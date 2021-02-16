Bolivia: Another Media Conspiracy

Eduardo Paz Rada

The head of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, Vice President David Choquehuanca and President Luis Arce commemorating the Day of the Plurinational State of Bolivia last January 22. Photo: APG.

On the one hundredth day of the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Bolivia presided by Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, once again the communication networks of the business oligarchy, composed by News Agencies, Television Channels and Radio Stations, aided by the internet networks, are developing a media conspiracy campaign that, together with the neoliberal conservative opposition, is developing a media conspiracy campaign which is intended to weaken and influence government policies related to overcoming the health and economic crises and to prevent strategic actions to deepen the national-popular process.

It is worth remembering that the role of these media was central in the preparation and execution of the coup d’état of November 2019, providing special attention to news, comments and reports by politicians, analysts, spokesmen and agents of imperialism, such as Luis Almagro, who a year before “anticipated” an electoral fraud and described the government of Evo Morales, which had won elections in 2005, 2009 and 2014 with an average vote of over 58%, as dictatorial, and became spokesmen for the police mutiny and the military coup perpetrators.

They were also the ideological and communicational support of the de facto government headed by Jeanine Añez and the interests it represented: those of the imperialist geopolitical domination, of the landowners and agro-industrialists of the east, the big banks and pension funds, the transnational corporations and the commercial oligarchy linked to acts of corruption and speculation. They were the same ones who acidly criticized the popular protest mobilizations of the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), the Unity Pact (PU) and the MAS against the de facto regime and its attempts to extend its power, as well as criticized the holding of the general elections in October 2020.

Now, they not only speculate about differences and divisions in the government and in the MAS and spread biased accounts and interpretations of speeches and statements of the authorities, especially Arce and Choquehuanca, they amplify statements of opinion makers, politicians, journalists and analysts who were supporting the coup d’état or state that the MAS government is deepening the economic and health crises. A basic analysis of the headlines of newspapers, TV channels and radio stations of the conspiracy network reveals these aspects and others in which covert campaigns in favor of opposition candidates in the sub-national elections to be held on March 7 are being carried out.

At the same time, state media such as Radio Illimani Patria Nueva, Bolivia newspaper (name given by the de facto government), Bolivia Television (BTV) and the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) are developing very different communication policies. While Radio Illimani Patria Nueva coordinates with community radio stations and develops programming that highlight the management of the process of change, BTV does not have a national, popular and state orientation and is very similar to the programming of commercial and entertainment channels, while ABI is practically non-existent.

The ideological and political struggle to build a common sense of social and political commitment, to develop a hegemonic project in line with a national-popular and anti-imperialist project and to confront the conservative offensive in the media field is on the agenda of the Bolivian revolutionary process that needs to be deepened.

Eduardo Paz Rada is a Bolivian sociologist and professor at UMSA. He writes for publications in Bolivia and Latin America.

Translation by Internationalist 360°