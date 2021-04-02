Revolutionizing Humanism

Fernando Buen Abad

Mapuche protest in Chile.

The law is not the same for peoples who have never experienced social justice. In each territory, it is the objective conditions that determine the awareness and practice of human rights, no matter how many specialized organizations are active. Where illiteracy, hunger, unemployment and insalubrity reign, what does the Universal Declaration of Human Rights mean? Little or nothing.

There is no defense of humanity that is worth if it is only an illusion -without territory- of good intentions. Territories are not only geography, they are history and meaning, tastes and smells generated by the class struggle that inhabits all social relations and all emotional and symbolic dimensions. Human rights cannot be invoked in isolation from territory or from the semantic tensions of the “terroirs”. Where everything is corruption, humiliation and contempt for the people, the discourse of human rights is simply parlor talk or the deceit of bureaucrats. Regardless of the historical significance and value of the Charter of Human Rights as a tool to oppose the Nazi-fascist project at the time of its birth on December 10, 1948.

Where native peoples are subjected to all the aberrations and deprivations imposed by the national bourgeoisies, human rights only means, paradoxically, enemy verbiage and bourgeois ideology. Territory weighs on meaning.

Where the workers are victims of the triple extortion of the bosses, tax and union, to speak of human rights is simply grotesque if it does not offer real instruments of concrete transformation instead of escapist idylls. It is reality that determines awareness of human rights.

Semantics in crisis

It is essential that the entire Universal Declaration of Human Rights be reviewed through the lens and scrutiny that challenges the individualistic character of rights, contrasting it with their inescapable social and by definition political character. It is an obligatory debate, it is a pending historical subject, which is going through the decades in search of a territorial semiotic consonance, therefore, geo-semiotic, in which the critical power of human rights in the territories becomes visible and the need for a revolutionary humanist charter capable of transforming humanism becomes visible as well. In these conditions it is essential for any analysis to explore, in detail, the universe of semantic resonance of any postulate whose pretension ascends to the generality of human beings, their historical problems and the urgency of transformative praxis.

Geo-semiotics means here the theoretical-practical effort to characterize the complex, diverse and dynamic network of the dialectic of meaning, the general laws of its development, in each territory. The complex and not infrequently interconnected network of meanings with which the daily class behavior of peoples is organized, its philosophical foundations and its moral and ethical expressions.

With the assumption that all action is preceded by a set of notions about reality and about what is intended in the future, this idea, geo-semiotics, is rooted in the need to situate locally the modes of production of meaning and the relations of production of meaning in concrete conditions in which it develops. It is not an esoteric concept to increase the incomprehensibility of semiotics and its responsibility as an instrument of combat against the ideology of the dominant class. On the contrary, it is a matter of enriching the instruments of action or scientific praxis to facilitate its rise in the concrete realities of each people.

All the tasks that are necessary in the daily struggle for the emancipation of meaning have, with regard to the charter of human rights, a challenge of critical urgency that commits, in a multidisciplinary way, those who intend to contribute to orient emancipatory struggles in order to oppose the dogmatic, mechanistic and schematic forms of humanism that are intended to solve not only the human problems of our time, but also the concept which separates the idea of a right from the urgent principle of social justice.

To revolutionize the charter of human rights is no longer a utopia when the pandemic has laid bare the bourgeois cruelty that hoards vaccines to the rhythm of the market and capitalist cruelty. To revolutionize humanism implies producing tools that permanently show the face of our astonished peoples who watch, with despair and rage, the delay of their right to vaccines; who watch the delay of the right to education, nutrition, work, housing and emancipated culture. The right to live by living and not surviving in the immoral conditions in which one exists under capitalism.

Revolutionizing the humanism of human rights involves combating philanthropic illusionism with a declaration of concrete action against class-divided societies, where the inhumanity of the dominant mode of production and alienating relations of production reigns with all their meanings, means and modes.