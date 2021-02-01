Haiti: Declaration of the Socialist Alternative

The Socialist Alternative has received with astonishment the news of the support that the United Nations system in Haiti intends to give to the electoral process initiated by the established power. The astonishment does not come so much from the position adopted by BINUH, since it is not the first time that the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations has adopted a biased and blind position in favor of the PHTK regime (neo-duvalierist party of M. Martelly and J.Moise), to the detriment of the interests of our people and the minimum rules of diplomacy. However, we can say that this is the first time that he has shown such irresponsibility and disrespect.

We all know, and the Special Representative also knows, that this Provisional Electoral Council bears the mark of an absolute lack of legitimacy, given the circumstances and conditions surrounding its creation. Moreover, it is also vitiated by illegality, because its members have never been able to take an oath before the Court of Cassation, before the law. Worse still, the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes has just published a communiqué in which it clearly indicates to the Provisional Electoral Council, that it will not receive any request from this institution that it considers illegal.

Socialist Alternative would like member countries to take note of the actions of the Special Representative, who is involving the organization in a clearly illegal operation.

Socialist Alternative believes that this decision will engender even more authoritarianism among the ruling clique, which will thus increase its criminal acts tenfold and reinforce its sense of impunity. Criminal activities that the United Nations itself has denounced in a report on the La Saline massacre perpetrated on November 13, 2018. Let us say in passing that the United States also knows them, and so much so that the US authorities have already canceled the visas of three members of the government who participated in this massacre.

Rather than an irresponsible act, BINUH’s decision is more akin to an act of complicity. Mr. Jovenel Moïse hinted and demonstrated that he would not back down from any form of violence in an attempt to cling, beyond February 7, 2021, to what seems to remain of power. His allies have not ceased to raise the specter of civil war. Let us remember that for there to be war there must be two or more armed sides, whether or not they are equal. That is not the case today in Haiti. There is, on the one hand, a people thirsty for democracy and freedom and eager to have their constitutional rights respected and, on the other hand, a power that wants at all costs to use police and parapolice violence and armed gangs to advance its project of dictatorship.

The Special Representative has already shown on many occasions his irresponsibility and his flagrant partiality in favor of the neo-duvalierist regime of the PHTK party. We do not know what conviction or interest pushes her towards such blindness.

Socialist Alternative would like to remind the United Nations that this power is preparing to carry out, against the population, the most extreme violence. The United Nations has already been directly responsible for the death of tens of thousands of compatriots by the cholera epidemic.

The UN cannot now, as in Rwanda, invoke ignorance of the facts and become an accomplice to the crimes of the government.

For the Socialist Alternative

Dr. Jean Hénold BUTEAU

Spokesman

Source



Translation by Internationalist 360°