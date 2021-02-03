Ecuador: Fake News Offensive against Arauz’s Candidacy

Marco Teruggi



Attacks against presidential candidate Andrés Arauz have escalated in social networks. It is not a spontaneous phenomenon, but an engineered, financed, national and international media campaign. Who is behind it? How does it work? And, above all, how effective is it?

Quito does not appear to be on the verge of a presidential election. The city has little movement, empty parks, many stores with shutters closed, hardly any posters of candidates and campaign colors. “It’s the fear of the virus,” says a waitress serving lunch in the colonial historic center, where there is more activity.

The Ecuadorian capital is the picture of a country hit by the pandemic, the recession and the lack of solutions from the government of Lenin Moreno. The campaign for the presidential and legislative elections of next Sunday, February 7, is developing, in this context, during campaign events, caravans, the media and, in particular, social networks.

It is there, in virtuality, where one of the disputes of this election is being fought, and each of the sixteen presidential candidates is developing its strategy, with disparate levels of funding. But it is there, also, where a dirty campaign has deepened against the candidate Andres Arauz, of the UNES coalition, which represents the Citizen Revolution, the movement led by former President Rafael Correa.

“There is a tremendous campaign against Arauz that has been encouraged when the polls are more favorable to him”, explains Julián Macías Tovar, specialist in networks, who is monitoring and analyzing the virtual deployment against Arauz who, in most of the polls is approaching 40% of votes with 10 points of difference over the second candidate, necessary to win in the first round.

Guillermo Lasso, the banker candidate as he is known in Ecuador for his ownership of the bank of Guayaquil, among other financial businesses, such as offshore accounts, is next behind Arauz in the polls.

Macías Tovar describes it as part of the construction of the fake news campaign against Arauz, carried out “by an endless number of media and journalists, as well as individuals and foundations financed from the United States (USA) through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) or Atlas Network”.

For example, the campaign uses edited videos and montages which make it appear that Arauz supports the need for Ecuador to abandon its dollarized economy, something that, within the country, does not have majority social support.

“The digital strategy is based on using a legion of fake accounts on Twitter to spread fake news and hate news towards him. They do the same on Facebook, paying for advertising with similar messages, such as that Arauz wants to raise the VAT or is in favor of the country’s de-dollarization.”

Fake accounts attack Arauz and spread what Lasso passes on. How many are there? It is difficult to know precisely. In the case of Lasso’s Twitter account, Macías Tovar found that 258,000 accounts that follow him have less than five followers, meaning they are “apparently fake.”

The aim is to install and viralize false messages about Arauz with different objectives: to ridicule him, for example, through the use of the hashtag #Lelo, i.e. unintelligent, generating indignation – fake news is designed for that purpose -, or to create fear regarding what an Arauz government would mean.

The strategy used in Ecuador is not new. “The pattern repeats itself, it is almost a copy of the coup d’état in Bolivia”, which happened in November 2019 against the then president Evo Morales. In those days Macías Tovar also undertook an analysis about the creation of fake accounts on Twitter and Facebook that sought to legitimize the escalation of the coup and the overthrow of Morales.

There are many similar points between both cases: “media, polling companies, official Facebook verifiers, organizations supposedly in favor of human rights, interference in the electoral body, use of fake news against the candidate, thousands of fake accounts in social networks”.

The framework always includes both local and international actors, who are the ones who finance, centrally through the NED or Atlas Network.

Lasso, for example, is founder and president of Ecuador Libre, one of the nearly 500 foundations of the Atlas Network, which coordinates sectors of the Latin American, Spanish and U.S. right wing.

As for the NED, created in 1984 during the presidency of Ronald Reagan in the United States, its director Carl Gershman declared in 1986 that the organization was formed because “it would be terrible for democratic groups in the world to present themselves as being financed by the CIA, we saw that in the 60s and that is why we put an end to it, it is because we could not continue to do so that [the NED] was created”.

Macías Tovar defines this framework of actions as “the pattern of interference that the US is doing in Latin American countries to carry out Operation Condor 2.0”.

Lasso has invested more than 400,000 dollars in Facebook advertising, but “while Lasso loses followers, Andres Arauz gains about 12,000 per week”, explains Macias Tovar. In the case of Twitter, for example, during the presidential debate that took place in mid-January, “Arauz dominated the official trend having 12 of the 16 most retweeted tweets”.

What is the effectiveness of the fake news campaign? “I have the feeling that it is not effective at all”, says the network specialist, who tracks the evolution of the deployment of fake accounts, messages, actors in front and behind the scenes.

The same lack of effectiveness was seen in the last elections in Bolivia, where the de facto government of Jeanine Añez, along with international advisors, had deployed a campaign of fake accounts. In that election, held on October 20, the defeat of Añez and the different right-wing candidates against Luis Arce, candidate of the Movimiento al Socialismo, was resounding.

In this case, in spite of the media attacks, also coming from big international media, such as Clarín of Argentina, Semana magazine of Colombia, or CNN of the USA, Arauz’s candidacy is leading the polls, has demonstrated a capacity to achieve significant mobilizations in several cities of the country, which has generated the redoubling of attacks against him.

The entire media deployment, involving hundreds of thousands of dollars, has not been able to obscure Lenin Moreno’s mismanagement of the pandemic, the recession, and the adjustment policies, nor has it seemed to have concealed Lasso’s past, involved in the Ecuadorian financial crisis that exploded in 1999, nor has it erased the years of Correa’s government, remembered by many as a time of welfare and opportunities.

Virtual architecture produces an illusionary effect. It does not mean that there is no impact of the campaign that could, for example, influence some electoral points that ultimately may be decisive in whether or not there will be a presidential runoff in the February 7 elections in Ecuador.

But the situation in the streets of Quito, in the different cities of the country, in the remote mountain or jungle areas, cannot be measured by Twitter trends, created and artificially inflated many times through media engineering.

