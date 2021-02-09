Ecuador: Conflict Over the Second Round Widens

Marco Teruggi



It is not yet known who will participate in the second round in Ecuador. Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Pérez are disputing that place, and, while the former asks to wait for 100% of the tallied votes, the latter denounces fraud, asks for the records to be opened and claims to have won over Andrés Arauz.

Two days after the end of the voting for the presidential and legislative elections in Ecuador, it is still uncertain who will participate in the presidential runoff to be held on April 11. The place is disputed between two candidates: Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Perez.

The prolongation of uncertainty has been due to the delay in the final vote count by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and a tight distance between both competitors. Although more than 99% of the tally sheets have been counted, almost 12% were qualified as “irregular”, thus not defined to whom they will go to.

Thus, in the evening hours of February 8, the result, with 87.26% of the precincts counted -the total counted minus the precincts with novelty-, showed 20.04% for Perez, candidate for the Pachakutik party, and 19.53% for Lasso, of the CREO alliance and the Social Christian Party (PSC).

Perez or Lasso will face the candidate who obtained the highest number of votes: Andres Arauz, from the United for Hope (UNES) list. According to CNE figures, the first candidate obtained, 32.07% so far, a distance of more than 12 points over the, for now, second candidate, but far from the 40% needed to win in the first round.

On the other hand, the results for the National Assembly also showed a majority for UNES, with 31.67% of votes, followed by Pachakutik, with 17.38%, Izquierda Democrática with 12.23%, CREO with 9.69% and PSC with 9.39%.

The result obtained by Izquierda Democrática was the great surprise, partly anticipated in preceding days, of February 7: not only because of the result in the legislative branch, but also because its presidential candidate, Xavier Hervas, obtained 15.98%, placing him in fourth place with no possibility of disputing the second round, but being a possible actor in an alliance for the second round.

Both Lasso and Perez affirmed to be in the second round. The latter did so before the preliminary results of the NEC were known, composed by 90% of a quick count, the latter after those results, which he described as presented to confuse.

“With all the respect that the NEC counselors deserve, they have done wrong by confusing the Ecuadorian people with a quick count with 2,100 precincts when the agreed sample was 2,400 precincts, and they induce confusion and error when five minutes later, on a television channel, they inform that the results of the quick count put us in the second round,” he said.

In fact, after the quick count was announced by the president of the electoral power, Diana Atamaint, placing Perez in the second round, the vice-president of NEC, Enrique Pita, affirmed on television shortly after that it was Lasso who was in the second round.

The situation of change of positions, within minutes of each other, indicated possible tensions within the electoral power, a situation linked not only to the numerous irregularities committed since the zero hour of the electoral campaign, but to the fact that Atamaint is linked to the Pachakutik party, while Pita, to Lasso.

Lasso, who gave a conference, affirmed that he will not comment on his participation or not in the second round until the NEC has computed 100% of the votes. Regarding the “new” tally sheets, he emphasized: “it is a significant number, a significant percentage, and it groups a little more than 1 million 700,000 voters”.

The candidate for the Pachakutik party, on the other hand, called for a “peace sit-in for democracy” in front of the CNE, in Quito. There, before a group of his followers, he affirmed that “a fraud was being plotted between Mr. Correa, Mr. Lasso and Mr. Nebot -of the PSC- to prevent us from reaching the second round”.

During the same speech, the Pachakutik candidate affirmed, in turn, that the winner of the contest was not Arauz, but him: “we should have 35 points for the presidency, but 15 points were taken from our vote and transferred to other candidates”.

Thus, he called to prevent “the will of Ecuadorians” from being “stolen” and to open the records in three key provinces, Guayas, Manabí and Pichincha, with Arauz winning in the first two and Lasso in the third.

Thus, unlike Lasso, who claimed to be in the second round and called for caution and waiting for 100% of the votes, Perez opted not only to reaffirm his entry to the ballot, but a fraud and his consequent victory over Arauz.

Lasso claimed days before the elections that he would support Perez in the event that the Pachakutik candidate would finally make it to the second round. However, Perez’s response was to dissociate himself from Lasso’s announcement and accuse him of having been linked to the years of Lenin Moreno’s government.

Lasso, when asked if he would support Perez again in a hypothetical runoff, affirmed: “I am not given to nitpicking, but the answer was so rude from candidate Perez that I am not going to repeat what I stated last week”.

Thus, for the moment, both aspirants to the second round maintain a conflict and a distance that could be reversed. Not only because of the statements made by Lasso, but also because, for example, before the runoff between Lasso and Moreno in 2017, Perez called to vote for Lasso: “a banker is preferable to a dictator”, he said.

That position of Perez evidenced what unites him with Lasso and other candidates: anti-correismo, a point on which several political forces could try to build an electoral alliance for the next ballot before Arauz. It is not the only point on which both have coincided, both Perez and Lasso, for example, have had agreements on economic matters, such as removing taxes on capital outflows from the country.

But for the moment, in a context of dispute, any rapprochement seems improbable, and the possibility of an escalation of confrontation could affect the possibility of an alliance to face Arauz on April 11.

The candidate of the Citizen Revolution, on his part, although he has obtained a majority of votes for the moment with a distance of more than 12 points over the second, is far from the 40% of votes necessary to win in the first round. Therefore, part of the debates that will take place in UNES will be how to achieve a greater number of votes, something that will surely be linked to the search for possible political-electoral alliances.

It is not yet clear when the definitive results will be delivered, which will put an end to the uncertainty, although perhaps not to the disputes, since the losing candidate might not accept the final verdict and seek to carry out a recount of votes, a judicialization or a protest.

Upon the confirmation of the results, in the absence of a major crisis, it will be possible to project how the runoff will be, and in particular, who Arauz will face, something that will differ if it is against Lasso or Perez.

Translation by Internationalist 360°