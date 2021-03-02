What is Happening in Haiti?

Misión Verdad

Demonstrations against Jovenel Moïse continue (Photo: Junior Augustin / Reuters)

To attempt to answer this question, it is necessary to identify the causes of Haiti’s political, economic and social crisis and to delve into its history marked by invasions, tutelage and plundering by imperial powers.

In recent weeks, strong protests have been registered against the president of that country, Jovenel Moïse, whose mandate has been surrounded by controversy since he won the elections in November 2016.

In the face of the Haitians’ cry of “no to dictatorship!” and the repression by Moïse, neither the Organization of American States (OAS) nor the United States have spoken out. As will be seen below, U.S. governments have traditionally supported authoritarian Haitian presidents who are subservient to their policies, which contradicts their supposed concern for what they call “the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro” in Venezuela.

Since the first round of the presidential elections took place in 2015, Jovenel Moïse was accused of fraud. In January of the following year, strong protests were registered in the capital of the Caribbean country to demand the departure of the then president, Michel Martelly, and the appointment of a transitional government. In the meantime, Moïse asked the electoral authorities to reschedule the elections (scheduled for January), as indeed happened, for the end of that year.

Therefore, the opposition’s argument would be that the mandate of the current president ended last February according to the established logic. The institutional crisis worsened when the judiciary determined on February 7 that the mandate of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was due to expire on the same day, the opposition appointed a magistrate as “president of the transition”.

The appointed transition president is Judge Joseph Mecène Jean Louis, a member of the Court of Cassation since 2011. “I accept the choice of the opposition and civil society to be able to serve my country as interim president of the transition of the rupture. May God have mercy on the Haitian nation,” Mecène said in a video released by media.

Meanwhile, Moïse affirms that his office will continue until 2022 after “making an illegitimate interpretation of the Constitution”. Since last year he has ruled by decree after suspending two thirds of the Senate, the entire Chamber of Deputies and all the mayors of the country: “He has refused to hold elections for the last four years”.

In addition to being supported by the U.S. government, the Haitian president according to some media is supported by criminal gangs whose members have allegedly been linked to the police and committed extrajudicial killings. Since last year the rise of criminal gangs that plague entire communities with robberies, arson and rape has become more evident.

“According to reports, the G9 alliance has benefited from the strong ties it has established with the government of President Jovenel Moïse. Apparently, gang leaders are not prosecuted, as long as they help keep the peace in the neighborhoods under their control. In return, Moïse’s government sees them as loyal soldiers who control insecurity, silence opposition voices and bolster political support throughout the capital,” InsightCrime notes.

But the protests against “the banana man,” a businessman so nicknamed because he is linked to the production and export of the fruit, did not begin recently. At the end of 2019 there was an escalation of violence in several countries of the continent, all with direct implications of the International Monetary Fund (IMF): in Chile the social outburst was for the increase in Metro fares; in Ecuador and Haiti for fuel increases. The only difference was the media coverage given to these three events.

As in the South American revolts, in this Caribbean country there were massive marches and protests that left people dead, looting and strong repression. On that occasion, what began as a demand for the increase in gasoline prices, with strong implications in the daily life of the already battered Haitians, ended with the demand for the resignation of the president when the violence turned towards public institutions and the police joined in to demand demands.

The initial trigger for the protests in Haiti was the increase in fuel prices, but behind it there are other claims against intervention, looting, vicissitudes and history itself. Elements on which, on that occasion and on others, a wall has been built.

According to a special work of the magazine Tricontinental dedicated to Haiti, this is the poorest country in America. It is also one of the most unequal societies whose Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the lowest in the Western Hemisphere. According to FAO data, more than half of the population is food insecure.

The state infrastructure was further devastated by the 2010 earthquake and so far has not been able to be rebuilt, which further blurs the presence of the state in society, a symbolic fact if one takes into account the risk that any country runs if it does not have control of political and economic affairs.

In addition, education and health are almost entirely privatized. This first factor has an impact on the illiteracy rate, the highest in the continent, and unemployment, which ends up being absorbed by the organized crime that controls drug trafficking.

