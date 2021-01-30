When Transnationals Cultivate War: The Venezuela-Guyana Case

Misión Verdad

The Venezuelan-Guyanese dispute has increased in volume and frequency, the cartelized and globalized media are hovering around the issue with the typical pattern that precedes the attacks by the West on “failed States” to impose “peace and democracy” which, in the long run, will never arrive.

On previous occasions, their repeated “information” has softened up the viewing public until, by means of false positives, they have triggered actions such as those carried out in Iraq, Libya or Afghanistan.

Considering this issue does not mean forecasting or predicting that any military aggression will occur, but rather it is worth noting the corporate interest and the escalation of information focused on intensifying a political and even military confrontation.

Crossroads of recent actions and reactions

Last January 23, the vessels Lady Navera and Sea Wolf were intercepted by the patrol vessel Comandante Eterno Hugo Chávez (GC-24) while operating off the coasts of Waini Point, a locality located in the Zone in Reclamation or Essequibo Guyana. According to the Guyanese press, the vessels were in Guyanese waters.

For its part, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that the naval vessel was operating “in waters of undisputed Venezuelan sovereignty” and that the two fishing vessels were “engaged in illegal fishing in flagrante delicto in waters of full Venezuelan sovereignty and jurisdiction, without also having any legal documentation”, for which reason they were forced to set course for the port of Güiria and their 12 crew members were brought before the national courts. Place of interception of the fishing vessels Lady Navera and Sea Wolf.According to Guyana’s self-proclaimed dividing line (30th) it occurred in its waters; according to the Geneva Agreement (70th) it occurred in Venezuelan waters (Photo: Stabroek News).

Georgetown branded as “aggression” the capture of the fishing vessels, which, according to its version, took place in the Guyanese exclusive economic zone, and requested the immediate release of the crews.

The dispute entered a critical phase after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided last December, by 12 votes to 4, that it has jurisdiction to analyze “the validity of the arbitration award of October 3, 1899 and the question of the definitive settlement of the land border” between the two countries. The aforementioned award was considered null and void in 1966 when Venezuela and Guyana subscribed the Geneva Agreement, for which the Venezuelan government responded last January 7 with several measures.

One of the actions was to communicate in writing to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the rejection to the interference of the ICJ to settle this dispute. With its decision, the high court would have set aside the direct talks between both countries “to advance towards a peaceful and beneficial understanding for both parties”, as declared by President Nicolás Maduro on national television.

On the same day, the President decreed the creation of the Strategic Development Zone of the Atlantic Front, in order to provide protection and safeguard Venezuela’s jurisdiction in its continental spaces; inland marine areas, historical and vital border areas of the country. A single authority would be responsible for the administration of the new national territory.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, rejected the decree as “deeply disturbing” to which, on January 11, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, responded that Irfaan Ali’s statements were a reflection of “the imperial supremacy that incites confrontation with Venezuela, and underlies unknown and dangerous pretensions not at all in accordance with International Public Law in compliance with good neighborliness”.

The Venezuelan position also rejected Georgetown’s interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs by questioning the decree of the new maritime territory and denounced the interests of the oil transnational ExxonMobil (Exxon).

The self-interested interference of the United States and its puppets

On the same January 11, the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, announced that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, through the Navy, would undertake a patrol in the waters of the Essequibo territory after the beginning of military exercises between the US Southern Command and Guyana in that area.

Accompanied by the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, the General in Chief declared that “we are prepared for these aggressions which, by the way, are nothing new on the part of Guyana and the U.S. empire”.

Patrol vessel Comandante Eterno Hugo Chávez (GC-24) guarding the recently decreed “Strategic Development Zone of the Atlantic Front” in defense of the national territory (Photo: Archive).

The Venezuelan government’s reaction came at a time when the Chief of the U.S. Southern Command, Craig Faller, was arriving in Guyana to lead joint maritime surveillance maneuvers aimed, among other things, at intercepting drug trafficking near the Venezuelan border.

The interception of the two fishing vessels was an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate its usual self-interested interference.

In a meeting on the Guyana-Venezuela dispute, its representative to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) declared that “the United States condemns the capture of two Guyanese fishing vessels by the Maduro government’s navy, and we demand the immediate release of these vessels and their crews. The United States supports a peaceful resolution of the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana”.

Venezuela does not belong to the OAS, but its Secretary General also demanded the release of the 12 Guyanese citizens, as well as the two retained vessels. He also asserted that “the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo cannot be resolved through unilateral actions”.

No one told Almagro that, in 2011, Georgetown determined to make modifications to its maritime continental shelf for oil exploitation without prior notice to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. Nor that, in 2012, the neighboring country handed over the “Roraima Block” to the transnational company “Anadarko” for oil exploration, keeping the location of the concession, which had been paralyzed after a Venezuelan protest between 1999 and 2000, a secret.

It was only in 2013 that the Venezuelan government discovered the location in the Venezuelan Atlantic coast where Guyana applied a dividing line with Venezuela with an approximate inclination of 30 degrees (as shown in the map below) while the Bolivarian Navy states that since 1996, Venezuela has assumed the inclination of this line at 70 degrees and has exercised sovereignty over the area. This delimitation not only affected the Atlantic coast of Guayana Esequiba, but also that of the Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro.

