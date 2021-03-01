Omali Yeshitela: “Fascism”Is Invoked When Bad Things Happen to White People

The question of fascism emerges “when one sector of the ruling class introduces measures that bear some resemblance to the colonial condition that Africans and other oppressed peoples live with all the time,” said Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the Black Is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations. Yeshitela cautioned against “uniting with one sector of the ruling class versus the other on this issue called fascism.” The Black Is Black Coalition will hold a webinar at noon ET Saturday, March 6, on “Fascism, Neoliberalism, and the Way Forward.”