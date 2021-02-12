Manifesto of the Puebla Group on the Construction of an Alternative Project for Latin America and the Caribbean

As democratic and progressive citizens, united around the defense of the basic principles of freedom, equality, solidarity, sovereignty and social justice, we declare our agreement in this PROGRESSIVE MANIFESTO.

We present it as the starting point of a process of collective construction of an alternative political project for Latin America and the Caribbean. We hope that it will serve as a reference for the formulation of progressive national proposals in our countries.

The members of the Puebla Group through its Executive Council, its Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy, its Parliamentary Group and its Marco Aurelio García Center of Thought consider that:

Humanity faces the greatest of its challenges: life on the planet is in danger. In this context, the tragic health situation unleashed by Covid-19 has meant for Latin America irreparable losses in terms of lives, besides aggravating and deepening the economic and social crisis that had been dragging on for years, as a consequence, among others, of the brutal or hybrid blows delivered against the progressive governments of the region. Likewise, some administrations have defended denialist positions on the pandemic, revealing their incompetence and negligence, and thus harming not only their respective countries, but the region as a whole.

The pandemic has revealed the profound inequalities resulting from the neoliberal model, which have been reflected in the distribution of vaccines. These injustices can be seen in the marked asymmetries in their production and distribution, on which the lives of millions of people depend. The pharmaceutical industry concentrates the supply of vaccines, imposing at will the conditions of sale to the countries of the Global South and even affecting the COVAX initiative launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee equitable access to vaccines. We view with extreme concern the possibility that low- and middle-income countries will not be able to access the drugs. Only by appealing to solidarity and equality will humanity be able to overcome this pandemic.

The neoliberal model, based on the financing of capital, promotes extreme inequality and precariousness in the labor market, weakens the welfare state and democracy, undermines social rights, threatens the environment, leads to recurrent economic crises and has made sustainable growth and social justice incompatible. Its exhaustion and consequent economic and social crisis has generated a growth of the extreme right in several latitudes, which puts democracies at risk, even in countries with a significant democratic trajectory. This model, incompatible with life, must be replaced by one that demands solidarity, justice and substantive forms of democracy. A new direction is urgently needed for the peoples of Latin America, the Caribbean and Ibero-America.

To this end, it is essential to recover integration, unity and political agreement, for rarely in history have Latin America and the Caribbean been so divided, and unity is urgently needed to face complex challenges in the short, medium and long term.

In the midst of the pandemic, threats against democracy, the rule of law and the separation of powers abound, and in particular, the legal wars or lawfare that affect the basic rights of progressive leaders. It is necessary to resort to a closed defense of democracy in the midst of a situation where authoritarianism is a real possibility. In the face of this aggressive conservative and neo-fascist nationalism, we must respond with more social rule of law and vindicating the social right to the State.

Considering all of the above, we propose:

Institute a solidarity model of development. We need to implement a new model of solidarity that guarantees the consolidation of Latin America as a zone of peace in the world, ensures the continuity and strengthening of its democracies, allows progress in the task of reducing social inequality through greater inclusion, contributes to the internationalization and stable and integral growth of its economies and makes the full enjoyment of human rights a permanent reality.

There is an urgent need to implement this model of solidarity that involves a strategy of ecological transition; vindicates the role of innovation, science and technology and makes them priorities in public spending; uses social value chains as a mechanism to be competitive while closing the gaps; and incorporates into its ideology the exercise, with the support of the private sector, of the social and economic development of the countries of the region.

Recover the fundamental role of the State. A secure, egalitarian, free and democratic future cannot be envisaged without recovering an active and leading role for the State, which has been dismantled and weakened according to neoliberal dogma. It is not a matter of returning to previous formulas, but of developing its potential as arbiter of the market, in the distribution of collective welfare, and recovering public management and the guarantee of equal access to goods and services of universal access and that represent rights such as health, education, work, culture, food security, drinking water, social housing, energy, communication and information and scientific knowledge.

The guarantee of private enterprise and its legitimate development includes the state’s obligation to ensure free competition, defend consumers, protect decent work and avoid monopolistic and oligopolistic practices. Likewise, to favor shared innovation processes to guarantee the quality of public social goods and to eliminate restrictions to intellectual property on social goods in a special way due to the current situation. Therefore, we warn about the possibility of patents becoming an impediment to access to health as a public good.

Private initiative must be in solidarity with the State in achieving its goals in terms of social inclusion, generation of decent jobs and greater democratic participation. The market cannot continue to be the paradise of a few and the hell of many[1].

