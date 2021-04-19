Raul Castro to Defend Cuba, Revolution and Socialism as ‘One More Revolutionary Fighter’

Kawsachun News



“Let no one doubt that as long as I live, I will be ready, with a foot in the stirrup to defend the homeland, the Revolution and socialism,” stated Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

Army General Raul Castro presented the Central Report to the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba during the opening on Friday.

The Report elaborated on the socialist economic model, addressed the critics of a ‘one party system,’ and touched on the rights of social groups and the redoubling of subversion, ideological and cultural influence online.

On foreign matters, the former President addressed the strengthening of key international relations and the ongoing imperialist offensive on the region. The intensified genocidal U.S. blockade on Cuba and its effects, were also addressed at length.

Raul concluded the Central Report announcing his decision to “defend the Homeland, the Revolution and Socialism” as “one more revolutionary fighter,” and no longer as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, having fulfilled his duty and having contributed to the preparation and formation of a new generation of leaders and combatants of the Revolution.

The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba comes to a close on Monday, April 19th.