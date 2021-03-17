30 Years of Mercosur: Strengths and Weaknesses of Latin American Integration

Alfredo Zaiat

March 26 will mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Asunción, which gave birth to the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

On this anniversary, Argentina is holding the pro tempore presidency of the bloc and in view of the health crisis, President Alberto Fernández ordered that the meeting, scheduled for March 26 in Buenos Aires, be held virtually.

It is necessary to go back to November 30, 1985 to analyze in all its dimension the historical journey of the regional bloc, since on that day the integration process began with the embrace of Raúl Alfonsín and José Sarney, the presidents of Argentina and Brazil at that time, respectively, in the Brazilian city of Foz de Iguazú on the border. It was the first step towards the subsequent creation of Mercosur.

– In the Foz do Iguaçu Declaration, the presidents committed themselves to “jointly analyze cooperation and integration policies among Latin American nations”.

– On July 29, 1986, they signed the first Integration and Cooperation Treaty between Argentina and Brazil, after 150 years of confrontation and reciprocal construction of the main “war hypothesis” in the region.

These three decades have brought both strengths and weaknesses to the table.

Community of security

For political scientist Andrés Malamud, the most important contribution of this regional initiative was not in the area of integration, but of inter-state peace and national democracy.

“The greatest international success of Mercosur lies in having transformed the Southern Cone into a security community, making war among its members unthinkable”, the analyst affirmed and added that the greatest success was the consolidation of democracy based on the reduction of defense budgets and modernizing economic reforms.

As is clear from its name and founding treaties, Mercosur was intended to establish a common market. However, if its performance in recent years is measured in relation to that objective, Malamud warns that “the balance is in the red” because the bloc does not even function as a customs union, the stage of integration prior to the common market.

Cooperation

The bloc has defined the fundamental features of this complex regional integration process. A recent text from the Mexican Foreign Ministry stated that, since the signing of the 1991 Treaty of Asunción, the consolidation of Mercosur has favored cooperation and complementarity between governments and economic and social actors of its member countries.

The adoption of common standards and the growing interdependence between member countries’ companies have contributed to multiplying the volume of intra-bloc trade, while the provision of financing and infrastructure tools has laid the foundations for greater physical and productive integration, the main challenge facing the regional space.

As a platform for economic development and political coordination, Mercosur is a fundamental way to define regional strategies and policies, capable of providing our countries with certainty and greater scope for action in international negotiations.

The aforementioned document postulates that in a global scenario of permanent fluctuation, the shared will to advance towards an integration agenda, based on the creation and international projection of productive and technological capabilities, the promotion of innovation and the generation of quality jobs, is a key element to continue strengthening Mercosur as an instrument capable of improving the life of the population, as well as overcoming inequalities within the bloc.

Trade

Mercosur is a key link in trade within Latin America and the Caribbean. The density of trade among its member countries, which seems small when compared to other similar experiences at the global level, becomes relevant in the context of the reduced integration of the region.

With the exception of trade between the countries of the Central American Common Market (which exceeds 25% of their total trade), Mercosur is, together with the Caribbean, the subregional bloc with the greatest trade among its members. By accounting for more than 50% of industrial manufacturing exports between countries in the region, Mercosur also contributes a more diversified profile to intra-regional trade.

The latest Mercosur Foreign Trade Bulletin, published by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), highlights the difficulties the bloc has experienced in moving towards a deeper integration process.

In recent years, the weak economic performance of the member countries has meant that trade within the bloc has continued to lose importance, to which was added the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Coronavirus

In 2020, the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19 aggravated the downward trends and increasing primarization of Mercosur’s trade flows. The effects of this shock on the production and foreign trade of its economies will transcend the pandemic.

Whether the probable retreat will not become a structural result, deepening the trends of the last decade, will depend on whether the countries of the bloc manage to emulate their developed peers and take advantage of the opportunity to intensify their trade among themselves and with the rest of the region, leaving behind the differences in external insertion strategies that hindered regional integration in the past.

