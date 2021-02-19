Trump’s Cursed Legacy: The Advance of Far Right Fascism in the New World Order of Savage Capitalism

Baltazar Garzón Demonstrators gather near a burning barricade during clashes with police following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Faced with the political, economic and social catastrophe of the savage capitalist system that governs the destinies of our unfortunate planet and before the vertiginous development of Nazism/Fascism in the United States, Europe, Latin America, especially in the deep monarchical Francoist Spain and in virtual Chile with the Republican party, we have reiterated , specified that there is no effect without cause. The cause of the First and Second World Wars was what the ideologues/pragmatic contemporizers called “crisis” for more than five decades, a semantic anomaly, it was the incapacity of the savage capitalist system to continue ruling the destinies of our planet.

The hatred that, in the last four years, Donald Trump has sown as president of the United States has germinated in the fertile ground of the ultra-right, organized in different countries of the world in his image and likeness, with the support of economically well-endowed lieutenants. We are seeing it in Poland, where the prohibition of abortion is already in force despite the massive protests that have tried to stop such a regressive measure. The Constitutional Court ruled in October 2020 that it was illegal to terminate a pregnancy in the case of fetal malformation, giving reason to the parliamentarians of the extreme right-wing “Law and Justice” party.

In countries such as Brazil, the lack of management of the pandemic has pushed citizens to the limit, when the sick die of asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen in hospitals, a drama that is significant in Manaus, in the middle of the Amazon, where the sick population is literally drowning. The supporters of President Bolsonaro, an ideological copy of Trump, are trying to ward off the specter of impeachment, still distant, but increasingly plausible.

In view of what has been seen and what is to come, it is easy to affirm that the ultra-right is attacking and murdering. In 2020, according to a report by the Antifaz International platform, there is reliable news of 810 attacks in different countries, provoked by “fanatics, fascists and extreme right-wing violence”, which is interpreted as a small part of what actually happens every day in the world. This report, prepared for the fourth consecutive year, indicates that, in reference to 2019, there has been a 39% increase in ultra violence. Shootings, beatings, attacks of various kinds, led to the death of 325 people and left 1,186 badly injured.

Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, the fascist ultra-right disguises itself as democracy and, when it has secured its objective, it unceremoniously uses its claws, sweeping away everything that escapes its control. Its strategies also include the use of conspiracy theories. Thus, the virus is an invention of a Chinese laboratory designed to sift through the human race. These hoaxes are spread through social networks, influencing a sector of the population, not necessarily ignorant or naive.

Conspiracies

Of all the conspiracy theories, there is a particularly dangerous one that claimed Nazism. “… ‘A group of Jewish financiers secretly dominates the world and is conspiring to destroy the Aryan race. They engineered the Bolshevik revolution, run the democracies of the West and control the media and the banks. Only Hitler alone has managed to see the reality of their nefarious tricks… and he alone can stop them and save mankind,'” explains historian Yuval Noah Harari in his article “When the World Looks Like One Big Conspiracy.”

Harari discusses that there are, of course, many real conspiracies: “… Individuals, corporations, organizations, churches, factions and governments are always hatching and brewing various conspiracies. Yet that is exactly why it is so difficult to predict and control everyone.” The Judeo-Masonic conspiracy that gave so much play to the fascist Francoist dictatorship to justify the repression of any dissenting opinion from the official one of the regime comes to mind.

“Official history” is repeated as farce and then as tragedy. Although not in exactly the same way, history undoubtedly repeats itself. Conspiracy theories were once, and still are today, an indispensable tool for these groups. The first thing to do is to look for an enemy, and then to blame him for all possible evils, demonizing him. Once achieved, the ground is fertilized and, taking advantage of the hopelessness and despair of individuals and groups, it is not complicated to spread the xenophobic, racist or simply fascist message that was intended.

A government that is ‘social communist’, ‘illegitimate’, ‘squatter’, ‘partner of pro-independence and terrorists’, are concepts coined here at home by Vox, which PP and Ciudadanos have had no qualms about incorporating into their lexicon, and then point to an international left-wing conspiracy, with references to Chavism or Castro’s Cuba, but which generally expresses itself prudently about Putin, embraces the cause of the Venezuelan opposition and does not shy away from cashing in on Iranian exile, in the case of Vox.

Erasing memory: “A people without a historical memory has no meaning and no value”. Dr. Salvador Allende Gossens, President of Chile, assassinated by order of the United States regime and carried out by the Chilean armed forces.

In the early stages, Vox associated with PP and Ciudadanos, allowing joint governments. On paper it does not hold positions of power, but, in practice, it leads the way for its partners. That is the working method.

In Andalusia, the way has been closed to equality policies, to the fight against gender violence and to the work to recover historical memory.

In Madrid, first they eliminated tributes and memories to Largo Caballero or Indalecio Prieto; they erased the memorials of the cemetery of La Almudena to those murdered by Francoism, tearing out the poems of Miguel Hernandez with the same rage with which they took the poet’s life. Now it has been the turn of feminism with the decision to erase the mural located next to a sports center that gathers portraits of women distinguished for their firm decision to fight for equality. Mayor Martinez Almeida acts as a ventriloquist dummy of Vox, with Ciudadanos as a hesitant comparsa. What is the point? In the end, whatever Vox says. But they did not count on the residents.

The far-right party Vox had called for the mural in the Madrid neighborhood of Ciudad Lineal to be removed. The center-right party Ciudadanos (Citizens) voted against the plan following mass protests.

