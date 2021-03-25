Covax and AstraZeneca: Instruments for a Humanitarian Extortion Operation

Misión Verdad

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has been challenged for adverse side effects

A few days ago, some media published news of an alleged agreement between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the anti-Chavez group apparently led by Juan Guaidó to purchase vaccines through the Covax mechanism, between 1 million 425 thousand 600 and 2 million 409 thousand 600 doses of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca/Oxford.

In order to have access to this lot, which would only cover approximately 2% of the Venezuelan population, Venezuela would have to pay 18 million dollars to the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an institution recognized by Covax.

This mechanism, formed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), is an international alliance that seeks to guarantee vaccines in an equitable manner to each participating country in 2021. The participating organizations have served as lobbying groups through which Big Pharma grants a small batch of its vaccine production to more than 100 countries with financial difficulties.

The Covax mechanism has been criticized as having relationships only with Western pharmaceutical companies, attracted by the market that the pandemic secures in terms of health and scientific research. This is despite the fact that Pfizer/BioNTech barely guarantees 2% of its production to the fund and forecasts revenues from sales of the vaccine at just over 15 billion dollars.

Other vaccines that have been approved in the initiative are, in addition to the aforementioned AstraZeneca and Pfizer, those of Novavax, Janssen and Sanofi GSK. Sputnik V recently applied to enter the mechanism, welcome news that would break Big Pharma’s vampire-like monopoly.

ASTRAZENECA NO

The multiple complaints made against AstraZeneca’s vaccine and distribution in Europe kept the spotlight on the pharmaceutical company, which has a record of irregularities and frauds in the last two decades. For a few days, the application of its vaccine was suspended in several countries of the European Union (EU) and other parts of the world, until political and media pressures caused the decision to be reversed.

Similarly, the Venezuelan government announced that the British pharmaceutical company’s vaccine would never be approved, and this was reiterated by the Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez. The risks seem much greater with the application of this vaccine over those already approved in the Bolivarian Republic: the Russian Sputnik V and the Cuban Soberana 02 and Abdala.

While it was said that there was an agreement to have access to the benefits of Covax, the Bolivarian Government never made any pronouncement on the subject. In fact, the decision not to opt for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the denunciation that the Venezuelan State has sent innumerable communications to representatives of the financial entities where the assets of the Bolivarian Republic abroad are blocked, being impossible to count on these resources due to the efforts made by the Guaidó clan for the effective operation of the blockade against the country.

Given the current Venezuelan context, the simplest logic comes to the fore: the State has extremely limited resources as a result of the blockade and the criminal plundering of its foreign accounts, promoted by the most belligerent anti-Chavism and ingratiated with the U.S. establishment. That is why the country cannot risk paying for vaccines whose effectiveness and side effects are in question in the eyes of the world public and scientific opinion.

The best thing to do is to look for other options, as has been done with Russian, Cuban and even Chinese institutions.

The intentionality of pressuring for the use of the doses manufactured by AstraZeneca by the anti-Chavismo bears the mark of humanitarian extortion, a new chapter of the “Guaidó project” that has political failure as its path and a psychological operation in between.

ANOTHER OPERATION OF HUMANITARIAN EXTORTION

Days before the announcement of PAHO on the Covax mechanism and the questioned vaccine of AstraZeneca, Juan Guaidó and his court of criminals rolled the news of the alleged “agreement” to buy vaccines. They played an advanced position, taking into account that the Bolivarian Government had already decided not to count on the doses of the British company

From the beginning, this was one more media operation with the purpose of generating informational and, therefore, perceptual chaos around the issue of vaccines and the management of the health crisis resulting from the pandemic in Venezuela, in which bureaucratic, political and criminal statements and actions by the anti-Chavez promoters of the conflict intersect.

As an information operation, this is predictable, and takes the humanitarian concept hostage to introduce it in a context in which there is an evident international scandal over the practices, methods and products of AstraZeneca. Health as a commodity here takes on a profile of importance in understanding the cover-up of this major player in global big pharma.

In this way, the Covax mechanism is being used as a new instrument of confusion to attack Venezuela. The use in social networks of the hashtag #DejenEntrarLasVacunas is the tactical expression of this psychological operation, which combines the discourse of criminalization against the target (“the Chavista elite has already been vaccinated”) and the imposition of a fallacious narrative version in its denomination of origin (“the regime does not want you to get vaccinated”).

For international media, it is understood that Maduro’s government has not approved the use of AstraZeneca’s product due to indolence and “social control” from a dictatorial position, when the decision is based on empirically scientific reasons. This is not a victimizing position. There is no ethical or moral reason, much less related to the current pandemic moment, why a vaccine that is being questioned by many other States in the world can be imposed on the country by means of media pressure.

Venezuela has one of the best records of care and containment of the coronavirus. It has done so by creating its own large-scale registry system and house-to-house care for each presumed infected person, which includes popular mobilization, multidimensional methods for combating Covid and scientific innovation. It is an effective system that is being tested again with the Brazilian variant as the protagonist in this second pandemic wave in the country.

Given the evidence recorded in its management of the pandemic, Venezuela is in a position to evaluate and decide on the best vaccination strategy. It is a matter of sovereignty and political firmness, a decision based on empirical and scientific criteria. Particularly when it relates to a company whose track record is as dark as that of AstraZeneca.