity does not add; it multiplies. And it projects a scenario that must subsist, regardless of the electoral results of the forthcoming contest.

If the electoral victory of Perú Libre in the June vote is confirmed, it is clear that the May 5th agreement will present the popular movement with a gigantic challenge. To face it, we will all have an unprecedented task ahead of us.

It will be faced with responsibility and will presuppose leaving aside sectarianism and pettiness. Alternatively, should victory be elusive, the struggle against an illegitimate and vulnerable government will be raised.

And the fact is that, beyond the specific adhesions that the candidate Keiko Fujimori receives today, her administration appears to be mortally wounded; and 80% of Peruvians feel that they do not owe respect or obedience to a debased and blood-stained government.

Moreover, such a regime would be repudiated by the peoples and governments of our continent, as well as in Europe. And everyone knows the sinister burden that Keiko Fujimori carries.

Now -as we have said before- Latin America is a battlefield in which the peoples are fighting resolutely for their independence and sovereignty. And the promoters of Fuerza Popular, the spawn of fascism in Peru today, know this. The dramatic events in Colombia speak for themselves. The message that Keikism offers today to the Peruvian people can be seen reflected in them in some way. As the networks rightly point out, what Fujimori is offering Peruvians is not to live as in Venezuela, but to die as in Colombia.

And this, in the framework of an insufferable anti-communist hysteria that threatens to resurrect the sinister article 53 of the 1933 Constitution that prohibited the existence of the Communist Party for being an “international organization”.

In this case, however, Sailor Montoya went even further. He is seeking to take away the electoral rights of the Communists and all those that His Excellency considers as such. He, who gargles with the word “democracy”, chokes on it and seeks to remove it, because it will end up being the noose that hangs him.

As Engels said in 1895, we communists -and all those who point to us as such- make better use of democratic methods than the “democrats” themselves. And we will be able to defeat them thanks to the unity that we endorsed on May 5 and to the will of struggle of all Peruvians.

Translation by Internationalist 360°