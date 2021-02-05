Recognizing 20 Years of US Funded State Terrorism in Colombia

Ezra Marks Today marks the 20th anniversary since Plan Colombia was initiated. The Clinton administration proposed it as part of the U.S.’s “War on Drugs” and to support counterinsurgency throughout Colombia. The Plan has seen billions of dollars funnelled into the Colombian military, which indirectly funds paramilitary hitmen and death squads. Although the Plan hasn’t been successful in fighting against narcotrafficking, it has successfully militarised the country, securing transnational economic interests and violently suppressing the ordinary citizens.

Plan Colombia was initially approved in 2000 by the Clinton administration and commenced in February 2001 under the Bush administration. The plan was widely supported by Democrats and Republicans alike — one of many examples of how the two parties are always able to unite under the imperialist agenda. The current President of the United States, Joe Biden, lobbied to ensure that 80% of the program’s funds would be directly provided to the Colombian military. He even bragged about the matter, claiming “I’m the guy who put together Plan Colombia, straightened out that government for a long while”.

Bush claimed that Plan Colombia’s intentions were threefold: to fight the war on terror, to support democracy and reduce illegal drug trafficking into the U.S. After 9/11 he pushed the ‘war on terror’ narrative to justify an increase in military operations abroad. Colombia is home to many oil fields, most of which are operated by transnational corporations. At the time Bush was President, Occidental Petroleum Company operated one of the country’s largest pipelines. This pipeline was, and continues to be, under constant attack by guerilla groups who protest against the exploitation and extraction of resources by multinationals. All of the three proposed “anti-narcotic” military bases in the original Plan Colombia were strategically placed in mineral and energy-rich zones. This was no coincidence, but rather part of the strategy to protect the foreign-dominated extractive industries — particularly those valuable to U.S. economic interests.

The idea that Plan Colombia was intended to fight terror seems particularly ironic when one considers how the program has been responsible for much of the state-sponsored terror many Colombians face daily. The Colombian military has confirmed links to paramilitaries. By funding and training the Colombian military, the U.S. was inadvertently training and funding many of the country’s paramilitary groups. Furthermore, TNCs often use them to protect private property and target social and union leaders.

Colombia is one of the most dangerous places to be a union member or social leader.Between 1986 and 2007, a trade unionist was killed every 3 days in the country. Thousands of social leaders and Colombian civilians have been killed or disappeared since the Plan began. The figures suggest that Plan Colombia has had a larger role in inflicting terror rather than ending it.

Bush’s claim that Plan Colombia was meant to protect democracy is also laughable when you look at the country’s state. Colombia is a country in which social leaders and trade unionists are routinely targeted and slaughtered, where those who aren’t even explicitly communists, but simply fighting for fundamental rights, are harassed and murdered. When the U.S. claims to fight for freedom they don’t mean freedom for working people, but rather freedom for TNC’s to maintain economic control, extract resources, and exploit workers with little to no regulation from the Colombian government. The government Plan Colombia protects is one that has always put the interests of foreign capital over the interests of its people.

The Plan also fell short on fighting narcotrafficking. In fact, since the Plan was implemented, narcotrafficking has increased rather than decreased. This is no coincidence. Although many try to blame Colombian narco activity upon the guerillas, it is actually the government and even TNCs that support and profit off of narcotrafficking. At the beginning of this year, a banana company was caught trying to smuggle over a tonne of cocaine into the U.K., JP Morgan was caught trying to smuggle over a billion dollars worth of cocaine into the U.S., and ex-president Uribe was found to have received financial backing from known narcotrafficker Pablo Escobar. A recent report published by members of the United States Foreign Affairs Committee admits that Plan Colombia failed as far as counternarcotics policy goes, but it is clear that counternarcotics was never the primary goal of Plan Colombia.

Where the Plan fell short in fighting narcotrafficking, it made up for in state surveillance and repression. Over 10 billion dollars were invested into the militarization of Colombia between 2001 to 2015. The U.S. sent military personnel to train police and military forces and to implement counterinsurgency programs. What is crucial to remember is that counterinsurgency does not necessarily mean armed counterinsurgency but countering the organized political left in general. This meant that it wasn’t just guerrillas targeted, but often social leaders, trade unionists, and even ordinary citizens living in rural areas.

Since U.S. aid was contingent upon successfully quelling leftist threats, the Colombian military would kill civilians and dress them up in the uniforms of guerillas, or claim they had connections to guerilla groups, in order to be able to report higher numbers of guerillas killed. The military was responsible for the deaths of thousands of these “falsos positivos” or “false positives” before the peace deal was implemented, and these crimes have continued even after the signing of the agreement.

Plan Colombia continued in 2015. However, it has been rebranded as Peace Colombia. The name is misleading — instead of putting money into social programs or infrastructure, the U.S. continues to funnel aid money into military operations. In fact, today Colombia receives the 2nd highest amount of military aid from the U.S., following Israel. Since the peace deal, over 500 social leaders and ex-combatants have been murdered, while paramilitaries and narcos continue to terrorize the country.

Biden has promised to continue Plan, or rather, Peace Colombia, during his term in office. We shouldn’t be surprised to see the Democrats supporting a plan that has been responsible for the violence that plagues Colombia, as it is consistent in upholding the capitalist-imperialist system which both Democrats and Republicans actively support. Plan Colombia has been directly responsible for the violence, disappearance and death of thousands throughout the South American nation. Although some try to claim that Plan Colombia has been a developmental success, the only thing it has been successful in is protecting foreign capital interests at a very deadly price.