Chile: A Volcano Erupting

Henry Renna and Valentina Rossi

Chile is a volcanic country. In the last decades, there has been an increasing activity in the heart of its main craters and an increase in temperature and power in all its regions. At the end of 2019, the various volcanoes that cross its territory were activated to give life to one of the largest eruptions in recent decades: the October Rebellion.

Throughout the Andes Mountains, the cold of its peaks and landscapes transmuted by the hot and volatile magma in the volcano. That snow on the outside that contains, freezes and solidifies the order, began to melt before the internal heat: a repressed but rebellious heart that exploded in an unpredictable way. Following the thesis of John Holloway’s Volcanic Theory (2000), if what is outside is power, what is inside is anti-power, a magma composed by the struggles of those who are repressed and also by the fights of what is oppressed.

We dare to say that what happened after October 18 in Chile can be classified as a volcanic eruption: the complete and absolute rupture of the dominant social pact. Unlike other moments of rebellion, we emphasize that on this occasion the what and the who came together inorganically, making possible a magmatic eruption on a national scale and of a depth and density never before recorded.

Although in other recent moments (1998, 2001, 2006, 2006, 2011, 2015, 2018) the territory has been on the verge of overflowing, it did not manage to become an explosion of these dimensions, either due to the limits of the volcanic power or due to the containment of those above. However, these movements did generate cracks in the territory that pierced the eruption. The rebellion of October 2019 is an unprecedented eruption in the geography of power in Chile, although it responds to tectonic movements of long breath.

In early 2020 and still with the eruption in development, a cold wave surrounded the volcano and the entire planet. It is the COVID-19 pandemic, which opened an opportunity for the rulers to confine, monitor and separate the elements of the magma (the what from the who) seeking to freeze it again. COVID-19 was instrumentalized by the power to suffocate the volcano, to contain and suppress the questioning of the model.

In spite of this, and again against expectations, the volcano is still active. Countless fragments spewed from its crater began to produce new fires in its surrounding plains, and its lava created routes that open other paths on the surface. If on the outside power is using an innovative set of instruments of subjugation and repression, on the inside, the anti-power continues to promote a repertoire of collective actions, of struggle, protest and popular construction. The October eruption remains alive, and the triumph of the plebiscite reaffirms the rupture of the people with the elites.

I

The evasion of the Metro in Santiago de Chile in early October 2019 and the revolt apparently generated by the increase in the fare of public transport under the slogan “Evade, do not pay, another way to fight!”, in a few hours radiated and questioned with unusual speed the bulk of the popular classes, mutating into an evasion of the dominant social pact installed since the dictatorship. Although it began as a cry of rejection of the popular youth for the increase of thirty pesos, it derived in a broader and deeper one: the contempt against thirty years of neoliberalism.

If in the student mobilizations of previous years the cry of protest and popular demand was “Out with the Market” and “End of Profit”, now it was heard and read in hundreds of streets of the country “Down with the State” and a thunderous “Enough is enough”, putting in check the state-mercantile pact that sustains the hegemony; a true eruption in the Chilean volcanic geography. Although we cannot -and should not- confine it to a “leftist” mobilization, the 18/O is clearly a sign of tiredness, weariness and hostility of broad sectors of Chilean society against the capitalist, patriarchal and colonial order imposed by force.

It was an inorganic insurgency that overflowed all existing forms of representation and mediation, and allowed massiveness and radicalism to run side by side. This acephalous and horizontal character does not mean that it is spontaneous: it is not an event dissociated from the struggles of hundreds, thousands, millions of men and women who have committed themselves to the construction of an emancipatory project for the oppressed.

The eruption, therefore, must be read as a conjunction of event and process, that is, a juncture of total and inorganic rebellion hand in hand with subway plots and daily bets driven by different actors that were expanding the internal fire of the volcano to become, unexpectedly and massively, in this eruption (Ouviña and Renna, 2019).

Among the struggles that converged are those of women against the patriarchal system, the resistance against extractivism, privatization of common goods, socio-environmental pollution and accumulation by dispossession in fields and cities; the historic struggle of the Mapuche nation-people for territory, self-determination and an end to the militarization of the Wallmapu; the initiatives and proposals for a dignified life based on the recovery of social rights such as “NO+AFP”; the social struggle through street actions, high school takeovers and the various expressions of popular power developed by the movement of settlers. These struggles and those who feed them are long term tectonic movements, which together contributed to the October eruption.

Therefore, it is in the encounter and interaction in the diversity of thousands of what (against neoliberalism) and who (the multiple faces of subjects oppressed by this system of domination) that a revolutionary energy is released, which gives life to a moment of creative destruction: the definitive break of the subalterns with the national elite and, at the same time, the desire and massive demand for a process of constituent re-foundation.

II

The arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 modified the surface around the volcano, opening an opportunity for the power to confine, monitor and separate the elements of the magma, seeking to freeze it. Faced with the outbreak of the contagion, registered on March 3, 2020, the first measures taken by the government were not of a sanitary order but of a security order, symbolizing the ghosts of the national political class with the volcano.