Assuming health as a global public good. The pandemic demonstrated the urgent need to consider health as a right for all in order to build universal public health systems. In addition, the crisis demonstrated the need for States to be able to produce the necessary vaccines, drugs and hospital supplies. Therefore, States are required to guarantee the universal right to public health, with real and effective access to citizens, including migrants. Health and scientific research policies, production and access to medicines cannot depend on criteria associated with the market, but on the priorities and needs of our peoples.

In this order of ideas, universal access to the Covid-19 vaccine must be a demand of progressivism that sees with concern how its distribution is speculated and subjected to the logic of the market under the regime of private law. The Puebla Group invites the companies, organizations and governments that today control the production and distribution of vaccines to immediately allocate 10% of their stocks for the care in all countries of the world of medical and health personnel who are on the front line of combating the virus and the elderly population, as well as those with pathologies at risk.

Review privatizations and promote more public control and less market in the provision of public goods and services. Not only health should be seen as a public good. Distribution and redistribution exclusively through the market impedes access to basic goods and services for millions of people in vulnerable conditions such as education, housing and security, among others. Similarly, innovation, efficiency, general welfare, social justice, redistribution of income and wealth, and democracy represent ideals that can only be achieved with political will, through collective action, and not through mechanisms that presume the market as a perfect interaction between supply and demand.

Protecting civil society and equitable access to social networks: Social movements, their organization, social protest and their free expression through networks must be protected and guaranteed by the State. Such protection will be especially important in these times both during and post-pandemic when social discontent resulting from impoverishment, labor informalization and unemployment will increase. Thus, discontent and protest must find democratic and peaceful channels for expression. Democracy must be understood as a process of converting social relations of unequal power into bonds of shared authority[2].

Deepening and consolidating democracies. The economic and social crisis has been weakening democracies and systems of political representation throughout the world. In Latin America and the Caribbean, this scenario could be even more critical due to the structural weakness of our political systems. We advocate structural reforms to strengthen our democracies, making them more participatory and inclusive. It will be necessary, therefore, to involve the excluded, marginalized and exploited segments in order to turn them into dynamic actors in the public decision-making process. We need systems of government that strengthen and redefine the role of political parties, and that reinstate their representative character while strengthening the mechanisms of direct participation and advancing towards participatory and radical democracies.

Resisting and combating hybrid warfare. In recent times, the region has been attacked by the so-called hybrid war, an initiative led by the United States that consists of altering the course of our democracies. The main strategy of this new form of warfare consists of coups d’état which, unlike in the past, do not occur by appealing to the military, but by curtailing the powers of Congresses and violating the rights of opponents through actions such as the violation of homes, generalized repression and intimidation in the media and social networks. Such aggression seeks to accommodate Latin America within the geopolitical agenda of the United States and may increase and aggravate poverty, misery and hunger. This new form of coup was launched against Dilma Rousseff, Fernando Lugo, Manuel Zelaya and Evo Morales.

Rejecting legal wars (lawfare). The Puebla Group rejects lawfare, which is part of hybrid warfare and has sought to curtail the rights of progressive organizations, movements or parties. These processes that are being carried out, with the support of the United States, against progressive leaders in the region seek to prevent them from electing and being elected through the curtailment of their rights to due process and media stigmatization by de facto powers that have displaced the democratic spaces occupied by the parties. Progressive leaders have the full right to exercise their leadership with guarantees for their life, freedom, mobility, expression and geographic roots. We recall that the judiciary belongs to the people, therefore, it must be rescued as a public service with judges who defend this popular power from sectarian postulates against the citizenry, opposition leaders and for the benefit of the governments in power. In this regard, we highlight the work being carried out by the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (CLAJUD), created by the Group, against the judicialization of politics and the politicization of justice.

Defending Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from aggressions and interference by powers or third States. Several of the countries in the region have been the object of actions aimed at destabilization through the imposition of blockades, economic sanctions and unilateral policies contrary to international law. These types of anachronistic and outdated positions are even more serious in the context of the health crisis because they affect access to supplies, medicines and means to contain the pandemic. The Puebla Group considers these positions as aggressions against the most vulnerable segments of our peoples, as well as a threat against the integration process. Progressivism promotes solutions in line with the peaceful resolution of conflicts, non-intervention and support for democratic, peaceful and negotiated solutions.

Promote an effective fight against political corruption. The Puebla Group understands that the fight against public corruption -with a private counterpart- begins by recovering the concept of public service and eradicating from the State the market practices that turned government decisions into private auctions of goods and public services. In the specific case of political corruption, it is proposed, as an initial step, the integral state financing of all political campaigns. Finally, in this fight against corruption, attention should be drawn to the damage caused by “tax havens”, which make it difficult to trace the resources taken from public bonds and which serve as a vehicle for capital accumulation strategies by transnational corporations.

