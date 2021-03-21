The Scorpion and the Frog: Joe Biden’s Strategic Security Paper and the Return to Globalist Warmongering

Jorge Elbaum

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The new axis of evil for the United States.

Last Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a murderer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping a thug, in an overreaction aimed at the double objective of liquefying the rift with the Trumpist Republicans and at the same time recovering a global leadership that is increasingly challenged by growing multilateralism.

The bravado that strains international relations reveals that the return to diplomacy announced by the global media propaganda apparatus was only a specter: the bombing of Syria at the end of February and the string of grievances against two of the world’s most important leaders expose a structural logic.

A week earlier, on March 3, President Biden presented together with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken the new Interim National Security Strategy Guidance, aimed at replacing the national security strategy disseminated in 2017 by the Donald Trump administration. During the conference held at the White House, it was reported that the document aims to align all government agencies on a unified foreign policy.

The content of the Guide is consistent with the warmongering discourse applied by previous administrations, all of them opposed to cooperation and respect for the sovereignty of third countries. The only difference with the previous administration is that Trumpism considered global insertion as secondary, while Biden intends to recover leadership in order to guarantee hegemonic supremacy. Both models think of their relations with the rest of the world in terms of subordination and submission.

The document has a twofold objective. On the one hand, to mark the differences with the Trumpist model in global management. On the other, to provide certainty to the transnationalized corporate monopoly network -of a neoliberal and financialist nature- about the unrestricted defense of its international prerogatives, both in terms of presence and access to natural resources. The document makes only one explicit reference to Latin America and the Caribbean to detail the increase in poverty, corruption, criminal violence, recession and debt crisis, which have been aggravated by the pandemic. Neither Cuba nor Venezuela is mentioned, but the document points out as alarming the presence of China and Russia in the Western Hemisphere, assuming that this continental space is their exclusive concern.

In the two dozen pages, China is mentioned 15 times and is described as an assertive power. Russia, on the other hand, is referred to as a destabilizing power and is mentioned on 5 occasions. For the State Department, Beijing challenges Washington’s vision of the world because it does not emulate the U.S. institutional system: the underlying conception is that the only legitimate form of state social management, according to Washington, must imitate the model imposed by the State Department, on pain of being considered reprobate and illegitimate. Except in cases, such as Saudi Arabia, where strategic interests allow such trifles to be omitted.

The document pledges to hold “countries such as China accountable” to a democratic coalition of its partners and allies, articulated through a diplomatic offensive to be formalized over the next few years. To this end, the Guide says it will try to break up the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), to which Beijing and 14 other Southeast Asian countries belong. The RCEP was signed in November 2020 and brings together a market of 2.2 billion people, equivalent to one third of the world’s economic production. To this end, various Washington media are announcing a forthcoming virtual meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as QUAD, made up of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, the last three members of the RCEP.

From Beijing to Moscow

According to the Guide, China is the only competitor capable of combining economic, diplomatic, military and technological potential to sustain a challenge to the current global balance. To legitimize the confrontation against Beijing, Washington needed – as in previous periods – to stereotype the new enemy: in a recent Pew Research Center survey, 67% of Americans have a negative or very negative opinion towards the Chinese. The same public opinion survey conducted in 2017 showed 46% holding similar views. In the latest 2021 report, 89% view Beijing as a competitor or enemy. 84% consider its growing technological power dangerous and half of the population considers it necessary and/or essential to limit Chinese power and influence in the world.

The construction of the enemy in which the United States has been engaged for a decade -when it warned that economic and technological development implied a challenge to its hegemony- has led to a growing stigmatization of those with Eastern phenotypical traits. On Tuesday 16, a supremacist murdered eight people in Atlanta, six of them Asian-Americans, in an attack that authorities characterized as racist against that minority. In 2020, people of that identity were victims of 3,800 hate incidents.

Both Beijing and Moscow have been successful in their efforts aimed at limiting historic U.S. advantages. Both have used the last decade to expand their spaces of interaction – China in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, and Russia in the Caucasus and the Middle East. Although the Guide does not mention the Sputnik vaccine, the text suggests that the Gamaleya laboratory’s innovation has damaged the alleged scientific and technological superiority of the West, especially after the doubts raised about the British company AstraZeneca.

One of the accusations against Moscow is its growing presence in the Middle East, especially in Syria, and the regional cooperation developed between Vladimir Putin, the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdoğan and the head of the Iranian government, Hassan Rohani. This triangle, shaped over the past 4 years, dislodged Washington from the region and reconfigured the geopolitical chessboard without addressing one of the most pressing issues, Israeli apartheid over the Palestinian people.

