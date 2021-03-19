Exposure of “Cartel of the Robe” Within Colombia’s Supreme Court Highlights a Corrupt Legal System

Ezra Marks

A recent trial has found former Chief Justice of Colombia’s supreme court, Francisco Ricaurte, guilty of corruption. Ricaurte had formed a criminal enterprise with other judges in which political elites could reduce their sentences in exchange for bribes. The group, known as Cartel de la Toga, or Cartel of the Robe, was composed of many high ranking judicial officials, including anti-corruption prosecutor Luis Gustavo Moreno and former Supreme Court justices Camilo Tarquino and Gustavo Malo Fernández.

A witness admitted that Ricaurte would actively seek out individuals to acquire bribes. One such case in which the Cartel de la Toga was involved was the case against former senators Musa Besaile and Álvaro Ashton, who were brought to court for their alleged ties to paramilitaries. The two former senators shelled out over 2 billion Colombian pesos, just over USD 600,000, to ensure the verdict would come out in their favour and that the case would be shelved.

The case raises serious concerns regarding the Colombian judicial system and makes many wonder what other politicians have utilized this Cartel to evade justice.

In August of 2020, ex-president Alvaro Uribe was placed under house arrest for bribing witnesses, one of his more innocent offences. He was given a relaxed sentence, put on house arrest in his country home in Antioquia, where he was “held” for a few months before being released with all charges dropped.

Although we don’t know if Uribe bribed his way out of this, or other, sentences, and there is no way to know, it would not be surprising considering this new recent evidence. Nor would it be surprising considering just how many problematic cases the former Colombian president has been revealed to have been involved with. Besides witnesses being bribed, they have also been “disappeared”. Uribe himself has connections to paramilitaries, Pablo Escobar had a part in Uribe’s political campaign, and he is implicated with the infamous “falsos positivos”.

The “falsos positivos”, or false positives, were an infamous atrocity committed by the Colombian state under the Uribe presidency. The military would kill civilians, normally luring vulnerable people to secluded, isolated areas with the offer of employment opportunities. They would then dress them up in guerilla uniforms, claiming they were insurgents. They did this to boost the numbers of insurgents killed and give the public a false sense of winning the war against the armed left. A recent report has come out stating that over 6,000 people were victims of the “falsos positivos” however, the number is likely much higher, and the false positives continue to happen, even after the peace accords. In fact, just last week, the Colombian military killed 12 children and teenagers in an aerial bombing, the defence minister defending the action, saying that the children were “machines of war”. None of the key politicians in power during the false positives, including Uribe, have faced convictions or jail time for their involvement in these horrific atrocities.

Not only are ordinary citizens always at risk of becoming a victim of the state, but those who fight against its injustices are constantly targetted. Social leaders and activists are more likely to be murdered for their activities, but they are also often the victims of “judicial false positives”. Judicial false positives are when people get arrested or face charges for crimes or activities they have not committed. This method is often used against activists, union leaders and environmental defenders. Government officials, wealthy individuals or even transnational corporations will utilize this method to secure land or ensure their economic activities can continue uninterrupted by individuals and organizations trying to protect the rights of the land and its people. It is apparent that in Colombia, the law is not concerned with justice but rather with repression and the protection of the political elite and ruling class. Even when said elite has been involved in violence and dispossession in the name of profit.

Although many attribute corruption in Colombia as something innate to the country, its people, and the Global South in general, it is firmly rooted in the capitalist-imperialist economic system that was violently enforced through colonialism and neo-colonialism. A country such as Colombia that puts profit over people and serves the interests of capital will never have a truly fair judicial system. Instead, its judicial system works in favour of the elites, for the international and domestic ruling class.

This new case raises concerns about the Colombian Judicial system, but more than that, it tells us about the Colombian state’s priorities. As an apparatus of the state, the judicial system serves to protect the interests of the elites, create profit for those who are willing to forgo morals and punish, and even kill, those who fight for justice. The system is not concerned with punishing those guilty of crimes but rather in extorting them. It refuses to punish those who have played a hand in the intense violence associated with Colombia. The criminals and the ruling class continue their extravagant lives with impunity, while ordinary citizens and those fighting for justice live terrorized.