Generate social value chains. Value creation, through reindustrialization, must begin with the development of social value chains of small and medium-sized enterprises that act by associating inclusive and environmentally sustainable productive links. This project must be accompanied by greater investment in innovation, the development of regional infrastructure and the creation of greater logistical facilities in an international environment in which “selling” has become more important than “producing”.

Promote equality, eliminate poverty, create decent jobs,increase wages and implement robust policies of social inclusion and the elimination of the sexual division of labor. We must work on the active promotion of social equality and the elimination of poverty, through the generation of decent work, the recognition of care work, the increase of basic wages and the implementation of comprehensive policies of social inclusion focused on a new cycle of growth and a solidarity model of development.

Establish the Basic Solidarity Income. The Puebla Group proposes, as a starting point to face the social crisis aggravated by the pandemic, which led millions into poverty, a Basic Solidarity Income (BSI), of a temporary nature, for the period during which the economic and social effects of the pandemic last. The BBS should complement existing income transfer programs. The RBS would cover the 83 million Latin Americans who were left in extreme poverty after the pandemic: 16 million more after the pandemic and 214 million more in poverty according to ECLAC data.

Promote fiscal justice. To recover the role of the State, it will be necessary to promote progressive tax reforms, with direct and progressive taxes on income and wealth, the elimination of exemptions and the penalization of tax evasion, easing the tax burden on the poorest, the middle classes and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). In contrast, more progressive taxes should be levied on the large companies and actors in the financial system that generate the most profits.

According to ECLAC, as a consequence of tax evasion, the region loses every year the equivalent of 6.3% of the regional GDP, so that the implementation of such a program is feasible, as long as it is adapted to the different economic and social realities of each country.

It is important to call for fiscal targets to concretize a solidarity-based economic policy. We echo the call of the Independent Commission on Corporate Tax Reform for those who generate the most profits to pay a 25% tax to finance the post-pandemic.

Refinance the external debt and support an international financial mechanism to overcome the crisis. Latin American countries could voluntarily refinance their external debt with international credit organizations and private lenders when they deem it necessary. It is estimated that a two-year refinancing of the regional external debt, assuming that all countries request it, would mobilize resources of more than USD 250 billion, which would help finance the reconstruction of the productive structure, the cost of which has been estimated at between 10% and 12% of GDP over the next few years.

At the same time, we could support an international financial effort to overcome the crisis, with the participation of multilateral organizations, such as the World Bank and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), or regional development banks, to access a program of resources and credits in order to boost investments and resume regional economic growth. This would depend on a global negotiation, and could be based on an international financial architecture at the service of the real economy and job creation, and financed with taxes on the global mobility of capital, such as the Tobin Tax and taxes on large digital platform firms.

European countries are demonstrating that in cases of calamities such as the one we are going through, the financing of programs with issuance resources is legitimate. The space left by negative inflation rates and the need to expand demand to reactivate the economy and rebuild the social fabric would fully justify this mechanism in some Latin American and Caribbean economies. One idea that should be considered is the elimination of the fiscal rule and the direct management of resources for recovery by governments rather than private banks.

Social policy cannot be subordinated to the short-term priorities of the economy. The region requires a countercyclical economic policy, generous in times of scarcity, subject to social priorities in terms of employment and equality, fiscally sustained by progressive taxes and with sovereign control over the inflow and outflow of international capital. Progressive governments, at the beginning of the century, demonstrated that macroeconomic stability can be achieved without sacrificing growth and social inclusion goals.

Generating employment and development while guaranteeing macroeconomic stability and rejecting austerity. Orthodox austerity policies cause enormous damage to our economies and societies, especially in an environment of economic contraction, stagnant world trade and drying up of private investment. We believe that it is the State’s obligation to guarantee a macroeconomic policy that combines inflation control, the generation of decent employment and the promotion of sustainable development. This will imply in many cases the modification of monetary policy targets by central banks with autonomy that depends on the protection of the general and collective interest.

Institution of a new regional financial architecture. The Solidarity Model of Development (MSD) could be supported by a new regional financial architecture that ensures its independence. This structure would be made up of a network of regional banks that would attend to sectoral financing and the re-emergence of the idea of the Bank of the South. An expansion of the current Latin American Reserve Fund (FLAR) is needed to finance the balance of payments. The region must free itself from the conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. For financial operations for infrastructure and technological development projects, temporary alliances would be sought with international banks, especially from countries of the Global South, such as the organizations that serve the BRICS and Asian financial agencies, which have already shown interest in supporting investments in Latin America and the Caribbean. The scenario of the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) could be used to promote payment agreements in national currencies or strengthen existing mechanisms.

