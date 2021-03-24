Haiti: The United Nations and the US-Backed Regime of Terror

Pierre Michel Chéry

On Friday, March 5, 2021, Joseph Lissner Mathieu was extradited to the United States, arrested by DEA and FBI agents. The police spokesman preferred to use the word “transfer” as if that would make a difference in a country where law and justice no longer exist. The news caused a sensation in the Haitian media and social networks. Joe (for those close to him) is Jovenel Moïse’s right-hand man, it is Joe Lissner who manages the President’s affairs, while the latter is busy planning the death of his fellow citizens to satisfy the voracious appetites of the tutors who put him in power.

However, another current event, much more important, has not received the same attention in the media and social networks. These two developments together, when viewed publicly, would be enough to reveal the cynicism of the international community towards Haiti. Indeed, while FBI and DEA agents were busy arresting the President’s partner, CORE GROUP diplomats were multiplying their interventions with the Haitian population to show that they support Jovenel Moïse in his efforts to establish a new dictatorship in Haiti, despite the criminal suspicions against him.

Haiti is heading for days of great misfortune. Haitians, for the most part, are increasingly convinced that the United Nations considers them as enemies to be eliminated. We are no longer in the conspiratorial scenarios in which Haitians were seen as prime targets by resentful Western leaders, thirsting for revenge for the 1803 defeat of the French generals at Saint-Domingue. For those readers who think it is inconceivable to claim that the United Nations intends to establish a regime of terror in Haiti, let them think again by looking at what has happened or is still happening in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Iraq, Libya, Syria and, above all, in Egypt, where the arrival of the Muslim Brotherhood to power democratically led to a military coup and a very bloody repression (1).

The United Nations is trying to establish a regime of terror in Haiti. To prove it, it is sufficient to show that the United Nations system is maneuvering to stifle the legitimate aspirations of the Haitian people, democracy, justice and welfare. Consequently, systematic repression remains the only option of the United Nations to deal with a population increasingly aware and determined to take control of its destiny. To this end, we will prove that the United Nations system in Haiti is acting as an auxiliary of the PHTK regime (neo-duvalierist party of Michel Martelly and Jovenel Moise).

The project of the new Constitution drafted by the US Embassy, besides granting exorbitant powers to the President of the Republic, protects him from being judicially prosecuted. Article 139: No action may be brought against the Head of State for acts related to his functions and performed in his capacity as President of the Republic, even after the end of his term of office(2 ).

The United Nations is legislating in an independent country to guarantee impunity for criminals, especially those who squandered Petro Caribe funds. By making the president of the Republic a citizen above the law, the new constitution reinforces the provisions codified in the new penal code to guarantee impunity through the mechanism of amnesties. The new penal code states: “Article 221 – The right of amnesty granted to the Head of State …. Article 222: … Amnesty puts an end to all proceedings against persons charged, accused or convicted, and even those falsely convicted (3). While it is clear that these articles have been drafted for the benefit of those who squandered Petro Caribe funds and the perpetrators of the massacres, there is no doubt that they also aim to establish a regime of impunity, ignoring the Haitian people’s right to justice.

The government of Jovenel Moïse has been functioning by decree since January 2020, but long before that date, the government has been a government that is not subject to any law, turning Haiti into a republic where citizens have no rights. By ignoring the laws of the land (illegal referendum, new constitution, non-compliance with articles 134.2 and 134.3), the International Community also participates, actively, in rendering Haitians a people whose rights can be disregarded, indeed worthless before the “no appeal” mandates of the International Community. Humiliating, dominating, trampling on the dignity of human beings delivered without protection of justice and public force, these are the characters of the wounds that feed the resentment of the Haitian population towards the international institutions present in the country; but these pains also reinforce the tenacious will for change of the Haitian people.

The United Nations System in Haiti actively participates in the establishment of the repressive apparatus directed against citizens who dare to oppose the excesses of the PHTK regime.

