Guatemala: Indigenous and Peasants of CODECA Return to the Streets

Ollantay Itzamná

Community Assembly. CODECA

After the impeachment and imprisonment for acts of corruption of then President of the Republic Otto Perez Molina and his Vice President Roxana Baldetti, in 2015, the country’s two successive governments failed to improve the “dismal levels of popular acceptance of the government of Guatemala”.

Jimmy Morales (2016-2020), with evident involvement in acts of corruption, concluded his mandate “thanks to the express support of Donald Trump’s U.S. government”. And, now, he is a “refugee”, with immunity, in the Central American Parliament.

The current leader, Alejandro Giammattei, who lost popular support due to his mismanagement of the pandemic and the disproportionate indebtedness of the country, is still in power thanks to the “global state of siege imposed by the pandemic”, and the constant focused states of exception declared in Guatemala to stop social protests.

In this context, and as social restrictions are being lifted in the country, indigenous and peasant communities in resistance to the invasion of neoliberal companies, organized in the socio-political movement Comité de Desarrollo Campesino (CODECA), announced that on February 18 they will travel to Guatemala City to protest and demand the resignation of the current leader for his “inability to address the health and urgent needs of the country during the pandemic”.

They also demand the resignation of the Attorney General of the Republic for not investigating the murders of community rights defenders, as well as the increasing kidnappings and murders of women and girls, and for the postponement and/or paralyzation of investigations into cases of public corruption in the country.

They also announced that they will present to the Congress of the Republic, a draft bill to nationalize all privatized goods and services in the country, as is the case of electricity. This organized social sector currently has a Deputy in Congress, elected through the political organization Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP).

Simultaneous action throughout the country using social network platforms

Press conference. CODECA

On February 15 recently, to announce the upcoming protest mobilizations, they convened and held a simultaneous press conference in all major cities of the country. 19 cities in total.

Yes, indigenous people and peasants, many of whom can barely read and write, and speak Spanish with a strong native accent, held their press conferences in front of the cell phone cameras of their sons and daughters, who were broadcasting live on the multiple Facebook pages that carry the CODECA logo.

Given the impact on social networks of this press conference, as in past opportunities, the country’s corporate press was forced to visit the Facebook accounts of the CODECA movement and include in their headlines the “mobilization of indigenous and peasants”, because the slogan of this movement is: “Press conferences without the rogue press”.

The farmers and businessmen of Guatemala, gathered in CACIF, uncomfortable with the announcement of the social mobilizations announced by CODECA, have already expressed their protest demanding that the Government enforce the laws and avoid such demonstrations for the “health and governance of the country”.

Press conference. CODECA

In Guatemala, as in the rest of the countries of Abya Yala, the rural sector has not been, nor is it at the moment, the hardest hit by COVID19. They are not the hardest hit in terms of economic losses, or loss of human lives. However, they have taken to the streets to protest against the structural evils of the country, such as the constant looting of the few common goods that are still left.

If to this is added the unpayable public debts, wrapped in shrouds of corruption, that the irresponsible governments impose on them, then, they have enough reasons to protest, and more than enough arguments to propose the nationalization of the privatized goods.

Translation by Internationalist 360°