Stabroek block located off the Venezuelan Atlantic coast, in waters that form part of the continental shelf of the territory under claim between Venezuela and Guyana (Photo: Oilprice).

In addition to the delivery of the Roraima block, the reactivation of oil exploration works in the Stabroek block (28,000 km2), granted by Guyana off the Venezuelan Atlantic coast, was added to the delivery of the Roraima block.

Guyana’s army chief said in November 2020 that foreign forces will never again be allowed to “target” the country’s oil exploration and production operations. Guyana’s military recently ordered one of two U.S. helicopters to be used “to strengthen its national defense,” the U.S. security cooperation agency DSCA said last October.

The defunct Trump administration had been doubling down on its support for Guyana in the territorial dispute with Venezuela, using it as another flank in its campaign to force President Maduro out of power.

This was evidenced by the aforementioned statements at the OAS and the visit of Mike Pompeo, then U.S. Secretary of State, in September 2020. In that contact he sought support for the Trump administration’s efforts to overthrow President Maduro and agreements were made to strengthen U.S. investment and cooperation in “energy and infrastructure”, while pledging to deepen cooperation in maritime security and drug interdiction.

Pompeo praised Alí’s support for the Lima Group, the discredited regional body of U.S. satellite governments that have led and supported aggressions against Venezuelan domestic politics.

What would be the interest of the United States and its owners in the dispute?

When Pompeo visited Guyana, he did so not only in the framework of the thunderously failed coup plan against Venezuela, but in combination with two other motivations.

One was clearly described by Geoff Ramsey of the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), who commented: “The reality is that we are in a domestic election campaign, and this is a White House that sees Venezuela policy as inextricably linked to its election campaign in Florida”.

The other, more weighty motivation is related to the presence of the multinational Exxon in the neighboring country’s growing oil activity; the oil giant made its first oil discovery in the Stabroek block (26,800 square kilometers) offshore in May 2015.

In 2018 the company suspended seismic surveys of a part of Stabroek following a naval incident with the Ramform vessel Tethys. The vessel belonging to the Norwegian company Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), which was conducting seismic survey on behalf of Exxon, stopped exploration work and headed east when a Bolivarian Navy vessel boarded it.

The seismic exploration vessel Ramform Tethys was stopped in 2018 by the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela on the Atlantic front, however Exxon continued activities, and has found 18 profitable wells and started exporting crude oil extracted from there (Photo: Archive)

Exxon said that the incident would not interrupt its drilling and development operations in the long term given that at that time they foresaw 750 thousand barrels per day of oil production, on behalf of Guyana, in 2026.

By December 2019, the company had begun production at the Liza oil field, with the capacity to pump 120 thousand barrels per day and was continuing to explore the near-surface. Part of the Stabroek block, which encompasses Liza, is located in the disputed territory.

Today the transnational is under significant pressure due to the major repercussions of the global pandemic, the sharp drop in oil prices and the threat of peak oil demand. Analysts fear that Exxon, due to its tremendous debt burden, will become a “zombie company,” meaning that it will not generate enough operating income to cover its interest expenses.

In its struggle to survive in the midst of the prolonged slump in oil prices, it reported a loss of 2.4 billion dollars in the first nine months of 2020 and a deterioration in cash flow.

However, analysts such as Matthew Smith say it is not yet a zombie company because it can still boost profitability and cash flow if the outlook for oil prices improves along with its globally diversified portfolio of quality energy assets.

During September 2020, Exxon made its eighteenth oil discovery in the Stabroek block and raised its recoverable oil resource estimate to more than 8 billion barrels. That is why it announced in November its intention to prioritize capital spending on high-value assets, including its operations in the Guyana-Suriname basin, and announced that it would proceed to develop the Payara oil field in the Stabroek block, which will come on stream in 2024 and will have the capacity to pump 220,000 barrels per day. By December 2020, Exxon had reached its production target for the Liza field.

Revenues to Guyana could generate 168 billion dollars over the years, 120 times the country’s annual budget.

Meanwhile, last January 17, the opposition deputy to the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) and president of the Permanent Commission of Foreign Policy, Timoteo Zambrano, announced that “Exxon paid 15 million dollars so that they (the government of Guyana) would sue Venezuela in a court that they do not recognize and neither do we”.

In process: Recruitment of a satellite country

Guyana’s subordinate relationship with the United States is in the process of maceration and Exxon’s influence has been key in shaping the colony.

Even when the mega-corporation and its headquarters sought to rapidly intertwine political and financial interests, there have been nuances, as when former president David Granger publicly complained about US pressures to allow the Voice of America to install a radio station in his territory and transmit propaganda messages to Venezuela.

Prior to Pompeo’s visit to that country, the Guyana Human Rights Association expressed concern that the nation of 740,000 people could be caught in the middle of the Venezuela-U.S. dispute stating that:

“Aligning Guyana with those seeking regime change not only threatens Guyana’s legal negotiations over the border, but would also be politically absurd.”

Translation by Internationalist 360°