The New Global Chessboard and its Potential Effects on Latin America and the Caribbean

Jorge Elbaun

The last two weeks have witnessed four events that provide keys to understanding the evolution of international relations and their effects on Latin America and the Caribbean. On March 12, the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China approved the XIV Five-Year Plan that will guide its domestic and foreign policies for the next five years.

Four days later Joe Biden threatened Russia and called Vladimir Putin a murderer. On the 18th and 19th -in Anchorage, Alaska- a frosty bilateral meeting was held between the head of the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Affairs area, Yang Jiechi, and the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken. To conclude the series of important and related meetings, on March 22 and 23 the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, visited his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The Five-Year Plan poses changes with respect to its previous chapter, Chapter XIII, adopted in 2015. Since 1953, the orientations defined by Beijing have marked the itinerary of the policies developed and implemented by the government. The goals communicated by Xi Jinping on March 11 include a conceptual frame of reference called Vision 2035, in which they make explicit the medium-term objectives discussed over the last year within the Chinese Communist Party and its NPA. The seven relevant goals, outlined in both documents, can be synthesized into:

Expand domestic demand, fight monopolies and sustain exports.

Promote environmental care and adapt production to ecological formats.

Replace high-speed growth with high-quality growth.

Promote innovation through investment in science and technology.

Reduce economic, financial, commercial and technological interdependence with the United States.

Maintain a cooperative external environment with the rest of the world.

Regarding the first objective, the new Five-Year Plan addresses the need to overcome the stage of export leverage and move to a dual circulation model, which consists of favoring the domestic market to shield against the potential volatility of international markets and the continuous changes in Washington’s policies. In order to promote more nature-friendly policies, the project intends to slow down the speed of economic growth and prioritize the quality of life of its population over GDP growth. This concept is referred to in the Vision 2035 document as the foundation of a future moderately prosperous society, far from opulence and excessive material accumulation. To this end, it stipulates compliance with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and the systematic reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, in order to reach 2030 in a neutral balance with nature.

The approach also involves a reconfiguration of the production model, directing public and private investment towards aerospace technology, neuroscience, integrated circuits, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energies, genetic research and space exploration. Most of the investments will be oriented – the Plan points out – to the domestic market, to improve the quality of life of the population, following the cardinal idea that by the year 2049, when the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 100th anniversary, Chinese citizens will enjoy moderate prosperity, which is the motto of the proposed development. To achieve this, the Plan warns, monopolistic practices will have to be combated, a fact that has been demonstrated in the last two years with the limitations imposed on the company Alibaba -similar to MercadoLibre in Argentina-, owned by the businessman Jack Ma.

Beijing’s proposal has been described by different international analysts as technonationalism. Currently, China and the United States control 78% of artificial intelligence patents, 50% of global investment in 5G projects (also known as the internet of things), 75% of the cloud computing market and 90% of the main existing digital platforms. According to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the value added to GDP from Research and Development (R&D) should increase from 7.8% in 2020 to 10% in 2025. “We will improve our capabilities in independent innovation because innovations cannot be bought,” said Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology. Increasingly, productivity is articulated with knowledge production. Patents, for their part, express the future accreditation of this accumulation of knowledge, skills and practical applications.

Expansion without interference

In terms of its international coordination, Beijing proposes to multiply infrastructure investments in Asia, Africa and Latin America, deepening its leadership in Southeast Asia, its coordination with Russia and its relationship with the European Union, with the clear objective of decoupling itself from Washington. Faced with the prospect of possible restrictions in supply chains linked to the United States, the Five-Year Plan promotes the diversification of political-economic relations and the strengthening of its self-sufficiency, based on the domestic market of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

In 2020, China’s economy accounted for 16.8% of global GDP and exhibited a surplus in its current account equivalent to the historical record posted by any other country in history. Despite the offensive deepened by Trumpism, Beijing became the largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), displacing the United States in that category. Also in 2020, the group of 14 member countries of the Southeast Asian agreement known as RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) consolidated its position as Beijing’s leading trading partner. The European Union ranked second and the United States was displaced to third place, prolonging the disconnection and decoupling proposed by the Plan. With respect to its links with third countries, the project assumes the commitment of not interfering in the internal political and governmental affairs of any country, in a clear differential indicator with respect to Washington. In this sense, it projects itself as a power willing to contribute to the generation of global public goods (environment, infrastructure, financial predictability, pandemic control).

A few days after the approval of the XIV Five-Year Plan, the bilateral meeting between the United States and China took place in Alaska, with the participation of Antony Blinken and the State Councilor for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi. The meeting staged the disagreement that Washington needs to exhibit in order not to show weakness in the face of residual Trumpism. In response to this dramatization by the US administration, which was prefaced by Biden’s insult to Putin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry planned a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in the city of Guilin, located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

According to the head of Russian diplomacy, Washington’s strategic objective is to prevent the technological development of China and Russia in order to thwart the consolidation of a multipolar world. At this conclave, China and Russia agreed to cooperate in infrastructure, security and space research, but prioritized the alternatives available to abandon the dollar as a trade and treasury currency. At the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the decision to counteract the sanctions imposed by Washington by replacing the interbank transfer system, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

Over the past decade, China boosted the global use of the yuan, with the dollar’s share of bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing falling from 90% in 2015 to 46% in the first quarter of 2020. Globally, the dollar fell from 40% in 2019 to 38% in 2020, while the euro rose by more than three percentage points. The yuan, meanwhile, rose by 0.77 percentage points to 2.42%. Despite Washington’s attempts to use SWIFT to multiply sanctions against Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran and other sovereign countries, the Brussels and Beijing currencies combined outperformed Washington’s currency as a value-clearing device for the first time in 2020.

Three-way geopolitics offers Latin America and the Caribbean a progressive possibility of limiting the condemnation of hemispheric subordination. The intensification of the hegemonic dispute shows a growing relative weakness of Washington and at the same time a search on the part of Moscow and Beijing to sponsor non-interfering, cooperative and multipolar models. China’s huge economy requires raw materials and natural resources that can fix Latin American productivity in a primarizing and extractivist order. However, its expansion and its need for global legitimacy offer the possibility of making investments in infrastructure and the possibility of articulating technological joint ventures with private, mixed and state-owned companies located in Southeast Asia.

Washington’s animosity against Putin and Jinping is not based on the institutionalist subterfuge that appeals to democratic values as a justification for imposing condemnations and sanctions. There is multiple evidence of Washington’s sympathy with different dictatorships that carried out various genocides in Latin America. The current endorsement of absolutist monarchies in the Arabian Peninsula and support for insurgent groups in sub-Saharan Africa prove that it is not the republican spirit that guides its foreign policy.

What Washington is strenuously seeking is to hinder the development of those who can transform themselves into resolutely sovereign and autonomous countries, capable of challenging or autonomizing themselves from the decisions of the monopolistic, corporate and financialized system. The more independent the states are, the less authority the imperial logics have to impose their will. The poorer, less developed and more dependent the countries are, the more preponderance the State Department has to continue imposing its policies. Washington praises the elites who indebt their societies and positively values the disconnection of developing countries from new centers of emerging power such as China and Russia. In parallel, the media and court wars against all emancipatory projects promote and consolidate a format of submission to the State Department.

International relations are being reconfigured and new opportunities are arising for Latin America and the Caribbean. Multilateralism not only implies a diversity of the global chessboard. It also implies the opportunity to distance ourselves (or free ourselves) from the hemispheric curse, which has been contemptuously posed by those who continue to consider us as their backyard.