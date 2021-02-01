PROES: We Condemn the Criminal Attack on FMLN Supporters

We condemn savage criminal attack that cost the lives of two of our militants in San Salvador pic.twitter.com/A4vE1IROkD – FMLN Oficial (@FMLNoficial) February 1, 2021

Condenamos salvaje atentado criminal que costó la vida a dos de nuestros militantes en San Salvador pic.twitter.com/A4vE1IROkD — FMLN Oficial (@FMLNoficial) February 1, 2021

Statement in the face of a new repressive event in El Salvador by the neoliberal government of Bukele. A group of FMLN supporters were victims of an armed attack on Sunday, January 31, at the end of a campaign day. Two people were killed and three were seriously injured.

1. The criminal attack that occurred today, January 31st, at the end of the launching rally of the electoral campaign of the FMLN candidate for mayor of San Salvador, is totally condemnable and repudiable.

2. We express our solidarity with the families of the two people murdered and the five people wounded as a result of this irrational violence that must end as soon as possible.

3. We reject and condemn the hate speeches issued by President Bukele who, far from committing himself to clarify the attack that occurred today, irresponsibly advances criteria in an attempt to gain electoral advantage from the tragedy.

4. We demand that the Attorney General’s Office carry out an exhaustive investigation of what happened today, a fact that adds to the attack received yesterday, January 30, by the FMLN candidate for the municipality of Chalateca and his wife, when they were run over by the driver of a vehicle.

5. The Salvadoran people have shed enough blood for political reasons, it is time to continue working for the peaceful solution of any differences and to continue expressing ourselves through the vote, instead of trying to express ourselves through criminal actions, a sad reminder of times to which no one in their right mind wishes to return.

Professionals for the Transformation of El Salvador

San Salvador, January 31, 2021

PROES is a social organization that brings together a broad spectrum of professionals in El Salvador, with the purpose of promoting academic development, research and the defense of the rights and interests of professional people, to actively contribute to the transformations of the country from a leftist vision. We emerged on January 26, 2018 through a public event held at the Center of Fairs and Conventions of El Salvador. With the publication in the Official Gazette of the Deed of Incorporation and Bylaws. PROES has legal status.

https://www.facebook.com/PROESSV