President Maduro Calls for the Creative Unity of the Peoples of the World against the Decadent Empire

Stella Calloni



Making history

On March 26, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, convening the International Promoter Meeting of the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World, in commemoration of a new anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo in 1821, highlighted the great challenge of recovering historical memory, never more necessary than in these times when the empire is advancing over Latin America in a strategic plan to recolonize and definitively control the region.

This battle was a milestone in the unitary struggle of the liberating armies against Spanish colonialism and for this reason, to retake the urgent need to unite a region, whose countries are in a situation of dependence on the United States, with the exception of Cuba, is undoubtedly evidenced by the continuity of policies with which President Hugo Chávez Frías initiated the process of uniting and integrating Our America in a project of definitive emancipation.

In those first steps, Chávez received the immediate support of Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, the most universal contemporary Cuban and Latin American revolutionary leader of all times, with the shadow of other heroes of our history such as José Martí, in the struggle to unite Latin America and all peoples under imperial and colonial domination.

In a clear and direct speech, Maduro once again put Simón Bolívar’s Venezuela at the forefront and alluded to the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama (1826), clearly understanding the meaning of the current anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist struggle, evidencing that there are countries that remain at the forefront in the rescue of historical memory, as a cultural action, which demarcates the line against a merciless media war to deconscientize and deculturize our populations.

Zbigniew Brzezinki, the late Polish political scientist, eternal advisor of imperial policies, warned that the United States could only dominate Latin America definitively if they managed to sweep away their cultures in each of our countries and that as long as this did not happen they could not turn us into “vassal states”, which is what they are trying to do now.

The vanguard of the anti-imperialist struggle is thus retaken, understanding the times of history, before the urgency of the empire that is attempting to destroy what they consider the greatest obstacle to their pretensions of imposing a belated and unsustainable colonialism on the region, as is the case with the resistance of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, the so-called “axis of evil” whose example fans the ashes and ignites the flames of continental rebellion, which not even the pandemic has been able to stop.

Cuba has endured more than 60 years of the criminal blockade, which has also been applied since 2014 to Venezuela, besieged since the arrival of Comandante Chávez Frías to the government in 1998 – later ratified under the new Bolivarian Constitution of 1999. It is these unsubmissive presences, as well as Sandinista Nicaragua, that defy empire, which we had also begun to defeat in the electoral terrain that they digitized.

They were never able to defeat Cuba and the revolution is still standing, and has defeated the empire throughout these years, in addition to that military epic in an attempted invasion in 1961 and 60 years of terrorist attacks of all kinds. Venezuela has been resisting all the empire’s attacks for seven years now and has been subjected to a merciless counterinsurgency war since April 2002, when Washington decided to launch a coup in that country.

It was the first coup in regional history defeated in little more than 48 hours, by a people in the streets with a book of the Constitution in their hands and a patriotic armed forces, whose leaders also had rescued the memory of Simón Bolívar.

It cannot be forgotten that this made it possible for the great project outlined by Bolivarism to emerge from Chavista Venezuela with the support of the glorious revolutionary Cuba of Fidel Castro as the counter-hegemonic ideology of the 21st century, referring to Latin American unity when an organization such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations (CELAC) came to fruition at the end of 2011.

Venezuela also delivered an unprecedented moral defeat by sustaining more than two dozen electoral processes, where despite the millions of dollars spent, the United States could not recover its dominance over the elections, by means of which it installed its bishops and supported dictators.

For example, the elections held in Paraguay under the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner, which persisted for 35 years imposing terror, and which served as a super-controlled territory for Washington’s tasks of infiltration in the region.

In 1973, Washington, under the government of Richard Nixon, armed and executed the military coup against President Salvador Allende in Chile, the first socialist to emerge from an electoral process at the head of Popular Unity, with the active collaboration of Stroessner’s Paraguay.

Stroessner, the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and the military of the first National Security Dictatorship installed in Brazil in 1964, with the overthrow of President Joao Goulart, were key to the sowing of all the dictatorships in the Southern Cone in the 1970s.

These are a few of the innumerable facts of the reality of Our America, marked by dependence. Elections had always been managed from the oval offices of the empire. That is the scenario to which they are trying to return, as we saw in Bolivia in 2019 and we continue to see in Ecuador 2021, to cite only some of the XXI century “models”.

