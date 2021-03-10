Four Political Organisations Welcome the Confidence Granted to the Dbaiba Government by Parliament

Four Libyan political organised offered their congratulations to the Libyan people on the occasion of the Parliament granting confidence to the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbaiba, and wishing it success in performing its duties and ensuring elections take place in December as pledged.

(LIBYA, 10 May 2021) – The joint statement issued by the Civil Democratic Bloc, the Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya) Movement, the National Forces Alliance and Al-Wasat Youth Movement, said it was everyone’s hope that the government carries out the the task of unifying the country and its institutions, serving the Libyan people, and meeting their urgent health and living needs.

The statement stressed the necessity of fulfilling the government’s obligations regarding the Presidential and Parliamentary elections next December, along with the implementation of the roadmap, all the terms of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee agreement with all its provisions, the situation of the living standards of the citizens, the cessation of the systematic plunder of the nation’s wealth and the fight against corruption.

The joint statement stressed that the Dbaiba government should start taking concrete steps towards national reconciliation and preparing for direct Presidential and Parliamentary elections on time, stressing the importance of implementing the 5+5 Joint Military Committee agreement, including the removal of all mercenaries and foreign forces.