On the other hand, the lack of investment in the agrifood sector promotes the mobilization of the rural population to the larger cities. This important labor force for the country ends up in slums and they do not have many options, one of them is to stay in the queues of the small factories within the “free trade zones”, to be enslaved by the transnational manufacturing companies.

Historic overkill

Haiti’s independence was the first slave revolution in the American continent and an example for all emancipation processes in the region. It began with a revolt and liberation of the exploited captives led by François Dominique Toussaint-Louverture in 1795, and was consolidated in 1804 when Jean-Jacques Dessalines proclaimed the Republic. This feat proved to be an affront for which the Caribbean country had to pay a heavy price.

In retaliation, France used its military power and diplomatic influence to initiate a blockade against the newly founded nation.

In 1825, despite the fact that the European country had already extracted much of Haiti’s wealth, the Caribbean nation was forced to pay for the losses generated by independence to the landowners, otherwise it would not be recognized as a Republic. Already impoverished and with its crops burned, it had to apply for a loan and the condition was that only French banks could be used, which was an ironic disgrace. The refusal to pay at first led to the arrival of military ships from the European country on its shores.

It took Haiti more than a century to pay the debt estimated at 22 billion dollars.

Besieged by empires

The nation seemed to be getting out of the quagmire when it was once again subdued by another imperial power, this time from the same continent.

At the beginning of the 20th century, it was militarily occupied by the United States at the request of President Woodrow Wilson. The Marines were sent to “maintain peace and stability” after a mob assassinated Haitian President Jean Vilburn Guillaume Sam in 1915, following the decision to execute 167 political prisoners.

During the invasion, the troops appropriated the country’s gold reserves. The other hypothesis is the concern about the presence of Germany and the threat it posed to U.S. interests.

The occupation lasted until 1934. Up to that time any peasant insurrection was disarticulated and the leaders who had a patriotic or anti-American stance were eliminated. The one who had an obedient position was Philippe Sudre Dartiguenave and that is why he was “elected” as president. During his mandate the dominance was such that the United States controlled the treasury and customs. In that period more than 20 thousand Haitians were killed.

Duvalier Era

Later, François Duvalier appeared on the Haitian political scene, a physician who became popular for his fight against tropical diseases. After holding several government positions in that area, in 1957 he ran for president and won. Also known as Papa Doc, he appeals to the rescue of negritude and imposes himself as a hougan, voodoo priest.

The performance as a voodoo deity and other political circumstances served to entrench his power and he proclaimed himself president for life. Although religious and political persecution was mediatized, due to the Cold War context, the United States established a strategic alliance with Haiti to contain the rise of leftist movements in the region.

This US containment policy also included “cooperation” in economic and military matters. With this first resource, the aim was to impose a developmentalist model that would allow, through small credits, to boost the local economy and generate social stability that could project the capitalist model as successful.

Part of these resources would be oriented to the construction of industrial infrastructure, improvement of services, among others, and thus pave the way for the arrival of U.S. investment to exploit the raw material under favorable conditions.

Another empty phase

This development was not possible because Papa Doc capitalized all foreign aid and state resources. He exercised a persecutory policy against small businessmen and traders whom, for or against, he persecuted, plundered and forced to finance government policies through direct contributions.

“Those who truly controlled the country during this period were the foreign businessmen, who manipulated the nation’s economy and were defended by the brigades of parastatal militias”, refers Georges Fortuné, quoted in a text by Carlos Murgueitio.

Haiti’s economic situation worsened when the dictator favored landowners and transnational corporations while expelling peasants from State lands. Added to this was the failure of two large agricultural assistance projects promoted by President Eisenhower, between 1957 and 1961, which channeled funds through HADO (Haitian American Development Organization).

In the 1960s, the Haitian economy became dependent on loans and the foreign debt tripled. In 1963, under the mandate of John F. Kennedy, the United States granted Haiti $28 million to implement a process of economic liberalization and, according to Murgueitio, the IMF contributed another $6 million.

Social discontent and protests against looting, corruption and impoverishment were contained with the use of excessive violence by the Tonton Macoutes, a paramilitary group created by Duvalier that served as a security body and were religiously subordinated to Papa Doc, whom they associated with Baron Samedi, a mocking cadaveric deity that grants wishes and determines who passes to the afterlife once dead.

