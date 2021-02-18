Claudia Pis Guirola

What kind of life are those who invite me to forget my people talking about? What kind of blood, what kind of empty vessels? What kind of doctrines? Do they truthfully know what life is?

I could not finish listening to the song that has been circulating in the networks for a few hours and has even made some people proudly display a banner on Facebook, because behind it (I assume, I do not have the truth in my hand) they feel like dissidents, rebels, rioting in the illusion that change for Cuba will come someday from the outside.

I did not finish listening to the song, although maybe I should, because there came a point when the faces of Alexander, Yotuel and Descemer stopped peddling a discourse full of “indications” for a moment to be reminded of the beginnings of each artist, and how many times I danced in excitement over how much or little they had to say at that time, which at my age – at that time – was enormously seductive.

It only took me a moment before I heard “it’s over” or that uncreative “domino trancao”. I saw them rise on the most important stages of Cuba, and thousands of compatriots singing along with them songs that boasted of a Cubanness to the fulle

When I realized that this time the message was one of hatred, they no longer know how to disguise with silk, then I confess, I stopped the video and ran to write a Patria o Muerte (Homeland or Death) because how else could the expressions of love for this land be true? Is there any other way to love than with intransigence, certainty and faith in truth and justice?

Under what shield are doctors today fighting against COVID-19, or is this not death that is at our heels every day, and is it not the same Homeland of the supposed doctrine that is here for us to raise and build?

Is it not the same death, albeit with another color, that awaits us at the end of the road if we do not all do our part and the order fails due to the ineptitude and indolence of a few?

Perhaps these are too many questions for a text that defends a single affirmation, but things are sometimes understood in this way, a little to the right and a little the other way around.

That the philosophy will be to continue giving one’s life for the Homeland… well, yes, that will never change as long as the people remain lucid enough to not ignore their history, as long as people continue loving and there are many more who unite than those who separate.

The other option is a poorly designed pamphlet, an unfinished and mediocre script more or less armed with chords, illegitimate in its innermost essence, if it has any… an annexationist vomit spewed by those who supposedly and erroneously represent the Cuban culture.

On second thought, I will finish listening to the song, it is clear that it in itself and all that surrounds it, there is nothing new, only the death rattle of a very old hatred, with very short wings.