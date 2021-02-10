Chile in Flames: Courage of the People vs Cowardice of the Government

Marcos Roitman Rosenmann

The building Municipality of Panguipulli burns after being set on fire by protesters following another police killing of Francisco Martínez Romero. (ALICIA CACECERES/ATON CHILE/AFP via Getty Images)

The murder of Francisco Martínez Romero, a young street artist, at the hands of the Carabineros has caused a new social outburst. Five shots at close range ended his life; he was 29 years old. But the cowardice of those who perpetrated the crime followed the rogue action. Their attitude was not to render aid, they fled, leaving Francisco in his agony until death. What happened next, represents the disgust towards the impunity enjoyed by the actions of the Carabineros. The streets of Chile have been filled with citizens demanding accountability. Panguipulli, the place of the events, in the south of the country, is overwhelmed. The shouts of impotence and rage were followed by the assault on the police station, the municipality, the post office and other public buildings, whose foundations were almost completely burned.

The grievances are many. The government of Sebastián Piñera and the grand coalition of the Chilean right have exercised despotic power under extreme violence. Its main executing arm, an institution that lost its dignity on September 11, 1973, when the coup perpetrators imprisoned and dismissed the commanders loyal to President Salvador Allende. Half a century has passed and reports of rape, torture, kidnappings and political assassinations continue to accumulate against carabineros. But the perpetrators are exonerated. A banner has been unfurled in Santiago with the following slogan: “The police kill, rape, rob and torture. Freedom for the prisoners of the revolt. October is ours. No to impunity”.

There are countless cases of human rights violations committed by carabineros that have been shelved or dismissed. The carabineros have the support of the political parties, no matter the color. If during the dictatorship they were given free reign to steal, kill and commit crimes, since 1989 all presidents have given them protection. This has made them powerful. Patricio Aylwin, Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle, Ricardo Lagos, Michelle Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera have allowed unlimited use of force. The message has been one: they can continue shooting, repressing, we will defend them.

In this decade the State has provided them with a technology of death and repression, in keeping with the times of surveillance capitalism. Tanks, pellet guns, urban combat vehicles, gas bombs, ultra light and chemical weapons make up their arsenal. To this must be added the ad hoc courses for their repressive work and infiltration of demonstrations. This is demonstrated by the recent leak of the latest Carabineros Special Operations Manual for the control of public order. In its 215 pages we find an extensive protocol detailing the launching of chemical deterrents, the use of tear gas, the handling of Escort and Franchi shotguns and the use of chemical grenades at ground level or behind the crowd. In this manual, the techniques of fanning, sweeping, dragging or the handling of Stopper and AM-600 gas launcher carbines are also detailed. All democratic training aimed at protecting citizens.

Since October 18, 2019, date of the beginning of the popular rebellion, the carabineros force has caused blindness or eye damage to 460 people. There are currently more than 2 thousand claims filed against the police force for abuse of authority, rape and torture. But the response has been to terrorize, detain and imprison those who demand justice. However, the cowardice of a corrupt government, which betrays its people and represses them, has been to close ranks. Thus, the former Minister of the Interior Mario Desbordes, former president of the National Renewal Party, at the time a former carabineros officer, declared once the murder of the young street artist Francisco Martinez was known: “in Germany or in Chile, the police use their weapons” and always in legitimate self-defense.

The actions of carabineros have been surrounded by death and in the south of the country, have been aimed at destroying organizations and repressing the Mapuche people. All governments have given carte blanche for their illegal actions. Ad hoc operations by their commandos include the burning of houses, kidnapping of children, intimidation flights, rapes and the murder of leaders of their communities. Thus, they have shot people in the back, set fire to crops, destroyed their farming implements, and acted as bodyguards for the paramilitary organizations of landowners and logging industries that seek to appropriate their territories and expel them from the Wallmapu.

The murder of Francisco Martinez cannot go unpunished. It is the Chilean people that occupies the streets of cities and towns from north to south, which are demanding an end to impunity. It is the bravery of the Mapuche and Chilean people that uncovers the cowardice of a government that protects crime and impunity, hiding behind the carabineros. “Order and homeland”, says the motto on its coat of arms. But an order that establishes a militarized neoliberalism and a miserable homeland that the plutocracy understands as its private property.

Translation by Internationalist 360°