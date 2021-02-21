Fight Like Malcolm X!



Malcolm X was assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem on Feb. 21, 1965, through a plot by the FBI and New York Police Department. Today, we remember Malcolm as a militant community organizer, revolutionary internationalist, and fighter for Black liberation by any means necessary:

“We are living in an era of revolution, and the revolt of the American Negro is part of the rebellion against the oppression and colonialism which has characterized this era . . . It is incorrect to classify the revolt of the Negro as simply a racial conflict of black against white, or as a purely American problem. Rather, we are today seeing a global rebellion of the oppressed against the oppressor, the exploited against the exploiter.” (Feb. 18, 1965)

“I believe that there will ultimately be a clash between the oppressed and those that do the oppressing. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice, and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation.” (Jan. 18, 1965)

“You can’t have capitalism without racism. And if you find a person without racism and you happen to get that person into a conversation and they have a philosophy that makes you sure they don’t have this racism in their outlook, usually they’re socialists or their political philosophy is socialism.” (May 29, 1964)

“Revolution is never based on begging someone for an integrated cup of coffee. Revolutions are never fought by turning the other cheek… Revolutions are never compromising… Revolutions overturn systems.” (April 8, 1964)