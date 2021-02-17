Libya: 10 Years of Nakba, Three Governments, No Progress

Militia fire rockets into an affluent district of Tripoli, 2014.

Today, the Libyan people remember a vicious Crusader conspiracy, which, with the help of traitors, managed to overthrow the Libyan state, under which citizens lived in prosperity, freedom, social justice and human dignity.

During the 42 years of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s rule, Libya knew nothing but stability, growth, prosperity, and held a great position among the countries of the world, especially among its African neighbours before it turned into a sea of blood, displacement, terrorism and colonialism over the last 10 years, and its crisis is unlikely to end soon.

The end of the black decade

At the end of the black decade Libyan people have been and still are living through, the consultative sessions of the recent political dialogue forum resulted in the formation of a new government that has not yet gained the confidence of Parliament.

Thus, the scene in Libya after 10 years of corruption, foreign interference and chaos are expected to last unless the government of Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba succeeds in ordering the political scene through a consensus between Libyans in preparation for holding the elections on the scheduled date at the end of the year.

The most prominent challenges according to international media, are Turkish and Muslim Brotherhood attempts to thwart the new presidential” mission. With the exit of leaders invested in Turkey maintaining power, the Brotherhood’s political future is threatened, especially if the Dabaiba government succeeds in holding presidential and legislative elections in December.

The media revealed that the Muslim Brotherhood and Turkey planned to divert the elections towards the referendum on the constitution, which is now being drawn up by a committee in the Egyptian city of Hurghada, jeopardizing the deadline specified by the United Nations in which to hold presidential elections in Libya.

Prolonging the transitional phase

Observers fear prolonging the transitional phase in Libya will result in outcomes similar to what happened with the government that emerged from Skhirat, whether through external interference or personal ambitions. The consequences would be disastrous for citizens, and for the future of Libya.

Observers called on the government of Dabaiba to intensify all efforts in the interest of the Libyan people if it wanted to hold the elections on time, and to reject any external pressure, regardless of its strength, for the sake of the stability and safety of the homeland.

The observers also demand the implementation of the terms of the political agreement, the exit of foreign mercenaries, the release of detainees, the return of the displaced, the compensation of the injured and the families of the martyrs, the approval of the general amnesty law and the immediate initiation of a comprehensive national reconciliation.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Zaidi, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Libyan People’s National Movement, said:

“Ten years after the Nakba, no one in Libya believes that it was a revolution, reform, or a youth revolution.” He continued, in a tweet on Twitter: “They presented themselves clearly, without explanation .. destroying the homeland, humiliating the people, emptying the country of its people, enabling foreign countries and organizations to plunder and control it .. But the most important thing was to establish a state of corruption. And plunder !! “.

The Libyan Position

Translation by Internationalist 360°