Colombia’s Violent Coca Eradication Program Receives 25 mil from the U.S.

Soren Nerys

The United States has promised a sum of 25 million USD to the Colombian government for its “commitment” to reaching its yearly coca crop elimination goals. The sum is promised every year as an incentive for the Colombian state to continue its “War on Drugs”, with the money supposedly repurposed for this mission as well.

The new Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, says that reducing the amount of coca in the country is key to reducing violence in the country, saying that the crop is what sustains armed groups that murder social leaders, displace campesinos and have a part in the mass killing of FARC ex-combatants. He urged that harmful large fumigations needed to continue as soon as the government receives the permissions to do so.

This is a laughable statement coming from the Minister of Defense, whose own government is an active collaborator of paramilitary groups and this collaboration being a large cause of displacement and violence in the rural regions of the country. What the Minister also fails to mention is that these fumigations and the destruction of coca-growing farmland are also acts of violence that lead to the same suffering and displacement they claim to be fighting against.

A part of the 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the FARC-EP included a section on combating the country’s cocaine problem, namely concerning the production of the coca crop. The agreed-upon deal was to have a program for crop substitution for rural families who dedicated their lands to growing coca. The government would pay these families to grow other crops and to destroy the coca they had.

The result of this has been far from the deal that was reached. Mass fumigations have destroyed acres of farmland, making it inhospitable to grow any other crops and destroying the habitat for local wildlife. On top of this, the herbicide glyphosate has been found to likely cause cancer in human beings, with Monsanto facing numerous lawsuits due to their glyphosate-based weedkiller, RoundUp.

Unlike RoundUp, which has been concentrated in smaller areas, the Colombian state drops gallons of glyphosate from planes over large areas of farmland with no account of where it’s landing. This has introduced a variety of health concerns to campesino families, on top of destroying their homes and ability to farm even legal crops.

In addition to the aerial fumigations with a deadly chemical, the Colombian military has also been witnessed taking crop destruction into their own hands. Various campesinos have been assaulted or murdered by the Colombian military while the soldiers physically destroy coca crops.

Soldiers will come, largely unannounced, with no money or crop replacements, and destroy every crop found on the property. This naturally leads to displacement, as campesinos are already surviving on a meager monthly income and can no longer sustain themselves or their families without the crops or the promised aid from the substitution program.

If you look back at the history of Colombia, you can see that these programs are not motivated by a genuine interest to halt the violence created by the international drug trade. There is information from inside sources suggesting that there is no money allocated in yearly budgets for these crop substitution and aid programs, raising the question of where these millions of dollars dedicated to “post-conflict” agreements are ending up every year.