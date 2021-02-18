Where Does the Sudanese Revolution Stand Today?

Dr. Fathi Elfad of the Sudanese Communist Party talks about the current stage of the Sudanese Revolution and its betrayal by certain sections of the erstwhile opposition. In the first part of an interview with Peoples Dispatch, he explains the chronology of the coming together of the opposition, certain compromises and deals made by some sections and what the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and formation of the legislative council imply.

In the second part of his interview with Peoples Dispatch, Dr. Fathi Elfad of the Sudanese Communist Party talks about the Legislative Council that will soon be formed in the country, the role of foreign powers and the military’s collaboration with them, and the struggles that the resistance movements are waging on the streets.