As regional axes of evil – a second tier of danger compared to China and Russia – the Guide presents Iran and North Korea. In reference to Persian nuclearization, Biden proposes a return to the policy of diplomatic deterrence (some compromise similar to what was the 5+1), while maintaining a relative distance from its regional competitors, the Arab monarchies sponsored during the last four-year period by Trumpism.

The Guide foresees the scientific-technological dimension as the heart of the strategic conflict – where China is singled out as the main antagonist: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology and the 5G infrastructure (the central highway through which aggregate data will pass), require, according to the White House, an explicit supremacy in order to give continuity to the transnational logic of neoliberalism. The think-tanks closest to the current administration have been warning for five years that the future strategic balance depends more and more on these new technologies, basic for the control of surveillance algorithms, information manipulation and economic-financial monetization.

Science, Technology and Innovation

China is positioned as a leader in the 5G race. It holds almost 20% of the total number of approved patents and some enjoy the preference of several strategic business partners. Huawei had become the largest supplier of the new technology, even within the United States, when its participation was banned in August 2020. A year earlier, recalls the Guide, Washington created in a legislative commission willing to develop its own capabilities to confront Beijing’s superiority.

The preliminary report of that parliamentary body recommended doubling federal investment in research and development – beyond the resources directed to the Military Industrial Complex – by $32 billion by 2026. The document also warns of the need to adapt the Defense Research and Education Act (NDEA), approved after the launching of the Sputnik satellite in 1958 by the Soviet Union. To justify the necessary upgrade, Senator Jack Reed, a member of the Defense Committee, is pushing the new legislation to confront “China’s aggressive attempts to undermine our current technological superiority”. Against this background, on February 12, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated five Chinese companies – Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co – as national security threats.

The document presented on March 3 assumes throughout the 23 pages that a return to the 2016 situation is not possible, because the scenario has mutated decisively. They assume a relative deterioration generated by Trumpist isolationism and propose to recover positions through the construction of a Global Protection Umbrella, prepared to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world -which they define as anarchic-, with an axis in Southeast Asia or Eurasia. In contrast to Trump’s America First postulated by Trump, Biden seeks a useful partnership to halt -or at least slow down- Washington’s potential slope within the international chessboard. The document furthermore slips an intrinsic weakness in assuming the need for domestic regeneration: for the United States to continue to play a leadership role in the world, it must first rebuild and re-legitimize its institutions along with its economy. This admission exposes the failure of the traditional bipartisan consensus between Democrats and Republicans, which occurred in 2016, when Trump posited a break with multilateral organizations, postulating an endogenous way out of the loss of global authority.

As a counterpart, Biden postulates a recovery based on alliances: a Democratic Summit – mentioned as such in the Guide – ideal to isolate or break the progressive power of China and Russia. In substantive terms, the Summit is postulated as a shield to demolish any form of sovereign government that is not functional to US interests. In this way, Washington assumes a utilitarian and non-associative interest, demonstrating that it grudgingly tolerates multilateralism, as long as it functions as leverage for self-interest: “foster cooperation,” the Guide says verbatim, “to counter malign actions, reduce uncertainty, and manage the risk that competition will lead to conflict.

Trump’s 2017 National Security Strategy aimed to “preserve peace through military force.” The current Guidance seeks to combine the diplomatic shield with the surgical club, as evidenced by the bombing of Syria in the last week of February. This calls for the interruption of long-term wars, such as the one in Afghanistan, and the return to the preemptive raids customary under Barack Obama. Washington thus assumes its gradual inability to control territories, a fact that has repercussions on its needy supply of natural resources. This difficulty exhibits another sign of impotence: it assumes that it cannot obtain military victories in long-term wars. That it cannot obtain nuclear superiority. That its antagonists continue to increase their competitive capabilities and that the chessboard becomes more complex. They assume that they can cause damage, ruin and havoc.

In a conference held last Thursday, the head of the Russian government responded to the president of the United States after his insults, referring to the Freudian theory of projection. According to Putin, Biden exhibited -as a defense mechanism- his own mirror image. His intimate shadow. The same one that at the last meeting of the World Trade Organization, on March 10, opposed temporarily freeing patents to restrict contagions and deaths. The proposal of India and South Africa, supported by the World Health Organization and 370 civil associations, was opposed only by Brussels and Washington, a few days before Biden called Putin a murderer.

The changes postulated by Biden, at the domestic level, are beneficial for different vulnerable groups, such as unemployed workers, Afro-descendants, women’s groups and dissidents. They can also be positive, at the planetary level, those related to global warming and the environment. However, when it comes to building a cooperative international community, the Guide rustily exposes the intrinsic imperial logic. Washington cannot deal with its own nature: it functions like the scorpion, in the fable attributed to Aesop, in which they can only sting the frog, even at the cost of its self-destruction.