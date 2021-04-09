Plan Condor: Conversation with Stella Calloni

UNLP /OLCCP

The Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication of the UNLP and the Latin American Observatory of Communication and Political Processes (OLCCP), presented a conversation with journalist and writer specialized in international politics Stella Calloni on the Condor Plan through the YouTube channel of the University.

The meeting, with the participation of Vice Dean Pablo Bilyk and Professor Héctor Bernardo, was moderated by Camilo Cagni and Gabriela Calotti, professors of our academic unit and members of the OLCCP.

“Operation Condor was a counterinsurgency plan that was being implemented with the national security doctrine of the United States. Its concrete starting point was the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet in Chile and it was aimed at putting an end to all the important exiles abroad in each of the countries of the Southern Cone, such as Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina,” explained the specialist at the beginning of the talk.

Calloni added that “with the incorporation of Argentina, a circle of death was perfectly closed. They were already actively working on a pre condor in 75. This is the operations that were being carried out as a test of what was to become the definitive action. They had the capacity to locate the leaders and carry out terrorist actions in any of the countries. A kind of commando was created to assassinate those they considered it was necessary to remove”.

The journalist considered that the Operation was carried out in the context of dictatorships and in this sense, Calloni stated: “All our peoples were a mass of enemies that the United States could locate within the Cold War. It was a typical operation that served to get rid of important political personalities and future social leaders”.

The speaker recalled that Argentina is the country where most foreigners disappeared. “The wells of Banfield and Quilmes are famous for the number of Uruguayans who passed through. Justice is urgently needed for the victims, but it is also the country that is at the forefront in preventing impunity,” she added.

Calloni is the author of the books “Los años del lobo: la Operación Cóndor” and “Operación Cóndor, pacto criminal”, publications that gather part of her research on this event. Throughout her professional career she has interviewed different heads of state, such as Fidel Castro, Hugo Chávez, Evo Morales, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Rafael Correa, Daniel Ortega, Salvador Allende, Omar Torrijos, James Carter, Yasser Arafat, Muammar Khadafi and Felipe González, among others.

