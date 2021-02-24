Libya: Citizens, Organizations, Demand December Elections, Reject Impediments, Delays

Sirte National Committee for Youth Empowerment Demand Presidential and Parliamentary Elections as Pledged



The Sirte National Committee for Youth Empowerment issue a statement ahead of the Parliamentary meeting in the city, demanding that the new Presidential Council and its interim government and the House of Representatives fulfil their pledge to the political agreement and hold Presidential and Parliamentary elections on time.

The Sirte National Committee for Youth Empowerment issued a statement on Tuesday on the detailing key issues which need to be on the agenda of the new interim authorities in Libya. The organisation stressed that the need to hold Presidential and Parliamentary elections on time as pledged by the new executive authorities selected by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), and that particularly attention be paid to the needs of the people of Sirte, who have been neglected since 2013 by the government in terms of jobs, compensation and development.

AlMarsad publishes here the full English translation of their statement which was issued in Arabic:

Statement by the Sirte National Committee for Youth Empowerment

Within the framework of the follow-up of the youth of the Libyan city of Sirte to the course of political events from the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum [LPDF] to the choice of the government, despite the conspicuous exclusion of the city’s role in political stability and failing to engage the city in the dialogue and peace process; despite all this, we called on all the youth of the city to forget these wounds and rally around peace, building and unity, and give priority to the interests of the Libyan people above all the tragedies of their city.

Today we support and value the political steps and celebrate the advent of the House of Representatives inside the capital of peace, the city of national unity, the city of all Libyans.

In our role, as patriotic youth, we demand that:

The new Presidential Council with all its members;

The Government of National Unity as Prime Minister and Ministers;

The Libyan Parliament, with its presidency and members;

Implement the demands of the youth, which are as follows:

Emphasizing on the political agreement and holding the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections on its scheduled date to move forward towards the stability and development that the youth of Sirte and the youth of Libya, with all its social components, aspire to achieve.

Work to solve the problem of compensation file for the 2011 and 2016 war, which affected the residents of the city.

Looking into the file of job seekers and compensation to the city for the exclusion that occurred since 2013 in employment quotas.

Seek solutions to the suffering of the displaced Libyan citizens of Sirte as a result of the wars that took place in the city.

The release of the detainees of the city, the application of the general amnesty law, the disclosure of the fate of the missing, and the delivery of the confiscated bodies.

We hope to hold the Cabinet meetings in the city and to make Sirte an Administrative Capital according to the political agreement; a capital for all Libyans that welcomes all, with its houses permanently open to host all Libyans for the sake of construction, reconstruction and development, and making rapid leaps towards a new future that includes all Libyans with all their affiliations.

May Peace, Mercy, and Blessings of God Almighty Be Upon You

Issued in Sirte on 23 February 2021



Cyrenaican LPDF Members Urge UN Security Council to Cut All Roads that Impede December Elections

Cyrenaican members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) met today in Benghazi to discuss the political track of the Roadmap. They urged UN Security Council to urgently adopt the outcomes of the LPDF meetings held in Tunis and Geneva and to “cut off the road to attempts to abort the decisions of the LPDF that will lead to holding the elections on 24 December 2021.”

AlMarsad publishes here a translation in English of the full text of the statement by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) members from Cyrenaica:

Statement Issued Today by Members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum from Cyrenaica:

We, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) for the region of Cyrenaica, who gathered today, Tuesday, the 23rd of February, 2021 in Benghazi, through physical and virtual attendance—via Zoom—to discuss the tracks that are currently taking place to implement the Roadmap, on top of which is the formation of the Executive Authority and the constitutional path undertaken by the Legal Committee emanating from the LPDF. This meeting concluded the following:-

First: We call on H.E. Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to ask the UN Security Council to urgently adopt the outcomes of the LPDF meetings held in Tunis and Geneva, in order to cut off the road to attempts to abort the decisions of the LPDF that will lead to holding the elections on 24 December 2021.

Second: We call upon the members of the House of Representatives to convene expeditiously in a legal session, with a full quorum, to complete the entitlements required of them for the next stage, and to meet the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Third: We recommend that the Prime Minister take into account the equitable distribution of ministerial portfolios and executive positions among the three regions of Libya, taking into account the importance of these ministries and their influence on the region within its scope, as well as ensuring that the standards for assuming these ministries are competence, experience and integrity, and not overshadowed by mere quota system considerations.

Fourth: We also call upon everyone to observe the principle of equal opportunities; to avoid conflicts of interest between the three authorities, and to provide the opportunity for honest competition by allowing multiple persons to apply for ministerial and sovereign (institution) positions where comparison is made between them to choose the appropriate person.

Fifthly: On this occasion, we do not fail to recommend that the Legal Committee emanating from the LPDF should go towards creating a constitutional base for the upcoming elections that guarantees the right of all Libyans to choose their next President through direct presidential elections without anyone’s tutelage.

In conclusion, we call upon the members of House of Representatives and the High Council of State not to interfere in the formation of the government, and to solely exercise their neutral role in granting the vote of confidence and providing the opportunity for other competent people to contribute to the state building stage.

Issued in Benghazi on 11 Rajab 1422 AH / 23 February 2021