Implement a new industrialization and green transition. In terms of employment generation, we must seek a new development model based on the replacement of extractivist activities with a new industrialization under parameters of environmental sustainability and in terms of ecological transition. Similarly, we must work on a comprehensive rural reform that guarantees access to land for peasants, supporting family and peasant agriculture, promoting low-carbon agriculture aimed at the production of healthy and environmentally compatible food, all within the criteria of increased productivity based on new information and communications technologies. This implies greater support for the demands of environmentalists in their fight against transgenic crops, the defense of biodiversity and the protection of seriously threatened ecological reserves.

Include buen vivir or living well as a paradigm. Taking up the teachings of the native peoples, the concept of sumak kawsay (good living) or suma qamaña (living well) should be adopted as a frame of reference for improving the quality of life within a historical, cultural and spiritual brotherhood. This notion of the native Andean peoples coincides with the proposal of Pope Francis to stimulate global fraternity, leaving aside the “culture of walls” that ends up enslaving those who build them by locking themselves inside their own prisons, leaving no room for the recognition of the “other”, the basis of global coexistence[3].

The concept of citizenship has to do with the place where one is born and lives and the right to have rights, as well as the possibility of exercising them anywhere in the world. The free mobility of people within a geographical space is the essence of integration in the 21st century. How can we understand the permanent demand to facilitate the mobility of goods, services, capital and data in the face of the obstacles erected to prevent the mobility of people? Mobility to be born, to work, to study, to know, to choose, to be elected, to retire or to die with dignity. The construction of Latin American citizenship, through the elimination of all barriers that make it difficult for a person to exercise his or her rights within the region, is the most important challenge for the 21st century. The goal is that, at the end of the process, there will no longer be migrants but citizens of the region and of the world.

To guarantee access to information, freedom of expression and promote a more democratic information order. The proliferation of information has not resulted in massive and balanced access. A few years ago, it was thought that social platforms and networks would per se serve popular causes and the expansion of democratic participation. The reality shows us a quasi-monopolistic picture of large conglomerates whose arrival strengthens their business models based on the collection and sale of personal data and profiles and the facilitation of anti-democratic discourse. This has not only widened the gaps from an intersectional point of view, but has also allowed illegal interference with electoral processes. Today, broad sectors of society are deprived of access to information and new technologies. We must work to democratize communications in such a way as to guarantee access to information and new information and communications technologies as rights, and to protect the data of all people.

Strengthening convergence for integration. The Puebla Group proposes a process of convergence of its current subregional integration mechanisms[4] to arrive at a scenario of articulation and dialogue in CELAC, which today brings together the 34 countries of the region. Based on the convergence matrix designed by UNASUR, the strengths, duplicities and specialties of each organization would be identified in order to define the field of action of a reinvigorated CELAC, empowered through a General Secretariat, with technical support, representing the region before a new multilateral system of government. Convergence does not imply the elimination of forums, conventions or regional coordination bodies, but rather a dynamic articulation of those who make up the universe of integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Promote sovereign Latin American integration. The main objectives of regional integration spaces should be the preservation of the region as a zone of peace, the construction of citizenship, the promotion of common development, the enforcement of human rights, the consolidation of sovereignty and the strengthening of the regional market. Likewise, it is essential to re-invigorate Latin American integration so that, jointly, the countries of the region recover their autonomy vis-à-vis the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the institutions of international financial capital, such as the risk rating agencies, which, under the threat of reviewing each country’s evaluation, provoke exchange rate crises and jeopardize the sovereign action of economic policy. Likewise, it is necessary to prioritize human rights over the obligations derived from trade and investment treaties and to link them to respect for social and environmental standards, preventing international arbitration processes from violating the rights of individuals, peoples and nature.

Support the reform of the United Nations system in order to strengthen multilateralism and multipolarity. The Puebla Group supports the longed-for reform of the current United Nations system in order to strengthen it. Symptoms of its weakening are: the underfunding of its social subsystem (UNESCO, ILO, FAO, among others); the excessive focus of its military peacekeeping operations; the social conditionalities imposed by the organizations that make up its economic subsystem (IMF, World Bank and WTO); and the absence of democratic decision-making systems in its political bodies (General Assembly and Security Council). In supporting the necessary reform of the United Nations system, the Puebla Group also reiterates its support for multilateralism as a formula for global coexistence, its rejection of hegemonies and the need to create a more symmetrical, fair and multipolar international order.

