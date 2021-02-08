Haiti: Between Biden and the Wall

Bárbara Ester and Nery Chaves García

Tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators marched in Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse. (Edris Fortune/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Haiti is experiencing a deep democratic crisis that is being tolerated by an international community that only declares “concern”.

Haiti has been in a permanent crisis since 2018, when protests by civil society and the entire opposition erupted in the face of the multi-million dollar corruption scandal that the incumbent president and his predecessor had carried out with PetroCaribe funds [1]. Having governed 4 out of the 5 years stipulated, practically the whole country called on Jovenel Moïse to leave office on February 7, 2021. He declared that he will not do so.

The crux of the matter is based on the authentic interpretation of the National Constitution, because currently the head of state claims all powers in violation of Article 150. Others also advocate Article 134-2, which is that the Constitution provides for an early start of the presidential term if there are problems with the vote count in the elections. This applies to the 2015 elections, annulled for fraud and held again in 2016, but leaves to discretion whether it can be applied retroactively to render ineffective a government that has completed 4 years of mandate, crisis and permanent illegitimacy, only sustained by international approval.

Tension is on the rise, and the effervescence in the streets is joined by union sectors, who have called for a general strike in protest against the insecurity and with the demand of Moïse’s departure from the National Palace. Moïse is clearly rejected by the opposition, civil society, peasant movements, unions, territorial organizations, NGOs, business chambers and even the Catholic Church itself. Nor does he have normalized institutions, namely:

Four prime ministers in the last two years, among them Joseph Joute, unconstitutionally appointed by the president without the ratification of the Parliament.

Parliamentary elections scheduled for 2018 were repeatedly suspended. Faced with the impossibility of having a pro-government representation in the Lower House and in the two thirds of the senators to be renewed, Moïse decided to close the Parliament, governing by decree since January 2020.

The other nodal aspect of the very poor democratic quality of the Haitian government was the presidential decree which, under the pseudonym “strengthening of public security”, created the National Intelligence Agency (ANI), a para-police body with powers to repress legitimate social protest.

With the dismantling of institutions, absence of counterbalance of powers and political violence, Moïse seems to personify most traditional definitions of dictator, understood as: “a person who arrogates or receives all political powers and, supported by force, exercises them without any juridical limitation”. The fact is so scandalous that the Core Group itself, made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union, the Special Representative of the Organization of American States and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, expressed their concern for the usurpation of powers of the Legislative. The communiqué warns that the President’s actions “do not appear to conform to certain fundamental principles of democracy, the rule of law, and the civil and political rights of citizens.”[2]

Haiti, Trump and gangsterization

The big question is how does a president who has everything stacked against him hold on to power? To outline an answer we must take into account: 1- Moïse’s relations with Donald Trump and 2- the illegitimate use of violence through parastatal groups.

In 2019, the current government broke relations with Venezuela, from whom it had received oil at subsidized prices for more than a decade, unleashing an energy crisis. That same year, Moïse recognized Juan Guaidó as Bolivarian president and, at the end of November 2020, Haiti was the first – and only – Latin American country to open an embassy in Western Sahara, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the territory. Moïse did not hesitate to adopt a position of total subordination to the wildest geopolitical adventures of Donald Trump[3], even with the rejection of the international community and the United Nations Security Council[4].

On December 10, International Human Rights Day, thousands of Haitians took part in the “Demonstration for Life”. On that occasion, the Archbishop of Port-au-Prince, Monsignor Max Leroy Mésidor[5], who was the main link between Moïse’s negotiations and the opposition, took advantage of the ceremony to address the authorities: “We are faced with a poisoning of social life through a proliferation of acts of kidnapping, banditry and terror (…) We have had enough. Too much is too much”[6]. This is supported by data: the National Human Rights Network lists 2020 as the year of accelerated “gangsterization” in Haiti, characterized by the systematic violation of the fundamental and individual liberties of citizens. It is estimated that at least a thousand people were kidnapped in Haiti during 2020 and a similar number died amidst the upsurge of violence[7].

The link between the government and paramilitary groups was summarized by journalist Parker James, who, in relation to the La Saline massacre, warned: “The G9 (gang) alliance would have benefited from close ties with the government of President Jovenel Moïse. It seems that gang leaders are not prosecuted because they contribute to maintaining peace in the neighborhoods they control. In return, Moïse’s government has found in them loyal soldiers who suppress insecurity, stifle opposition voices, and bolster political support throughout the capital.”[8]

Biden and the Democratic exit

Trump’s defeat and the rise of the Democrats led by Biden, seem to force a change in pursuit of the institutional facade, which would not only be in tune with the latest communiqués of the Core Group but also with some sanctions of the US Treasury Department against two officials and a paramilitary[9][10]. However, there was no formal sanction against the ANI, that is, against the application of the shock doctrine through task forces or the gangsterization of society.

Moïse, cornered, gambled forward with a new electoral calendar. Far from being a solution to the conflict, in concrete terms the proposal can only offer a facelift within a low-intensity democracy, electoral fraud in the September elections or a new season – albeit with a more “human” face – of the classic international occupations via the United Nations.

In the midst of political uncertainty, Moïse affirmed that his term ends in 2022 and promoted a constitutional reform to be submitted to a referendum on April 25 of this year, prior to the general elections scheduled for September 19. To this end, he signed an agreement for 20 million dollars with the UNDP to train specialists and finance some electoral expenses[11]. Everything seems to indicate that Biden and the Democrats are behind the proposed electoral calendar[12].

Unlike other Latin American countries, constitutional reform is not a popular demand. Several political parties and opposition platforms in Haiti criticized the support of the UN and the OAS to President Moïse’s electoral and constitutional change project. The structures gathered in the Direction of the Democratic Political Opposition sent two letters to the international organizations to denounce that the head of State wants to destroy the 1987 Constitution and replace it by a new one adapted to his needs, since the reform proposes, among other measures, the elimination of the Senate and the post of Prime Minister. It also has some gestures aimed at winning the support of the Diaspora, such as the legalization of dual nationality and a greater representation of Haitians abroad in the Legislative.

The message leaves no room for ambiguity: “the OAS and the United Nations should not encourage a president to violate the Constitution of his country”[13]. The current Constitution explicitly forbids the holding of consultative mechanisms for its modification. Yet, the OAS, the UN and the United States do not seem to hear the outcry demanding Moïse’s departure, nor do they seem to see the bodies of opponents dismembered by machete, kidnappings and torture. Unfortunately, Haiti is the first taste of what the US presidential takeover has to offer Latin America.

