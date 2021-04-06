Ecuador: Building an Anti-Neoliberal Popular Front

Revista Crisis

In view of the latest declarations of the president of CONAIE, Jaime Vargas, in support of the progressive project of Andres Arauz, several sectors have generated a series of accusations against the highest authority of the social arm of the Indigenous Movement.

The petty-bourgeois Franciscan ultra-left -both urban and rural-, together with the Pachamama oenegero ecologism, allied with the reactionary conservative wing of the Indigenous Movement, have accused Vargas of having been “co-opted by Correism”, of having negotiated the political project, and even of corruption. When the reality is simpler: Vargas understands the historical moment in which we find ourselves, and understands the need to build a popular anti-neoliberal front against the pretensions of the banker oligarchy to perpetuate itself in government.

In the face of the death machine of neoliberalism, the reproaches made to real politics and bourgeois democracy, about their impossibility to achieve structural transformations, remain in the background. The reality we face as a people is the possibility of continuity of these last four years of extermination policy, executed from the shock doctrine. Through unstoppable pressures on the lives of the people, they have managed to implement the neoliberal mandates par excellence. It is not in vain that the shock of neoliberalism is framed not only in the economic plane, but also in the moral and emotional-mental health of the people. Living conditions are so extreme and precarious that an organized and articulated popular response becomes practically impossible.

The mismanagement of the pandemic, the endless waiting lists for ICU attention, the helplessness generated by the cases of VIP vaccines and the helplessness against the neoliberal State indifferent to the life of the people have multiplied the pain and anguish during these four years. Together with the economic austerity measures: the regression in labor rights, massive layoffs, the privatization of (almost) everything common, and the impossibility of access to basic rights such as education, health and work, end up leading to a bad luck of demobilization and hopelessness. Unfortunately, at this historical moment and with the current organizational conditions, it is at the ballot box where a forceful response against neoliberalism can and must be given.

The social and political division between the fiction of correism-anti-correism has come to permeate the political and theoretical debates of the left, displacing the central debate about the possibilities of organization and conditions of struggle, in the face of a progressive government, as opposed to the scenario of the continuity of a neoliberal government. However, for the popular sectors, political polarizations are irrelevant. The precariousness of life has reached insufferable levels and the situation is clear: four more years of the shock doctrine are unsustainable for the people. The historical reality is that, far from being a revolutionary project, progressivism does democratize and redistribute access to rights, and makes possible more dignified living conditions than those existing within the framework of neoliberalism.

In this sense, the efforts of Guillermo Lasso’s campaign to distance itself from the Moreno government and its many crimes against the people are irrelevant and desperate. It is a joke that Lasso now pretends to ignore his deep admiration for Social Christianity and its caudillos. As well as shameless his attempt to incur in the speeches of rights for women and dissidents, having asked for a total veto to the COS in September 2020. The direct action executed by Delfin Quishpe and the people of Guamote, standing firm against the banker Lasso, reminds neoliberalism and its representatives of all the dignity and memory that the people have. The people are aware that neoliberalism does not respect any rights, but consolidates itself precisely through its policy of regression of collective and individual rights, in order to maximize its inherent logic of capital accumulation.

Quite contrary to the careerist diagnosis of the intellectual petty bourgeoisie and Franciscan ultra-leftism, the people have a profound class consciousness. Those who do not understand nor have class consciousness are these sectors, who prefer to spend their efforts in arguing about the purity of actions and “the revolutionary duty to be”, belittling the many forms of resistance of the people. In this framework, the support of the CONAIE presidency and the Amazonian leaders for Arauz’s candidacy represents a profound anti-neoliberal stance in symbolic and political terms. Perhaps the courage of Vargas, as president of CONAIE, is the necessary step for other popular sectors to decide for the consolidation of an anti-neoliberal popular front, which overcomes the manufactured polarization of correism-anti-correism.

Faced with the electoral chiaroscuro, with the oligarchy and the political elites calling publicly for military intervention, and the entrepreneurial petty bourgeoisie of the lower classes supporting the neo-liberal project of Moreno and Lasso, the ballot boxes are indeed a legitimate territory of resistance. Consolidating an anti-neoliberal popular front, self-convened and self-organized is constituted at this historic moment, as the only real option to build possibilities of organization, and therefore possibilities of struggle in the next 4 years. An anti-neoliberal popular front that overcomes the electoral conjuncture and turns little by little to the cooperative support of life. That confronts neoliberalism not only in its economic dimensions, but also in its symbolic, ideological and political dimensions, replacing individualism with the politics of collective care.

At some point we asked ourselves: unity for what? Now we have the historical answer: to resist the neoliberal onslaught. Reality always surpasses any fiction, and next April 11, we are gambling not only the conditions of struggle, but of life for the people. With an anti-neoliberal popular front, the slogan that “only the people save the people” makes sense.