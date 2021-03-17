The New Political Chessboard in Bolivia

Alfredo Serrano Mancilla, Camila Vollenweider



The political chessboard in Bolivia has acquired novel features since the democratic recovery, and here the authors analyze the most important ones.

Bolivian political developments continue at a dizzying pace. In little more than a week, two significant events occurred that cannot go unnoticed. First, it was the sub-national elections, followed by the preventive arrest of former president Áñez, accused of “terrorism, sedition and conspiracy”.

How do both events affect the new Bolivian political chessboard?

We begin with an obvious fact: a subnational electoral appointment is not the same as a national one. And in Bolivia this has been the case throughout the last decades. If we look back, we observe that MAS always obtained a subnational vote between 15 and 30 points below what it achieved at the presidential level. And on this occasion something similar happened. Luis Arce obtained 55 points in last year’s general elections, and now MAS obtained 42.5 % of the votes at the gubernatorial level (winning in 3 of the 9 departments in the first round and competing in 4 in the second round); while, at the municipal level, it won in 241 out of a total of 337 or, obtaining 33.3 % of the votes. The only variable in which there was a setback was at the level of capital cities including El Alto, obtaining only 24.3 % of votes (only Oruro was won).

Another obvious fact: MAS continues to be the main electoral and political force in the country, with a presence throughout the Bolivian territory. There is no other party with such capacity. There is opposition, yes, but very atomized geographically; there are local leaders, yes, but not at a national level.

Another characteristic of the new opposition is that it is bolsonarized. The new Bolivian right-wing has slanted towards the extreme, placing itself on many occasions outside the boundaries of democracy. Camacho, now governor-elect of Santa Cruz, or Iván Arias, former minister under Áñez and now mayor of La Paz, are good examples of this new Latin American Trumpism that sings fraud when it loses, that denies democracy when it does not suit it and that has as its central focus hatred, of the popular, the indigenous, of any progress that implies an expansion of rights and liberties, and a curbing of its privileges.

But not all the new opposition is like this. A novelty resulting from this subnational electoral event is that a split from MAS, the Jallalla Bolivia group, is emerging with strength. The case of Eva Copa, former president of the Senate, is the most notable: she has managed to win the city of El Alto, with a very high vote. This is the first time that an option born from MAS decided that it would run independently and had such a successful result in an important electoral place. This is an important event to consider, not insignificant, because it could have considerable consequences in Bolivian politics in the coming years.

But this sub-national election, however important it may be, which it is, does not have the capacity by itself to describe the Bolivian political chessboard.

Luis Arce’s government is undoubtedly the one that concentrates most of the citizens’ expectations. The daily welfare depends on the president’s economic and social management. To receive a bonus to get out of poverty, to find a job, to improve income, to have a vaccination, to have access to free public education. These are all reasons that ensure that political centricity continues to be in the president’s decision-making sphere.

So far, Luis Arce has not disappointed in terms of his management. In just four months, he has had time to activate the Bono contra el hambre, has created a new VAT reimbursement regime for low income families, has increased the income of retirees, has reduced food prices, has implemented a tax on large fortunes, has ordered the capitalization of 100 % of the 2020 profits of the banks, has helped to refinance credits, has been reactivating the agricultural and industrial sector, has repaid the ill-gotten credit of Añez with the IMF and, finally, has obtained hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccines for a population that had been abandoned to its fate.

From here on, the main challenge for Luis Arce’s government is twofold. On the one hand, to continue with economic, social and health policies that bring satisfactory and imminent results to Bolivian families. On the other hand, to ensure that the newly elected representatives, who proclaim manifestly anti-democratic positions, fit in institutionally and democratically. It is in this sense that the processes opened by Justice against the former de facto president Jeanine Áñez and part of her Cabinet acquire a fundamental importance for the path of democratic consolidation in the country. In the new Bolivian political chessboard there can be no place for destabilization, violence, racism and the rupture of democracy.

Translation by Internationalist 360°