Trained by the U.S. military mission, the Tontón Macuotes killed more than 50,000 people during the dictatorships of François Duvalier and his son Jean-Claude Duvalier, Baby Doc, who took power from 1971, when his father died, until 1986.

Determined to continue exercising control over the island country, when Papa Doc died, the United States sent battleships to the coasts of Haiti to guarantee the transition of power to his son and to avoid obstacles in this process.

Baby Doc’s dictatorship proved incapable of containing the popular response that forced him to flee in a U.S. military plane to France. From that moment on, a stage called Duvalierism without Duvalier began, a succession of military governments that still maintained the hard line of the dictatorships.

Haitians at that time were poorer and less self-sufficient in food production. Many lived off U.S. factories like Disney and Kmart, which paid workers 11 cents an hour to sew pajamas and T-shirts.

The democratic era

Ironically, for the new democratic period that was beginning, the U.S. government and the IMF “recommended” a series of neoliberal measures to Haiti. This policy undermined the agricultural sector and discouraged investment in the countryside. In addition, the debt contracted by the dictators had to be repaid.

Social discontent was agglutinated in a political movement led by Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a former priest opposed to the power elites left by Duvalierism, who in 1991 won the first democratic elections of the century. After several months in power, he received a coup d’état led by Raoul Cedras, who was identified as a member of the first generation of the Macuotes. Aristide returned to the country in 1994 with the support of the international community and U.S. troops.

Aristide pushed for a series of reforms that promoted equality and was the first president to make a just claim to France for the historical debt that took more than a century to be paid.

Aristide was elected president again in 2004. This new political scenario was complicated as he had to face the blockage of international aid and anti-government protests. After the kidnapping by U.S. military forces, Aristide was forced out of office. The social crisis led to a new occupation by the UN Stabilization Force (MINUSTAH). Subsequently, this military force was shown to be involved in acts of torture, rape and human trafficking, prostitution in exchange for food and drug trafficking.

Selective altruism

If the panorama was dramatic, the earthquake of 7.3 on the Richter scale registered in 2010 revealed even more atrocious realities. The earthquake left more than 200,000 dead, the general collapse of Haiti’s infrastructure, thousands of people homeless and, consequently, more poor people. Due to the magnitude of the event, the country was in the news for a few days and once again fell into oblivion.

During the effervescence of the media moment, the government, NGOs, artists, among others, offered resources amounting to more than 5 billion dollars to attend to the emergency and rebuild the country. Part of this money never reached the Haitian government. One of the many cases of corruption was that of the American Red Cross, which with the amount described above only built six houses in five years.

Added to this catastrophe was the deliberate introduction of a cholera outbreak by UN troops, who discharged sewage into the Artibonite River (the longest river on the island). This disease killed more than 8,000 people. Ironically, on the agency’s website they talk about the MINUTAH mission in Haiti and among several aspects they highlight the mobilization of resources to assist in the work of caring for the victims and containing and addressing the cholera outbreak of October 2010.

Haiti’s external debt was estimated at some US$ 890 million by the end of 2019, of which 41% corresponds to the IDB, its largest creditor, and 27% to the WB, reports Telesur. This demolishes the myth of “humanitarian aid” inasmuch as better aid would be to write off the Caribbean country’s debt with the West.

The key to the 2019 protests was the fuel increase, an IMF measure that also included the privatization of the electricity system. The crisis worsened in 2018 when Venezuela, due to the imposed economic blockade, stopped sending subsidized fuel to Haiti through Petrocaribe. This forced the country to turn to U.S. oil companies, with higher prices.

Although the Petrocaribe contribution does not solve the problems, it represented an important contribution for the fuel subsidy. U.S. blackmail has had an impact on Haiti’s decisions in the OAS, which up to that moment accompanied Venezuela in the decisions taken in the multilateral body.

It is worth saying that for the United States it was imperative to stop any kind of strategic alliance that would interrupt its plans to keep some nations under its influence and tutelage.

Paradoxically, the country that first managed to throw off the yoke of a European crown is the least autonomous for the reasons we have already tangentially seen here. In order to try to answer the question that is the title of this report, it was necessary to go through the vicissitudes of Haiti from independence until now. What is happening nowadays is the continuity of the same lionized processes that have marked the Caribbean country since its founding as a republic.