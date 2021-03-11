El Salvador: Paradoxes and Class Struggle within the FMLN

Izquierda Rebelde

In 2004, Schafik Hándal obtained 812,519 votes as the FMLN presidential candidate, a figure 121% higher than that obtained by Facundo Guardado in 1999, when he received 365,689 as the FMLN candidate.

Since Schafik did not win the elections, Oscar Ortiz, who had competed against him in the FMLN’s internal elections, demanded the resignation of the FMLN leadership. No one listened to him. Ortiz is currently secretary general of the FMLN, and despite the party’s worst electoral fall in its history, he refuses to resign.

In 2009 and 2014, the FMLN leadership, which had Medardo González as general secretary, won two presidential victories, first with Mauricio Funes and then with Salvador Sánchez Cerén.

Bukele, aggressor and traitor

By 2017, Nayib Bukele, then mayor of San Salvador, intended to be an FMLN candidate for the 2019 elections, but when he was informed that he would not be, he did devilish things, attacked the government and the party and was expelled as an aggressor and traitor. The facts proved those who made that decision were right.

After the electoral setback of 2018, when Bukele called the FMLN militancy not to vote, came the competition for the 2019 candidacy. Ramiro Vásquez’s followers, who did not accept Bukele’s expulsion, were frightened by the possibility that Gerson Martínez would be the candidate. Why? We do not know, but the support they gave to Hugo Martínez, who immolated himself in a contest where he obtained 26% of the votes that Sánchez Cerén had received, was public.

But let’s go back to the Bukele case. In 2018, when Nuevas Ideas was undermining the FMLN base, Ramiro’s followers said in the FMLN Political Commission (CP), and on television, that Bukele was not the main enemy.

The issue of the principal or immediate enemy is crucial in politics. It is defined as the obstacle that a party must overcome to take power or to maintain it, because if it does not overcome it, it becomes a factor of destruction.

During a good part of the war, the main enemy of the FMLN was the bloc made up of imperialism, the PDC government and the military. In 1989, ARENA won the presidential elections and replaced the PDC in the main enemy bloc. The FMLN never got entangled in that. But the principal enemy is not always a government and its military. Sometimes it is a force that does not control power but threatens to take it.

Defining the principle enemy

An illustrative example is given by the Russian Revolution. For the Bolsheviks, the main enemy was the Tsar’s regime. When it fell in February 1917, it became the Kérensky government, which emerged days later. When General Kornilov rose against Kérenski in September of the same year, he became the main enemy, whom the Bolsheviks fought. When Kornilov was defeated, the enemy again became the Kérensky government, which the Bolsheviks overthrew in October of that year. In only 8 months, the enemy changed four times.

The German Communist Party also illustrates the point, but in a tragic sense. It believed that the main enemy was the social-democratic government, which it described as social-fascist, just when Hitler was advancing impetuously along the electoral road. Once in power, Hitler destroyed both parties.

For the 2019 elections, the FMLN could only win if it defeated Bukele’s project, which eroded its base. To say that Bukele was not the main enemy was tantamount to considering him a possible ally against ARENA. With that conception, the group supporting Bukele blocked the strategy approved by the PC in May 2018. That document should be studied by the grassroots.

When in July 2019 there was a change in the PC, the self-proclaimed “young leadership”, which is led by Ramiro and is the majority in the PC, prepared a document entitled “Analysis of the current moment and strategic lines for the period 2019-2024”, where it is said that “from a historical perspective we face the two strategic enemies of always: US imperialism and the dominant groups that represent the interests of the oligarchy”.

Then the document speaks of “the leadership of President Bukele, who is closely linked and coincides with the strategic enemy in the purpose of destroying the FMLN as a revolutionary option. The FMLN will develop a strategy to prevent the consolidation of this alliance”. Which alliance? Bukele’s alliance with the strategic enemies, that is, with imperialism and the oligarchy.

If Bukele coincides with imperialism and the oligarchy in the “purpose of destroying the FMLN”, how will the FMLN convince him to separate himself from those evil forces? To do so, it would have to treat him as an ally, as an “ex-comrade” who can be appealed to. Such a pretension, devoid of future, would be a new betrayal to the FMLN. Could it be that these young people have ideological convergence with Bukele?

Bukele’s accomplices

That document was not approved by the national leadership, because its authors were ashamed to defend it. However, they applied its recommendations, judging by the passivity they exhibit towards the government since they control the party leadership. And this is perceived by the militancy.

The “young leadership” says that the defeats of 2018 and 2019 were due to the fact that the party became electoral, became bureaucratized, was not self-critical, abandoned grassroots work and did not apply a policy of cadre formation. They adduce these reasons despite the fact that they have been leading the organization and education secretariats for decades. After the recent electoral defeat, the same phrases were used again. A leader of that group affirmed that the FMLN’s disaccumulation began in 2015.

However, that rhetoric finds in itself its own atonement, since in another document presented to the National Council at the end of 2019, with the same title as the previous one, that group affirmed that “the sympathy and support of broad poor sectors and urban and rural middle strata of the country towards the government and the FMLN remained high until mid-2017 and the possibilities of winning a third FMLN government were very clear…” In other words, until 2017 the electoral struggle was successful and there was no decumulation.

Why then did they not have a third government? Could it be because the party is electoral, bureaucratized and disorganized? It seems not, since the document itself gives this explanation: “the sympathy and popular support to the government and the party began to deteriorate after the inadequate handling of the Bukele case within the Front”. Here we come to the real reason for the defeat of 2018 and 2019. It was lost because Bukele was expelled. That is what the group led by Ramiro really believes. All previous rhetoric is false.

The young people who distill hatred against a sector of the party do not accept their responsibilities, not even in the recent elections, despite the fact that under their “leadership” the FMLN lacks even a strategy, because at the end of 2019 they cut off the debate. Of course, that does not mean that they do not have a plan. Yes they do, but not against the government but against the revolutionary and socialist current that expelled Bukele from the FMLN, which they consider their main enemy.

After almost two years at the head of the PC, the supposedly young leadership has dedicated most of its time to attacking the “previous leadership”, without clarifying who they are referring to. Obviously, they do not refer to Ortiz, a member of the previous PC, former Vice President of the Republic and their ally. Nor do they include Ramiro, a member of the PC for decades, or other former and current members of the PC, former government officials and leaders of their tendency.

What is the objective situation of the FMLN?

After the defeat of February 28, the “young leadership” is trying to impose an internal discussion scheme designed in advance to evade the issues of daily life and not to confront the government, but its “enemies in the FMLN”. While Bukele prepares another offensive against the party, they, who fail to understand the country where they live, will spend 10 months discussing generalities and designing ritual phrases in meetings and seminars.

If the party continues to be led by the Bukeleism that corrodes it, it will become an ideological cave where various snipers will continue to shoot at the “previous leadership” and remain silent before the excesses of the government, which does not represent popular interests, but the interests of imperialism and an opulent bourgeoisie.

If the revolutionary and socialist current frees the party from Bukelismo, the FMLN will be able to rise up, since this current defends the people, is clearly opposed to the government and does not accept compromises with Bukelistas.

Translation by Internationalist 360°