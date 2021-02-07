Ecuador: Andrés Arauz Has Declared Victory in the Presidential Elections

We won!
Resounding victory in all regions of our beautiful country. Our victory is 2 to 1 against the banker.
Congratulations to the Ecuadorian people for this democratic party.
We will wait for the official results to go out and celebrate.
— Andrés Arauz (@ecuarauz) February 7, 2021
Thank you dear Ecuador!
The Citizen Revolution has won in an overwhelming way, despite the dirty campaign and 4 years of brutal persecution and infamies.
Now, let’s wait for the official count. Hopefully we can win in a single round, for the good of the country.
To victory always!
— Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) February 7, 2021