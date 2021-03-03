Venezuela Rejects the Renewal of the Illegal Decree Under Which the U.S. Applies Unilateral Coercive Measures

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly rejects the renewal of the illegal decree under which the government of the United States of America applies unilateral coercive measures as part of its policy of cruel and systematic aggressions against the Venezuelan people. This decree, contrary to international law, constitutes an affront to the multilateral system and must be repealed.

It is unfortunate that the new U.S. government, with this measure, continues moving away from diplomacy and reiterates the aggression model of the past administration that has caused great damage to the Venezuelan people, putting at risk such vital areas as food, health and other human rights.

With this decision the United States ignores the clear call made by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Adverse Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, who urged to unequivocally lift these arbitrary measures that do not conform to international law.

The Venezuelan people is free and irrevocably independent, do not represent, nor will ever represent a thread to the United States, nor to any country in the world, and will continue to forge its destiny, despite the aggressions and interference of U.S. administrations.

Caracas, march 3rd, 2021