Free trade

Mercosur’s decades-long conflict stems from the political tension between conservative and open-minded governments and progressive governments committed to the development of national industry and regional integration.

The pandemic found Mercosur in a phase of trade negotiations aimed at further opening up the bloc to third countries and regions.

The free trade agreements reached with the European Union, as well as the liberalization of bilateral trade in light vehicles between Brazil and Mexico in 2019, reflect this process.

Mercosur is usually grouped among the regions of the world with the highest protection for trade in goods, and has a relatively high common external tariff. This gives its members a certain market reserve, particularly for manufacturing products (excluding the automotive and sugar sectors, which are not part of the agreement).

Despite this advantage, trade and productive integration among the members of the bloc have been declining in recent years. This can be explained by a series of factors, among which the following stand out:

– The irruption of China as a major supplier of manufactured products at the global level since the early 2000s.

– The large productivity gaps between Mercosur’s productive activities and their peers in more developed economies, the poor economic performance of the bloc’s main economies and the weakness of its productive development policies.

This combination of factors has made it difficult for Mercosur companies to become more integrated into international production chains, except in the supply of products, generally raw materials.

Asymmetries

In view of the weakening of trade among Mercosur countries, there was a growing interest on the part of some partners in making the common foreign policy more flexible. This interest initially came from Paraguay and Uruguay, which because of their productive specialization were not so favored by a relatively high common external tariff for manufactured products, and was supported more strongly in recent years by Argentina and Brazil.

Argentina’s position changed substantially with the government of Alberto Fernández, modifying the neoliberal strategy of Mauricio Macri’s administration.

As explained in ‘Mercosur: a two-speed integration’, by Mariano Álvarez, Mercosur integration took place from a top-down perspective, i.e. it was conceived from a general legal point of view and it was expected to lead to sectoral trade integration.

This did not happen, and its verification implies the necessary reorientation of regional integrationist initiatives, which must work so that the legal and commercial dimensions advance in parallel.

The lack of attention to the needs of the smaller countries of the bloc -with less diversified productive structures- is another factor that weakened Mercosur, as evidenced by the demands of Paraguay and Uruguay to promote trade links with third countries and to make the common external tariff more flexible.

Rivalry

Mercosur proved to be an answer to the unproductive rivalry encouraged by the most reactionary sectors of the member countries.

Unfortunately, in the absence of enlightened military men, economists, political demagogues and short-sighted businessmen began to question the very foundations of Mercosur.

It is true that the regional bloc has problems and weaknesses, that it has had conflicts and fluctuations and that it will continue to have them. Despite these restrictions, Mercosur is a powerful instrument for the region to compete in an open, globalized world dominated by regional economic blocs.

This dynamic of the integration process is explained in The Social Dimension of Mercosur, prepared by the Mercosur Social Institute, whose executive director is Christian Adel Mirza.

The document mentions that the first years of Mercosur occurred under a conception of regional integration that almost exclusively considered the factors and indicators of economic and trade growth.

Thus, in the first decade a “mercantilized” Mercosur developed until, finally, the succession of crises in the second half of the 1990s led to a decrease in intra-regional trade relations, fading growth prospects and increasing levels of poverty and unemployment.

In the following years, the bloc gradually left behind that conception centered exclusively on the market and limited to customs, tariff and trade issues, to incorporate other facets of regional integration, “rethinking its territorial space with a continental outlook and advancing in the political dimension of the process initiated more than twenty years ago”, he states.

“From that moment on, the integration scenario was transformed and the idea of a strategic and integral project began to deepen, to give place to the social dimension”, the document highlights.

The main challenge for the coming years is to conceive a Mercosur within the framework of a political-strategic project that includes commercial aspects, as well as fundamental aspects of a strong political, economic and social integration.

Translation by Internationalist 360°