In the first decade of the 21st century, Washington had decided to return to the “Monroe Doctrine” (1823) with revamped strategies and the control of new technologies, which was publicly recognized by John Kerry, former Secretary of State of Barack Obama (2013-2017), and by former President Donald Trump, before the end of his term. Listening to the new Democratic President Joe Biden there is no doubt that nothing has changed in the scenario in U.S. policy towards our region.

The Monroe Doctrine, the colonial document par excellence that determined that Our America, the America of José Martí, Simón Bolívar, José de San Martín and other heroes, should belong to the newborn empire of the North, is back at the top of the new U.S. foreign policy documents for Latin America in this century.

This is only a flash of lightning showing how Washington despaired, not only at the incredible feat of Cuba’s resistance, today a cultural, educational and scientific vanguard, a beacon of peoples who have decided to be definitively free and sovereign, but also Venezuela and Nicaragua, Bolivia and all the governments that to a greater or lesser degree challenge the hegemonic power in our region, from the rigorously guarded democratic attempts in the continent.

Resorting to the old strategies of domination, to its own colonial memories, the U.S. returned to coups d’état, with other components, adjusting to the old schemes, new designs of conquest and colonization in this 21st century. It did it in Honduras (2009) Paraguay, Brazil (2012), Brazil (2016), Bolivia (2019) and others failed as happened in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

But in Latin America a soft coup is not possible, despite the fact that the US strategy for this historical period was to infiltrate the judicial structures of our countries, to take over the leadership of all the regional right-wing alliances, to return to its electoral control using the parliaments, to appropriate -as it has done- the vast majority of the mass media, a task facilitated by the neoliberal hurricane of the last century, defeated in the streets and roads of this our Patria Grande.

Latin America, continues to be the continent of eternal resistance, as we are seeing it in the popular rebellions that break out in one country and another, or as marked by the return of the Bolivian people’s hand by electoral means in Bolivia just one year after the overthrow of then President Evo Morales in November 2019.

Another milestone in the resilient history of Our America is this event that one year after a coup openly led by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro, the Bolivian people rebelled throughout despite the killings and terror remained active in the streets. The triumph of October 2020 was the greatest moral defeat for the United States and the head of the coup: the OAS.

We are not effective in remembering every coup that occurred in the last 200 years in Latin America by the empire that is considered the most powerful of all time.

All of this was in Maduro’s call, pointing out the only possible path of unity of the peoples in the face of an empire whose discourse is increasingly violent, understanding that it ceased to be the only power in the world, and that its dream of global domination is sailing out in the open like a ship without a rudder.

It is a dream they are trying to revive in the midst of the pandemic that, without disguise, exposes the once invincible power in the wake of other nations of the world.

This is the moment for the unity of the peoples at the regional and global level. Let us not let this historic opportunity pass us by. In this situation, the leaders cannot make mistakes and the peoples must take care of that. These are times for short and sure steps. It is time to recover our strategic vision and to call things by their true name.

Let us not become entangled with Fake News, which has been part of the counterinsurgency war since 1961. Counterinsurgency is undoubtedly an inseparable part of US foreign security policy objectives since the passage of the Foreign Assistance Act in 1961 by President John Kennedy.

What differentiates one era from another is that now the United States and its allies such as Israel and the submissive European governments control and use as a weapon of war 98 percent of the mass media, with almost absolute control these days.

The “lawfare” also emerges as something new to refer to the use of justice, with its media and political accomplices, as a game of that same counterinsurgency doctrine, which was applied in the old psychological warfare throughout our history, now revamped through what the United States calls “fourth generation warfare”.

In this case, the first commandment of this type of warfare emphasizes that now “weapons are not needed” to exterminate annoying “leaders”, only powerful campaigns of false news, manipulated reports, enough to “morally kill” those leaders who “threaten the security” of the United States, through discrediting, denigration, permanent humiliation until the conscience of the people is pierced or the leader in question “morally disappears”.

Let us not be led to believe that this is new, let us not be confused with typical colonial terms or naming each time with a different name what is in reality the same old counterinsurgent structure, better solved by the imperial appropriation of new technologies, cyber wars and others. This is no time for ambiguity.

One does not confront an increasingly savage empire as decadence advances with ambiguities, with hesitations, with paralyzing dogmas. It is not confronted by leaders who have lost their strategic vision and it is the conscious and organized peoples who can remember where the real enemy is. And this must be done with wisdom and intelligence.

We see right now how the rulers of the United States, whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden, will not listen to the internal rumblings, until one day the volcano’s lava will erupt and appear in front of the gates of the White House.

Thank you President Maduro, for this call that returns the axis to where it should be.