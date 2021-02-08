Elections in Ecuador: Criticism of the Electoral Authority and Probable Run-Off Elections

Marco Teruggi

Election day in Ecuador passed without major incidents during the day, but with strong criticism during the night regarding the role of the National Electoral Council and its presentation of the first results. Even without the totality of the counted ballot boxes, a second round appears as the most probable option.

The election day in Ecuador ended with uncertainty and strong criticism to the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the way in which it delivered the first results in the night hours of February 7. The first data provided were 90% of the total of a quick count, that is to say, “a subset of the subset”, as stated by candidate Andres Arauz, who leads all preliminary results.

Those results showed:

31.50% in favor of Arauz, of United for Hope (UNES);

20.04% for Yaku Perez, of the Pachakutik party;

19.97% for Guillermo Lasso, of the CREO alliance and the Social Christian Party;

candidate Xavier Hervas, of Izquierda Democrática, with 16.53%.

The numbers were questioned by two central candidates, Arauz and Lasso. In the case of the UNES candidate he again pointed out irregularities within the electoral power, and, in this case, its decision to deliver only incomplete data.

“The CNE’s ‘quick count’ gives us 31%. Everybody knows that this is a lie. In the same real data already entered, we are at around 38%. Let’s take care of every vote! The deception is evident,” Correa wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the first results were known.

Lasso, on his part, affirmed: “with all the respect that the CNE councilors deserve, they have done wrong by confusing the Ecuadorian people with a quick count with 2,100 precincts when the agreed sample was 2,400 precincts, and they induce confusion and error when five minutes later, on a television channel, they inform that the results of the quick count put us in the second round”, Lasso affirmed.

With the first results delivered by the CNE, the scenario projected by most polls before the elections would be modified. Lasso would be left out of a possible second round and Pérez would enter the runoff, something the candidate announced early on February 7: “after the second round we will be the first political force in the country”, he affirmed.

On the other hand, Arauz would not reach 40% and would go to a second round with one of the two in dispute for the second place. It is still pending to know 100% of the counted results. After midnight in Ecuador, with 74.4% of votes counted, the results were:

Arauz with 32.29%;

Perez 19.76%;

Lasso 19.46%;

Hervas with 16.04%.

The possibility of a second round was addressed by Arauz in an interview: “we have to have a perspective of the second round, which is to seek to agglomerate the majority of the Ecuadorian people who have decided to choose other options”.

Uncertainty and dispute in #Elecciones2021ecuador about who would be in second round against Andres Arauz. Now Yaku Pérez denounces fraud and says he would have 35% and not the 19.86% that so far the CNE gives him. A crisis scenario with uncertain outcome deepens.

Incertidumbre y disputa en las #Elecciones2021ecuador acerca de quien estaría en segunda vuelta contra Andrés Arauz. Ahora Yaku Pérez denuncia fraude y dice que tendría 35% y no el 19.86% que hasta ahora le da el CNE. Se profundiza un escenario de crisis con resultado incierto. — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) February 8, 2021

The victory

“It was a resounding victory, we have had the victory in most of the regions of the country”, affirmed Arauz in the evening. The results, even without the final number, show a conclusion: the candidate of UNES, that is to say the citizen revolution as a project, and the figure of Rafael Correa as leadership, obtained the largest number of votes.

This is a result achieved in a context of adversity and persecution that was unleashed under the government of Lenin Moreno, a man who came to power by the hand of Correa himself in 2017. The CNE deployed measures that attempted against the registration of the formula headed by Arauz, as well as against the campaign itself, such as preventing Correa from appearing in Arauz’s campaign advertisements.

Therefore, the majority achieved in a competition among 16 candidates was experienced as a triumph by the Citizen Revolution, which managed to consolidate social support, in spite of the immense political, judicial and media campaign deployed against it. The numbers obtained by the UNES candidate were in the majority in key areas, such as the provinces of Pichincha, Guayas and Manabí.

Voting and after

Voting day passed without major incidents. There were problems reported such as the delay in the opening of polling centers, the slowness in entering them, something that was reflected in the long lines at the entrance of many polling centers in the country.

It was a day with a high turnout, with 82.12% of the electoral roll. The electoral climate, muted in the city before the elections, was expressed strongly on February 7 in different conversations, in arguments defending different candidates in the context of a country going through the second wave of pandemic and an economic recession.

Although the political future of the country is still uncertain, it is certain that Moreno will leave the government in May with low popularity marked by economic, institutional and social setbacks. The country to be taken over by the next government will face an economic situation that is critical and, probably, with greater conditions than those already existing, such as the loans taken by Moreno in the last months with the International Monetary Fund and the Development Finance Corporation.

For the moment, all eyes are on the evolving numbers of the CNE and the scenario that awaits Ecuador once the results are clear, in the event that they are indeed clear and all political forces recognize them as such.

As anticipated, it was an election marked by the lack of transparency of the electoral body in a context where much is at stake, both for the country and for Latin America and the United States.

Translation by Internationalist 360°