Thus, through militarization, violence and control over the volcanic territories, it was intended to control the what, the idea-basis of the outbreak. A territorial militarization was observed that suspended civil and political rights and reduced the democratic space for struggle and vindication (Galindo, 2020), the expansion of a police surveillance system founded on the fear of the other and justified by a sanitary terror and the dream of biosecurity (Agamben, 2020), together with a strategy of cultural control founded on a pandemic pedagogy (Giroux, Rivera-Vargas and Passeron, 2020) through devices that disseminate fear and false news. This was used to extinguish the fire of this “powerful enemy”, which for the government is not the virus but the people with their volcanic energy.

To the security measures focused on the what, were added a set of decisions, apparently sanitary, aimed at controlling the who. The government took the decision, on March 26, to carry out a strategy of “selective and dynamic quarantine” which began with the closure of only six communes, the richest in the Metropolitan Region, leaving the vast majority of the popular sectors exposed to the virus.

Beyond the evident failure of this public policy, which has led Chile to be one of the countries with the highest number of infected people and deaths per million inhabitants, there is evidence of an improvement in the technologies of State control over the collective subjects that innovates in a combination of zones (Lerner, 2010) and technologies of body sacrifice (Federici, 2011), normalizing the fact that large contingents of the population, such as migrants, blacks, indigenous, poor, women and sexual dissidents, become disposable-sacrificable.

The measures exemplify the culture of death intrinsic to patriarchal capitalism (Shiva, 2006), which operates through a necropolitics (Mbembe, 2003) of racist and aporophobic basis that manages in the urban fabric the population from the production of residual lives (Butler, 2010).

The exceptional nature of COVID-19 has allowed neoconservative rulers (in Chile and throughout the region) to undertake a persecution against dissidence and rebellious thought. This, together with the battery of economic measures typical of financial orthodoxy, reveals the really existing neoliberalism: far from the utopia of the free market, the State has intensified its intervention (Theodore, Peck and Brenner, 2009) but not in its beneficent form, but in a coercive and coercive manner; functional to the new forms of accumulation of global capital (Thwaites Rey, 2010).

Public policies to confront both the 18/O and COVID-19 demonstrate that the State did not disappear, but rather reproduces and maintains the social order through a systematic attack on the what and the who to prevent this encounter between the idea and the bodies.

III

In spite of all the government’s efforts to contain the volcanic activity awakened by the 18/O, this has not receded either socially or culturally; the massive mobilizations in full quarantine under the slogan “It is not against quarantine, it is against hunger!” and “Against the New Normality!”, are examples of this.

It is observed that countless fragments were thrown from the crater, beginning to produce new fires, a collective insurgence that with extreme boldness makes the conquest of the streets a laboratory of political experimentation, which was slowly prefiguring other ways of life. The occupation, first of streets and subway platforms by the youth of the country, then of squares and parks by the popular assemblies, and today of streets and corners with common pots, are a recreation of a territoriality and temporality with its own meaning. In these new spaces a non-state, popular and communitarian subjectivation was ignited, which short-circuits the socio-political order settled in the neoliberal hegemony (Ouviña and Renna, 2019).

In turn, lava created new routes, opening paths to new possibilities and driving a new culture made of deeper relationships, which aim to affirm the importance of a life in dignity that returns to the subjects a socially and politically meaningful existence (Agamben, 1995). This is visible in those who yesterday participated in the Medical Brigades helping comrades on the front line against political violence and today make up the Self-managed Sanitary Brigades, which disinfect peripheral neighborhoods of the city; the territorial health cordons that yesterday functioned to provide medical assistance in the marches and today become Cordons of care for neighbors.

These experiences, together with the multiplication of urban vegetable gardens, forms of solidarity consumption and popular organization, are a source both of care and of social and political nourishment for the people. The responses from below to the pandemic and to capitalism go beyond a humanitarian response, from philanthropy or charity, for biological survival and the moral duty to save people’s physical lives and thus maintain the existing order (Fassin, 2010; Aedo, Murray and Bacchiddu, 2017). These can be read as efforts that collectively reaffirm the hope that another world is possible, operating from social justice and class solidarity.

It was the invisible links that were woven in the rebellion, the complicities and solidarities that were reproduced during the pandemic and the dialogue of knowledge around the Plebiscite that challenged power once again. The triumph of the Apruebo and the Constituent Convention option with 80% of votes in favor and the most important citizen participation since the end of the dictatorship, although it is within the official agenda, reaffirms the rupture of the people with the elites, the evasion of their campaign of terror, of their clientelist machinery and of violence and repression.

With all the weight of the de facto powers, in full pandemic, with a voluntary vote and against the indications of the elites, four million people (especially in the popular sectors and the areas most violated by the model) chose to look for something different and went to vote to translate what the street shouted on O/18 into a new Constitution.

Closing notes

The 18/O is the expression of a historical desire to expand social self-determination from the territories and to recover and build the original constituent popular power over life and the social body. It is to be expected that the demand for anti-power will find little space in the institutional agenda for its deployment. Perhaps it can be an escape valve, but it will be insufficient to express that “different” in constant creation. Therefore, it is likely that the volcanic activity will remain and explode again.

In this sense, the triumph of the Plebiscite and the future Constituent Convention are neither beginning nor end, but part of a long term process of reinvention of politics, of the political and the social, whose main task -without losing sight of the need to conquer constituent seats and normative refoundations for the benefit of the great majorities- is to strengthen the embryos of popular power, communal associativity and grassroots solidarity in the multiple spaces of life and existence that were born before, during and after the October Rebellion.