To illustrate how the UN system participates in the establishment of a repressive apparatus in Haiti, we will refer to two points of the mandate of BINUH (United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti): Professionalization of the police and Reduction of community and gang violence(4): …. Regarding the police, it mentions “…full respect for human rights and gender equality obligations”. Contrary to this mandate, the police are being transformed into a force of brutal repression, with new police units, such as the BOID (Brigade d’Opération et d’Intervention Départementale) are increasingly violent, with no respect for human rights, supported in their abuses by the police leadership. We recall the laudatory words of the Director a.i. of the Police after a BOID car fatally wounded motorcyclists participating in a peaceful demonstration on November 20, 2021(5). To this must be added foreign snipers executing citizens demonstrating in the streets with a shot to the head.

Regarding the reduction of gang violence, it was the UN Secretary General himself who hailed the creation of the criminal gang federation (G9) as a success of the BINUH Mission. “The tightening of G9 control in certain metropolitan agglomeration areas appears to have had an impact on overall crime trends during the period under review. Intentional homicides reported to the police dropped by 12% between June 1 and August 31…. “(6) With this surprising stance in favor of criminal gangs, the Secretary General reveals the true intentions of the International Community towards Haiti.

Both BINUH and the government systematically ignore the human rights violations and the demands for justice of the Haitian population.

Before the wave of kidnappings for ransom recorded in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area since 2017, the terror of criminal gangs had already settled in the popular neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince and in some localities of the country. But, the BINUH that works to strengthen criminal gangs makes a reading, pernicious of the situation. Indeed, BINUH presents the barricades erected by the population to prevent the murderous infiltrations of the G9 gang in the neighborhood of Bel-Air (Port-au-Prince) as a confrontation between rival criminal gangs. Comments made on the radio on September 3, 2020 by Jean Rebel Dorcénat, head of the CNDDR (National Commission for Disarmament, Dismantlement and Reintegration), illustrate the denial of justice prevailing in the circles of power and in the United Nations System in Haiti, and this since the La Saline massacre on November 13 and 14, 2018 (7). To justify a G9 attack in the Bel-Air neighborhood, the head of the CNDDR specified that this attack was a reprisal against a bandit assault that claimed victims in the ranks of the G9 (8). It is also common for citizens to be killed regularly, for their houses to be burned from time to time, less than 500 meters from the National Palace before the total indifference of the National Police and without the victims being able to claim their right to justice.

The United Nations System in Haiti is taking the opposite direction to all democratic initiatives elaborated by the plural opposition. Despite the fraud, Jovenel Moïse was elected with less than five hundred thousand (500,000) votes in 2016, despite this lack of legitimacy, UN officials identify themselves with the power of the PHTK. They behave as frontline actors in the Haitian crisis. They use their privileged positions to direct state decisions in the interest of the national and international interest groups to which they are subordinated.

The new constitution drafted according to the directives of the American Embassy is a historical and political aberration. How can foreigners in the middle of the 21st century afford to invent a magna carta for a people in a state of insubordination and permanent resistance against oppression? Are we back to 1685, when Colbert could define what was good for the slaves? Are we in 1918, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt (President of the United States) boasted of having drafted a constitution for a foreign country? No, it is 2021, and UN officials can afford to ignore with morbidity and disdain the demands of a people in struggle who are demanding profound changes in their political system, in the organization of the national economy and in social relations. In spite of the opposition of the majority of the population, the angels of the Haitian Apocalypse propose to validate their constitution in a referendum in which the number of voters will be ignored (9).

Faced with this denial of justice, faced with the impotence of demanding respect for the laws of the country by the United Nations system, faced with the bitterness of dependence and helplessness, however weak their organizations may be, the Haitian people are struggling to take their destiny into their own hands by already prefiguring forms of institutions capable of responding to their needs for democracy, justice and well-being. Instead of accompanying the Haitian people in their quest, the United Nations system is doing everything possible to short-circuit the will of the Haitian people for a better future. Worse still, in order to advance its anti-national projects, the government is advised, as elsewhere, to pit sectors of the population against each other: the diaspora against Haitians from the interior, women against men.

The United Nations system has envisaged decrees to criminalize the resistance actions of the population, and the criminal gangs are already collaborating with the police forces to contain the inhabitants of the popular neighborhoods. When one knows the tradition of struggle and resistance of the Haitian people, one must see in these measures a determination of the international community to put an end to any will of resistance on the part of the Haitians, and to crush any uprising that could compromise the macabre plans that are looming over the future of the sons and daughters of the country. Thus, the only option left to the Haitian people is an endless struggle against Goliath.