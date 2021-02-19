US Masterplan for Guyana…….and the Caribbean

Arturo Rosales



Historical Background – Summary

Between 1803 and 1959 the US expanded its territory from 13 states to 50. This was achieved by purchasing large tracts of land such as the Louisiana purchase from France in 1803 and the purchase of Alaska from czarist Russia in 1867.Other expansions came through conquest such as the annexation (some say theft) of almost half of the territory of Mexico in the 1848 Mexican Cessation alter the Mexico-American war. The last state to be admitted to the union was Hawaii in 1959 and there are often rumors that Puerto Rico could one day become the 51st state on the union.

US expansionism in America was bolstered by the 1823 Monroe Doctrine whose main tenet is “America for the Americans”. This refers ominously to north Americans and not the 652 or so million in Latin America and can be considered these days as a corollary of the US Manifest Destiny, a phrase coined in 1845, and is the idea that the United States is destined—by God, its advocates believed—to expand its dominion and spread democracy and capitalism across the entire North American continent. In the 20th and 21st centuries many nations south of the Rio Grande are also part of this divine belief considering the amount of interference in the internal affairs of Spanish speaking nations in the same hemisphere directly or by using the puppet OAS to carry out its designs.

This is the US “back yard” and also includes many small nations in the Caribbean that could only in a sick imagination, be a “national security threat” to the US such as Cuba and Grenada!

One such nation that does not represent a “threat” to the US in the region is the Co‑operative Republic of Guyana located on the north-east coast of South America between Venezuela and Suriname.

The Guyana Question

Guyana flag

There has been an ongoing dispute between Venezuela and what was British Guyana since 1895 over the territory to the west of the River Essequibo which is claimed by Venezuela as it was part of the territory liberated from the Spanish Empire after the decisive Battle of Carabobo on 24 June 1821.

Modern Guyana that gained its independence from Great Britain in 1966 inherited its eastern part purchased from the Netherlands (then Dutch Guyana, now Suriname) and the western Essequibo part illegally annexed by Britain during the Independence Wars against the Spanish Empire that last from 1811 – 1821. This dispute has never been satisfactorily resolved with a stalemate ruling after the signing of the Geneva Agreement. This is an Agreement to Resolve the Controversy over the Frontier between Venezuela and British Guiana (now the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana), better known as the Geneva Agreement, and is a treaty signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 17, 1966. The main tenet of this agreement is that both parties should emerge satisfied from a negotiated settlement.

However, as might be suspected, the US has become involved indirectly in this dispute via the actions of Exxon-Mobil that sent a drilling rig at the invitation of the Guyanese government to explore for oil and gas in the disputed waters off the Guyana-Venezuelan coast in May 2015.

Now the situation to prevent the rightful claim of Venezuela of the Essequibo region is set to tke another twist in this long-running saga as high-powered New York lawyers have started making proposals so that Guyana………………..and wait for it……..becomes an integral part of the United States of America.

Mot Military Contractors but Legal Contractors

The website Guyana-USA is “dedicated to the legal incorporation of Guyana into the United States and pays special attention to the advantages that would flow to the United States and to Guyana if Guyana were to become a territory or possession of the United States”.

The site is sponsored by Immigration & Nationality Law Offices of Robert Sidi, Esq., a New York based lawyer who is actively fomenting the demise of Guyanese sovereignty and a further expansion of US interests in the hemisphere. There is even The Committee for an American Guyana already in existence.

Guyana is rich in minerals, energy, biodiversity and geopolitically would give the US a beachhead in the north-east of South America adjacent to Cuba and right next door to Venezuela. The concept of a military base such as the Palmerola Air Base in Honduras springs to mind.

The justification to give a democratic tinge to the proposal of a “Guyana-USA is as follows:

“More than 350,000 Guyanese people have already immigrated to the USA. Truly a massive immigration. Over 100,000 Guyanese have become United States Citizens. The other 250,000 may become citizens upon fulfilling the statutory requirements of naturalization. The overwhelming majority of these individuals support the legal incorporation of Guyana into the USA, in the form of a US Commonwealth or US Territory. That newly created legal entity would be known as Guyana, USA.”

Guyana-USA flag

Although this Robert Sidi sponsored website claims to have no political affiliations, there is really no need for this since the US is really run by the corporations, not the political parties that form governments. That’s why after its 2015 venture into disputed Guyana-Venezuela waters, Exxon-Mobil is now well-established in Georgetown with offices and producing oil since late 2019.

It’s not a dumb question to ask if Exxon-Mobil money is behind this initiative of US expansion?

The Caribbean………..the next stop?

Guyana could be the first small nation to fall under US hegemony but looking further into the Guyana-USA site, there are more surprises highlighting the ambitions of the Robert Sisi sponsored plan.

Not only has a new flag for Guyana-USA been designed but a further 27 new national flags have been designed and published for small Caribbean nations and dependencies indicating that Guyana is just a steppingstone to the complete domination by the US of the Caribbean Basin.



Draw your own conclusions but it certainly looks as if corporate forces are working overtime to expand US interests and completely fence off the Caribbean Basin as a legal geographical part of the US fabled “Back Yard”.

*Arturo Rosales writes from Caracas for Axis of Logic