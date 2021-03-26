Democracies Under Siege in Latin America

Marco Teruggi

Andrés Arauz

Alarm bells went off when the Colombian deputy prosecutor arrived in Quito a few days ago with the case against Andres Arauz in her hands. Crisis situation, scenario analysis, and, finally, a calm and cold night. It was a new threat in the presidential campaign, which from the zero hour was marked by maneuvers against the candidacy of the one who seeks to reach the Carondelet Palace to rebuild the project of the Citizen Revolution.

The picture is similar to that of the Bolivian elections of 2020, with the victory of Luis Arce: nothing can be taken for granted until the presidential sash is worn, neither the holding of the elections, nor a stable development of events in the days following the results, in case Arauz wins. The difference between one process and the other is that in Bolivia there was a de facto government, while in Ecuador it is a constitutionally elected president.

The Ecuadorian case is paradigmatic: the government of Lenín Moreno not only betrayed the project for which he was elected and many of his former colleagues -others accompanied him in the betrayal-, but also opened the doors to a process of internal closure of democratic channels. The persecution covered the different levels: the main leadership, that is, Rafael Correa, the second and third lines, the successive parties after the loss of Alianza País, with cases ranging from corruption to crimes of rebellion.

This process entailed an institutional design with pivotal centers, such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office. There is now the main case mounted against Arauz, in an operation worked together with Semana magazine and the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office, a media and an institution under the command of factors of the Democratic Center, Alvaro Uribe’s party, at the head of the government. The situation in Colombia is tragic: according to data from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, between 2020 and the months of 2021 there have been 110 massacres with a total of 446 victims, the murder of 342 social leaders and human rights defenders, 12 family members of leaders, and 74 signatories of the peace agreements.

The cause, mounted from that Prosecutor’s Office, is the principal public instrument used to try to undermine Arauz’s candidacy. Other threats have already been circumvented, such as a pact between Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Perez -second and third respectively- for a recount of votes that in the end did not happen after a twist by Lasso, or a public call by Perez, representing a sector of power, for an intervention of the Armed Forces in the electoral process to criminalize Arauz, to change the National Electoral Council and to annul the first round.

In Ecuador, the main elements of what constitutes a restricted democracy are concentrated, where the main political force is persecuted and hindered in order to participate. There are several parallels with the Argentinean case: the media and political deployment to systematically accuse the former government of corruption, articulated with the attempt of disciplining it through the Judiciary. What will Arauz do before those powers in case of victory? This is one of the major questions, as in Argentina after more than a year of government.

The similarities in the use of a media-judicial device to persecute the major leaders in countries where popular governments have existed are well known: Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador. The Venezuelan case is on another scale, that of a blockade from Washington, theft of assets, covert armed operations, parallel institutions, dragging the conflict to the terrain of the trenches, the precipice, the permanent and prolonged crisis.

In each case the question is the same: what are the rules of the game? where do the national and international powers that be and their political representatives seek to advance? Put in perspective, it can be seen that in thirteen years there have been four coups d’état in the continent against progressive governments – Honduras, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia -, the deployment of lawfare, a siege communication, the construction of electoral mechanisms in scenarios of destabilization, the mutation of the right wing with exponents such as Jair Bolsonaro, who represents a developing trend in the continent, strengthened in different countries of Europe and the United States.

There is no single answer to the other important question: what to do about it? The situation is different according to the strengths of the popular movements and governments, the institutional framework, or the place each country occupies according to the U.S. strategic map in the framework of global disputes with China and Russia.

The coordinates change if we examine Argentina, with the existence of a workers, territorial, feminist and human rights movements, and the Peronist framework, Bolivia, with strong indigenous, peasant and mining movements and the MAS, or Ecuador, with the absence of popular and party organization structures within the citizen revolution, and an indigenous movement in dispute between left and right sectors – Pérez being an expression of the latter. The objective of the right in this case is twofold: to banish Correism and to displace within the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador those who led the uprising in 2019.

The recent events in Bolivia, with the arrest of Jeanine Añez, former ministers of the de facto government, high-ranking military and police officers, and the leader of the Cochala Youth Resistance, Yassir Molina, can be situated from this scenario diagnosis. This last factor is key, it is about neutralizing an armed structure inside Bolivia, created before the 2019 coup, deployed in its days of assault with international assistance and later protected by the de facto government. It is not the only armed formation – its location in Cochabamba, center of the country, is strategic -, the main point of accumulation of forces of the coup right is Santa Cruz, with the coup leader and now governor Luis Fernando Camacho.

The evolution of the conflicts in several countries casts doubt on the possibility of reaching an agreement with the dominant economic and political power players, which would imply -surely- maintaining a profoundly and increasingly unequal status quo. This difficulty of agreement does not lie in the willingness of progressive governments to engage in dialogue. The case of Argentina is a clear example.