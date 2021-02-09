Peruvian-Style Fascism

Gustavo Espinoza M.

Last February 3, Vice Admiral Luis Giampietri Rojas offered a virtual conference through which he addressed a topic that he claims to know in depth: “The development of communism in Peru under current conditions”.

He claimed to have mastered the subject through his extensive activities in the field. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that during the years of the “dirty war” he served as Chief of the Naval Division of Special Operations of the Navy, and to this day, no one has been able to talk about his “anti-subversive operations”.

The speaker is a well-known man. Not only because he was a Congressman of the Republic, first and Vice President of the Republic during the years of Alan Garcia Perez, but also because he was a hostage in the Japanese Embassy between December 1996 and April 1997, with no one touching a hair on his head.

As for the rest, the “expert in intelligence matters” pontificated in different settings and platforms, displaying a fierce hatred for everything that, even from afar, smelled of socialism, communism or simply the struggle of the workers and the peoples for their natural demands.

The presentation of the visitor from the seas should not surprise us. It is part of a more general offensive that, at the most diverse levels, promotes a sort of “progrom” in which strident voices join hands.

Converging there are the daily newspaper “Expreso”, the “Coordinadora Republicana” and Willax TV, the Hate Channel, where unpresentable specimens of Creole politics have converged, from Beto Ortiz to Phillips Butthers, certainly including Rafael Rey, José Barba and Milagros Leiva.

Jaime Bayli and Aldo Mariátegui -from Miami- will joyfully join this group in the course of this week, so that the program will be complete. They will contribute everything: racism, discrimination, homophobia; and that little air of “superiority” that gives them the feeling of being the Knights of the Court, of Keiko Fujimori’s Court, by the way.

We will have then, to liven up the forties, on screen and on paper, a new edition of Creole fascism; displaying the most crude and primitive anti-communism, that which was inaugurated with unusual pomp by Eudocio Ravines, in the shadow of the unforgettable Pedro Beltrán Espantoso, in the fifties of the last century.

These characters will paint a complete picture, and will do their utmost to ensure that the April elections -if they are held- do not overthrow the Constitution of the dictatorship, nor the neoliberal model that is leaking all over the place. That is, finally, what keeps them awake at night.

In this battle, these curious crusaders of the 21st century are risking their lives, convinced as they are that any change in the national scenario would seriously jeopardize the interests of the ruling class. For that reason, they will display the most furious, primitive and wild anti-communism, that which assures the goodness of the capitalist regime in England in 1850.

To support their ideas, they will not be alone. They will enlist the company of “opinion makers”, “jurists” and “experts”, to whom they will invite afternoon, morning and night to repeat their perverse theses, to see if, finally, they manage to keep things in their place and the rich can continue to eat bread without any surprises.

The candidates of the extreme right; Rafael López Aliaga, Hernando de Soto, Keiko Fujimori and even César Acuña will try -each one in his own way- to reap the fruits of this evil sowing. And they will aspire, with it, to pass to a “second electoral round” that, for now, seems elusive to them, because none of them surpasses 7% of citizen support.

López Aliaga is perhaps one of the most complicated, because his name -or that of some “homonym” of his- appears in a Criminal File referred to the “Panama Papers”, the case of “Money Laundering” silenced by the mainstream press.

It is not necessary to say much about Keiko, because the Prosecutor’s accusation that will soon be formulated deals precisely with the same subject – “Money Laundering”- in which a good part of the family is involved.

Hernando de Soto, advisor to well-known dictators -and also to Alberto and Keiko in the past- appears with pretensions, but without strength.

And César Acuña, the man of lies and for-profit universities, looks as if he has lost his car without realizing it.

This troupe of Peruvian anti-communists is for now dispersed and disintegrated. But it will unite, no doubt, when it comes to “closing ranks” and preserving the interests of the ruling class.

All the hatred that it exudes today, and the fears that seize it, will induce them to put aside their differences.

Small differences. The rest, will be provided by the ideology that encourages them, Peruvian-style fascism.

Translation by Internationalist 360°