It was the citizens of the neighborhood of Ciudad Lineal, where the feminist graphic work is located, who, fed up with so much offense, took to the streets and stood up to this nonsense. They shouted against the ignominy, and their cry was echoed nationally and internationally, until they managed to stop the mess. The municipal group of Más Madrid and the PSOE, joined by Ciudadanos changing their initial opinion, stopped the planned slaughter and pardoned the wall.

However, the deputy mayor Begoña Villacís, spokeswoman for the orange formation, justified her new position by clarifying that sectarianism is not erased with more sectarianism. She added: “I do not like the mural, but I want a mural that collects your feminism, mine, the feminism of Vox and that of the PP. Call it a rectification since I don’t care: it doesn’t scare me. I prefer to keep the mural and paint other murals”. At this point it is difficult to understand how it can be defended that feminism is something questionable, that the struggle for women’s rights can be sidelined, that machismo is something different from an evil that causes deaths and must be eradicated in the face of the necessary equality.

The picture of truth

The argument of Ciudadanos is poor and far from the attempts to portray a relatively progressive image, as this political party sometimes pretends, juggling to distance itself from its partners on the right and the extreme fascist right. The photo of Colón with the representatives of the three parties in smiling concurrence will always haunt them and reflects an opportunistic reality, without palliatives, in the orange party until its leaders do not make a clear, forceful and definitive dissociation from them. At some point these politicians will have to be held accountable for their attitudes of convenience that lead us backwards, thus losing milestones of freedom achieved so long ago that we do not even perceive them, and even these aggressions seem grotesque at first.

That is the danger, that we are slow to realize the extent to which they threaten democracy. Vox is doing its job until it is too late, and what might seem shocking comments become realities that are hard to stop later… if at all. Meanwhile, the victims that were remembered in the Almudena memorial or the verses of Hernández that surrounded them have returned to silence.

The threat is there. In Portugal, from the scarce 1% of the previous elections, in these last elections (in which abstention has been considerable due to the effects of the pandemic), the fascist ultra-right headed by André Ventura, leader of Chega (Basta), has achieved 12%, something unthinkable, achieved through agitation, disqualification and attack on the opponent. Are these the after-effects of a situation in which the Trump effect was still present? Or, on the contrary, is it something deeper? Something that has taken root in the face of the indifference of those who were supposed to oppose that kind of locust plague that can be prevented but, once present, is impossible to stop. The hope lies in the fact that outside the presidential game, in the citizenship, the ultra-right wing that the former president of the United States encouraged in Europe and Latin America loses strength. Especially if the economic aid to which there used to be easy access falters.

But it is undeniable that they have been emboldened. The seats won give them strength and income. Catalonia is the next Rubicon for the party led by Santiago Abascal. Strange elections marked by the pandemic and by the desperation of the pro-independence groups that see the crumbling of the front that led them to unilaterally declare independence with the well-known results.

Vox intends to make a strong showing by dragging the voters of the conventional right, a motive that irritates and discourages the PP and leaves Ciudadanos on the edge of despair. Vox has not forgiven the PP for the betrayal of not supporting the motion of censure against the President of the Government. For its part, the PP has been clearly displeased that Vox allowed with its abstention the validation of the decree that will regulate the European fund for economic and social recovery. With this action, Vox distanced itself from the PP while approaching the position of the PSOE and EH Bildu, paradoxes of politics. The PP launched themselves against the ultra-right accusing them of saving Sanchez, which, of course, was not the intention of Abascal’s party, who, faithful to their strategy of attrition and penetration, embroidered the move and responded pragmatically, alleging the urgency of these funds reaching those who make up a good part of their electorate, which includes small businessmen and the self-employed.

The power of memory

But let us not deceive ourselves, apart from some isolated episode, fruit of electoral marketing, the ultra-right wraps the reality it intends with its network of lies to achieve its objective by attacking with all the force of intolerance. The problem is that in our society many only know its effects through history and this history has not been sufficiently taught, being weighed down by an accumulation of silence and falsehoods.

The philosopher and professor Juan Manuel Aragües wrote a few days ago, in these same pages, that the growth of fascism in Spain and Europe has much to do with the question of memory. The horror of what happened in the Holocaust has disappeared, he explains, and summarizes: “collective memory has become extremely fragile”. Hence, he says, “the importance of cultivating memory, a task that, in our country, where reactionary tics nestle in too many institutions, becomes an inexcusable condition for the construction of a society with unequivocally democratic profiles”.

Without memory, the most tragic events of history are repeated. Without social cohesion and the conviction that democracy must be respected, fascism advances. The demonstrators in Poland who rejected the Government’s restrictions on the termination of pregnancy and those who in Ciudad Lineal defended the mural, or those who fight in the Peruvian, Guatemalan or Salvadoran streets against laws restricting women’s reproductive rights, or those who defend the rights of the LGTBi community in Hungary or those who die day by day defending freedom of expression or the rights of nature, represent the same values thousands of kilometers away.

The strength of truth and justice in the face of power biased towards intransigence. Together with them, we must denounce every obscene proposal of involution and fanaticism, reject the legacy of dictators and repudiate fascism and its accursed inheritance. Hence the absolute necessity to consolidate, in our country, the initiative of a true law of democratic memory in which the values of education, truth, justice and reparation are the appropriate mechanisms to guarantee non-repetition and the regression of our rights.