CRBZ: Operations of the FANB on the Border with Colombia in the State of Apure

1) The Bolivarian National Armed Force is facing an armed aggression from a dissident faction of the FARC-EP commanded by Alias Arturo and Alias Ferley, who are part of the FARC-EP faction commanded by Gentil Duarte. This is the second strongest dissidence after the so-called Nueva Marquetalia led by Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich. Gentil Duarte was the first commander who refused to accept the peace accords, and maintains an intransigent position to achieve reunification with the dissidence of the New Marquetalia with the argument that all those who negotiated are traitors. The force that this faction commands is of approximately 300 men and women.

2) The focus of this group’s actions is centered on drug trafficking, which has allowed them to obtain a solid financial base that assures them logistics and accelerated growth. To this end, it has been turning the territories under its influence into a base of operations for drug trafficking. In addition, it has consolidated a network of commercialization routes into the national territory. In recent times, there is information indicating that he has reached agreements with Mexican cartels, specifically with the Sinaloa Cartel.

3) Other information indicates that alias Arturo has agreements with the Colombian State. Due to the subordinate character of the Colombian government in relation to the US, this means agreements not to attack this group in exchange for it serving as an element of disturbance against Venezuela through drug trafficking until arriving at scenarios such as the current one, which implies a direct armed aggression. The recent actions, such as those of last night (attack to the Sucre Battalion in La Victoria, the blowing up of the Seniat headquarters in La Victoria and the attack to an army barracks on the Guasdualito-La Victoria highway) are evidence that an attack plan had been foreseen.

4) Military operations by their nature are complex. Once initiated, the impact on society is often unpredictable. In this case, the FANB and other institutions (governor’s office, mayor’s office, PSUV) are acting to protect the civilian population from adverse effects on them. Human Rights teams are acting to assist civilians and to accompany those affected. The Mayor of Paez himself, Jose Maria Romero is present, he is conducting tours and holding meetings and assemblies with the civilian population. In particular, we know with certainty the prudence with which the military leadership is carrying out the operations, taking care of human rights and above all the lives of the population.

5) It is essential to maintain total civic-military unity. This is our central call: let us sustain and deepen the most absolute cohesion of the whole country, of all the social and political forces, of all the instances of popular organization, in function of the maximum national unity around the actions that the Venezuelan State is developing to defend the sovereignty, peace and democracy of our Homeland.

The Revolutionary Current Bolivar and Zamora puts at the disposal of the revolution all our capacities to accompany this battle. The CRBZ is in a state of mobilization, ready to any call to defend the homeland, because that is how we understand it, this is a matter of patriots.

National Coordination of the Revolutionary Current Bolivar and Zamora