Promoting the knowledge revolution. The new industrialization and a new model of sustainable development will demand that knowledge become a source of the economic, social and political changes proposed here. The region should invest massively in quality public education at all levels so that we have an informed citizenry as the foundation for a development model based on solidarity and innovation. The Puebla Group proposes to increase investment in science and technology to 2% of GDP by 2030, a flexible goal adapted to the different conditions of the countries in our region. We also suggest the composition of a Scientific Mission to identify and prioritize the fields to which this effort should be directed, with emphasis on biological research, the development of social value chains, the quality of social services, the treatment of tropical diseases, the development of vaccines and drugs, the conservation of biodiversity, the development of alternative energies and the protection of forests and water. Similarly, the Puebla Group proposes that countries make expressive investments in digital inclusion as a tool to boost education and the dissemination of information.

Introduce a cultural agenda for identities: integration is born of identity. The Puebla Group rejects the paradigm of a single global culture and advocates multiculturalism as a path to regional coexistence with the otherness that implies the recognition of the other. Respect for this diverse and inclusive identity requires the construction of a regional cultural agenda that revalidates roots, narratives and common values, supports cultural managers and workers, and promotes cultural industries that, in addition to making these identity contents explicit, make them socially and economically productive.

Promote gender equality as an engine of progressive transformation. The health crisis has made visible, for governments and citizens, the serious situations of inequality and discrimination experienced by women, especially those from ethnic communities, peasants, informal workers and the elderly, among others. The pandemic, and sanitary measures such as confinement in homes, affects women, girls and adolescents in two ways: violence against them, which has been aggravated by the obligation to live with their aggressors and the impossibility, in many cases, of seeking help and going to the authorities for the administration and enforcement of justice. Secondly, their economic autonomy is affected, since a large number of women are part of the informal sector of the economy, which is highly affected by the health crisis. In addition to the above, there is also labor discrimination; the limitation of sexual and reproductive rights; the lack of recognition for the domestic and unpaid care work they perform; and the lack of access and equal participation in the public sphere. The omission and slow reaction of the authorities to restore their rights and dignity aggravate the situation.

The elimination of all forms of invisibilization, violence, oppression and discrimination against women, girls and adolescents must be an unpostponable commitment and, therefore, the gender and human rights perspective; intersectionality, and the promotion and protection of these human rights of women must be a hallmark of progressivism.

Combat structural racism and all forms of discrimination. In addition to fighting patriarchy, it will be essential to combat structural racism and all other forms of discrimination, such as lesbophobia, homophobia, transphobia and all those related to sexual orientation and gender identity, which create enormous inequalities and place women and men in extreme conditions of vulnerability, violence and exclusion. Our goal must be the construction of post-racial, post-patriarchal, deeply egalitarian and non-discriminatory societies.

Achieving and preserving peace. As an expression of progressive forces, the Puebla Group encourages all initiatives that lead to the establishment or strengthening of peace in Latin American nations, in the continent and in the world. It rejects the use of violence in any form, incitement to hatred, foreign intervention or the promotion of war to impose the domination of national or transnational power groups. Likewise, it encourages the redirection of resources currently used by States for the production, purchase or trade of arms, to be allocated to the health and education system. It also urges all governments in the region to contribute to the international prohibition of the use of nuclear weapons on the planet, to prevent their proliferation, as well as to encourage the dismantling of nuclear arsenals.

Support social mobilization. The Puebla Group supports social mobilizations as a genuine expression of nonconformity and change that should be guaranteed as a right. At the same time, it expresses its concern about the militarization of responses to social protest. Social mobilization is a right and a guarantee inscribed within democratic systems, therefore the disproportionate use of force to combat it constitutes a serious threat against democracy.

Finally:

Our duty, as progressives, is to read, understand and comprehend the vigorous, albeit painful, message to stop, reflect and follow that the pandemic leaves us. We urgently need to work on a political project that moves and convinces the survivors of the old model that alternative utopias are still possible in Latin America and the Caribbean. The possible utopia that brings us together today is the construction of the new Latin American progressive being: more socially supportive, more economically productive, more politically participative, more peaceful with nature and, above all, more proud of his or her condition as a citizen of Latin America and the Caribbean.

[1] Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

[2] De Sousa Santos, Boaventura (2017). Democracy and social transformation. Bogotá: Siglo del Hombre Editores.

3] Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, 2020.

[4] Andean Community, UNASUR, Mercosur, Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, Alba, Caricom, Pacific Alliance, Association of Caribbean States and SICA.

